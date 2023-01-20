Read full article on original website
Efficacy of endovascular treatment for completely occlusive acute-subacute portal and mesenteric vein thrombosis with severe complications in patients without cirrhosis.
Contributor: Hidemasa Saito,Fumie Sugihara,Tatsuo Ueda,Hiromitsu Hayashi,Sayaka Shirai,Taiga Matsumoto,Ryutaro Fujitsuna,Shin-Ichiro Kumita. Completely occlusive acute-subacute portal and mesenteric vein thrombosis (PVMVT) with severe complications is fatal. Endovascular treatments (EVTs) of acute-subacute PVMVT are not standardized. Thrombectomy combined with continuous catheter-directed thrombolysis is considered an effective treatment. Here, we aimed to evaluate the outcome of EVTs of completely occlusive acute-subacute PVMVT with severe complications in patients without cirrhosis.
Analysis of Risk Factors Related to the Efficacy of Foramen Ovale Closure as a Therapy for Migraine.
Contributor: Ya-Jing Tang,Gang Su,Wei-Wei Zhang,Qi Li,Rong Bai,Hai Liu. This study aimed to monitor the incidence of migraine non-remission after percutaneous patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure and to discuss relevant risk factors. Recently, evidence of a relationship between the presence of PFO and migraines has been found, and PFO closure has been pointed out as a possible treatment for migraineurs.A retrospective analysis was conducted, which involved 139 patients diagnosed with PFO and associated migraine who underwent percutaneous PFO closure in The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University from October 2019 to April 2021. All the considered patients were evaluated using the Headache Impact Test (HIT-6™) and classified with a score higher than 55 points before closure. The HIT-6™ score was re-evaluated 1-6 months after the intervention. HIT-6™ ≤ 55 was defined as headache remission (n = 93) and > 55 as headache non-remission (n = 46). A logistic regression model was developed to identify the risk factors of headache non-remission after PFO closure.The incidence of headache non-remission after PFO closure was 33.09%. Statistically significant differences were observed between the two groups as regards age and serum phosphorus level (P < 0.05). History of smoking, atrial fibrillation, absolute lymphocyte count, platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio, and interventricular septal thickness were identified as independent risk factors for headache non-remission following PFO closure, which were statistically significant (P < 0.05).
[CLINICAL AND IMAGING FINDINGS OF ACUTE EPIDIDYMITIS IN CHILDREN].
Contributor: Shunsuke Inoguchi,Futoshi Matsui,Satoko Matsuyama,Fuki Kondo,Shinta Suenaga,Koji Yazawa,Fumi Matsumoto. (Objective) The etiology of acute epididymitis in children remains poorly understood. Several studies have demonstrated that urine tests are negative in the majority of children with acute epididymitis, and the condition is self-limiting. The need for radiological evaluation of the urinary tract in children with acute epididymitis is still debatable. The aim of this study was to describe clinical and imaging findings in children with acute epididymitis. (Methods) We identified 47 children with acute epididymitis at our institute between 2017 and 2021.We retrospectively reviewed their clinical features and radiological and laboratory data. All children underwent ultrasonography of the kidney and urinary tract. (Results) Median patient age was 9 years (range, 6 months-16 years) and 60% of the cases occurred between the ages of 7 and 12 years. Thirteen children (28%) had a past history of genitourinary malformations. The common malformations were hypospadias in eight children and bladder dysfunction in three. Ultrasound revealed no new urinary tract abnormalities in the remaining 34 children. Urinalysis were performed in 27 children, nine of whom (33%) had pyuria. Urine culture was positive in two children. Of the nine children with genitourinary malformations, eight had pyuria. All 18 children without genitourinary malformations had a negative urinalysis except for one patient (p< 0.0001). (Conclusions) Acute epididymitis is a common cause of acute scrotum in pediatric patients. In this study, one-third of acute epididymitis cases presented pyuria, and about 30% had a past history of genitourinary malformations. The presence of pyuria was associated with a past history of genitourinary malformations. For children with no previous genitourinary malformations, routine use of ultrasound for the detection of urinary tract abnormalities is questionable due to the low yield.
Researchers found that ingredients in yellow curry can reduce the chance of developing heart failure
According to research at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre of Toronto General Hospital, curcumin, a natural compound in turmeric, may dramatically reduce the risk of developing heart failure. A study published in the February edition of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, entitled "Curcumin prevents and reverses murine cardiac hypertrophy," has demonstrated that curcumin can prevent and reverse hypertrophy, restore heart function and reduce scarring when given orally to mice with enlarged hearts.
Knee, Hip Replacement: New Hydrogel Injection May Help Reduce Infections
Researchers say they are developing a hydrogen injection that can help treat infections after knee or hip replacement surgery. They hope the treatment can help reduce the need for antibiotics or additional surgery following these procedures. Experts say the potential hydrogel injection is a promising development, but more study is...
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
Researchers noted that up to 92% of people with blood clots in the lungs report “tachypnea”
Blood clots can develop anywhere in the body where blood has increased due to injury. Unfortunately, about one in three cases are misdiagnosed, putting hundreds of thousands of patients at risk of death. Understanding the symptoms of pulmonary embolism can increase the chances of treatment.
Treatment options for Glaucoma
The damage caused by glaucoma can't be reversed. But treatment and regular checkups can help slow or prevent vision loss, especially if you catch the disease in its early stages. Glaucoma is treated by lowering intraocular pressure. Treatment options include prescription eye drops, oral medicines, laser treatment, surgery or a...
High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)
Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
Surgery for spinal stenosis linked to lower mortality and costs, compared to nonoperative treatment
For patients with spinal stenosis, operative treatment is associated with a lower risk of death and lower costs over two years, compared with nonoperative treatment, suggests a study in the February issue of The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. Based on extensive analysis of Medicare data, the study by...
Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research
Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
Compression fracture treatments: Options and recovery
Compression fracture treatments can be surgical or nonsurgical, depending on the severity of the injury. A compression fracture typically occurs in the vertebrae (bones of the spine) and can reduce the height of the affected bone or bones. Currently, available surgeries reform the bone by filling it with a special type of cement.
Biased GLP-2 agonist with strong G protein-coupling but impaired arrestin recruitment and receptor desensitization enhances intestinal growth in mice.
Contributor: Maria Buur Nordskov Gabe,Liv von Voss Christensen,Jenna Elizabeth Hunt,Sarina Gadgaard,Laerke Smidt Gasbjerg,Jens Juul Holst,Hannelouise Kissow,Bolette Hartmann,Mette Marie Rosenkilde. Glucagon-like peptide-2 (GLP-2) is secreted postprandially by enteroendocrine L-cells and stimulates growth of the gut and bone. One GLP-2 analogue is approved for short bowel syndrome (SBS). To improve therapeutic efficacy,...
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to DB-1303 for Advanced HER2-Expressing Endometrial Cancer
Due to its potential to fill a treatment gap in the HER-low and HER-positive endometrial cancer space, DB-1303 now has an FDA fast track designation. The FDA has a granted fast track designation (FTD) to DB-1303 for the treatment of patients with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial carcinoma with HER2 overexpression, who have progressed on or after receiving standard systemic treatment.1.
Risk prediction model for unsuccessful elbow flexion recovery after nerve transfer surgery in patients with brachial plexus injury.
Contributor: Nutdanai Neti,Panai Laohaprasitiporn,Yuwarat Monteerarat,Roongsak Limthongthang,Torpon Vathana. Nerve transfer surgery has been a mainstay treatment of brachial plexus injury, with varying success rates. Patients undergoing unsuccessful surgery are left with a useless limb for at least 2 years. Preoperative prediction has become a topic of interest to avoid an unsuccessful nerve transfer surgery. This study aimed to find strong predictive factors and develop a prediction model for unsuccessful functional elbow flexion recovery 2 years after a nerve transfer surgery in patients with brachial plexus injury.
Medical Moment: A new minimally-invasive surgery repairing heart valves
(WNDU) - More than 5,000,000 people in the US are living with congestive heart failure. It’s the most common diagnosis in hospitalized patients over the age of 65. Symptoms can be intense, leaving patients unable to live normal, active lives. Now, a new procedure is giving hope to patients who were running out of options and time.
New data clarifies safe and effective treatment for patients with mitral valve disease
Leakage of the mitral valve due to degenerative prolapse is a common condition known as primary mitral regurgitation (MR). Symptoms often start with shortness of breath due to blood leaking backwards into the lungs, but the condition may lead to heart failure. While the treatment has traditionally been surgical repair, recently some success has been achieved with transcatheter edge-to-edge repair using a clip-like device delivered percutaneously without surgery.
Abundant Number of HER2-Low Cases Detected in Patients With Advanced Gastric Cancer
Findings presented at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium warrant the need for new treatments that attack HER2-low advanced gastric cancer. A distinguishable number of HER2-low advanced gastric cancer were seen and discernable from HER2-negative and positive disease in patients. This warrants the development of future treatment options for this subgroup of patients.
A real-world study of treatment patterns among patients with osteoporotic fracture: analysis of a Japanese hospital database.
Contributor: Hiroshi Hagino,Yoko Yoshinaga,Etsuro Hamaya,Tzu-Chieh Lin,Mayank Ajmera,Juliana Meyers. Health records of patients hospitalized for osteoporotic fracture were analyzed. Prior to the index hospital admission, most patients were not receiving any antiosteoporotic treatment. During the index hospitalization visit, 25.5% of patients received antiosteoporotic treatment. The most common treatment regimens were active vitamin D, bisphosphonates, and teriparatide.
Role of craniofacial phenotypes in the response to oral appliance therapy for obstructive sleep apnea.
Mandibular advancement device (MAD) is a good alternative for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). However, the treatment response varies among individuals. This study aimed to explore the role of craniofacial features in the response to MADs to improve prognostication and patient selection. The retrospective trial contained 42 males aged...
