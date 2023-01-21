Read full article on original website
Farmers Bank & Trust customers receiving fraud alert
Farmers Bank & Trust of Magnolia said in a statement Monday that it is aware that several bank customers are receiving phone calls claiming to be from Farmers Bank & Trust, or stating they are with the bank’s fraud department. This is a scam. “If you receive a phone...
Hope Students Compete in Leadership Development Events
HOPE, AR – On January 24, these 5 students went to Hempstead Hall and competed in Subarea Leadership Development Events. All 5 students competed in the Extemporaneous Speech event. Phoenix Biddle placed 5th and Kelston Mask placed 2nd, which means he will be moving on to the district competition at SAU February 7th.
Hope PD arrest records for 01/24
The Hope Police Department has released their arrest records for the previous week. On January 18, 2023 at approximately 6:47pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Keyontai Harris, 21, of Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was arrested and charged with theft of property by employee/embezzlement. The arrest occurred in the 1300 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Hope Lions Inducts Two New Members
The Hope Lions Club inducted two new members on Monday January 23rd. Alicia Ross was sponsored by her husband, Lion Mark Ross. Rose Gagnon of the First United Methodist Church staff was sponsored by Lion Karen Smith. Both ladies will serve as “at large” members. Lion Claudia Griffin handled the induction.
This Road at I-30 in Texarkana Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, January 23
Construction on I-30 in the Texarkana area continues. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening the interstate coming into the Texarkana area, which means some road closures along the way. Starting on Monday, January 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana. This will give crews...
Forging Workshop at Historic Washington Blacksmith Shop
A forging workshop was held January 28th at the Blacksmith Shop at Washington. If you’d like to learn more about future forging workshops, call the park at 983-2684.
Texas man arrested for breaking into storage units
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in jail for allegedly breaking into several storage units in Wake Village. Police arrested 28-year-old Kyle Tucker Friday on three counts of burglary of a building. Police say over the past few weeks they have had numerous burglaries at the Cubby...
Hope police log
Ernest Armstrong, 40, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Treasure Bishop, 29, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Michael Snowden, 56, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Colton Hathcock, 24, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 1.12.23. Ira Scott, 63, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Justin Isley, 32, of...
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 23
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Wake Village PD arrests suspect in storage thefts
According to authorities, a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant issued after evidence was recovered. Wake Village police arrested the suspect on January 20, at which time much of the stolen property was recovered, including property from burglaries in Cass County. This story will be updated as more...
Week in Clark County History: Jan. 22
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 20 and 30 years ago. A prayer breakfast, parade and program celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. drew a crowd of hundreds of Arkadelphia citizens to the events.
Southern Pine hosts coffee
PRESCOTT – Southern Pines Health and Rehab hosted Tuesday’s Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce’s community coffee. The purpose was to show improvements being made at the center for its clients and the community. Michelle Thornton, the director of business development, said the parent company, Ascend, is doing more upgrades and making a wing for those with dementional behavior issues. Entering the facility, it is the wing off to the right. This wing contains rooms with two beds, closets for each resident, a private bathroom for them to share and each will have a 24-inch television so they can watch what they want without bothering their roommate. The televisions will have headphones to keep the noise down. Private rooms on the wing will also be available.
Pennsylvania-based Palmer International expands to TexAmericas Center, hire dozens of workers
TEXARKANA -- TexAmericas Center has announced Pennsylvania-based Palmer International as the newest corporate citizen expanding to its property. Palmer International will initially invest $10 million toward its expansion and hire dozens of skilled workers in the Texarkana region. Palmer International is a global leader in the development and supply of...
Dillon topic of HCHS meeeting
HOPE – Some may have heard that the famous actress, Melinda Dillon, of “A Christmas Story” and “Encounters of the Third Kind” fame was born in Hope. This is correct. Her family had connections to the well-known Dr. Luther M. Lile of Hope. Come here about this story this week about this unique piece of Hempstead County history.
John Harrison
John Henry Harrison, 81, of Prescott, Arkansas passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Hillcrest Nursing Home. He was born March 25, 1941 to Johnnie G. and Helen Cottingham Harrison. John was a member of Prescott First United Methodist Church for 67 years. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Prescott Lodge No. 80 John spent his entire career in the timber industry. He was a supervisor for both of the roads departments and logging for Potlatch Corporation. After retirement, John became an independent timber consultant and started the company Harrison Woodland Services. He served his customers with integrity and skill and developed many lasting relationships throughout his working career. John was an avid outdoorsman all his life. He loved elk and deer hunting. His favorite past-time was being in the woods with his squirrel dogs. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Frances Arnold.
Excessive rainfall in Magnolia forecast through early Wednesday
Excessive rainfall is possible through Tuesday night as a strong upper-level disturbance impacts the region with widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said periods of heavy rainfall may create a flash flooding threat with 1-2 inch rain amounts and isolated higher totals possible. Also, a...
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
arkadelphian.com
KARK reporter killed in accident got her start at Henderson
As a freshman, Haven Hughes stepped onto Henderson State University’s campus knowing exactly what she wanted to do after college. She wanted to be a television news reporter, and that’s just what she did. Hughes, who graduated in 2022, landed a position as a reporter for KARK 4 soon after graduating.
Texarkana Mardi Gras returns with music, parade on Feb. 18
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Mardi Gras festival and parade is coming back for its 8th year in downtown Texarkana. This year’s theme is “Rollin’ Down Broad.”. Organizers say they're ready to bring Mardi Gras back after a two year break due to COVID. They're hoping to get...
Food Share packed for soup lunch
PRESCOTT – Prescott’s Food Share held a fundraiser to help purchase needed items to provide for those in need in the city and county. The fundraiser was a soup luncheon with 22 crock pots of soup. There were plenty of varieties for patrons to choose from including: taco soup, vegetable beef, cheeseburger, dumplings, 2×4 soup, loaded baked potato, tomato basis, white chicken chili and chicken noodle.
