PRESCOTT – Southern Pines Health and Rehab hosted Tuesday’s Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce’s community coffee. The purpose was to show improvements being made at the center for its clients and the community. Michelle Thornton, the director of business development, said the parent company, Ascend, is doing more upgrades and making a wing for those with dementional behavior issues. Entering the facility, it is the wing off to the right. This wing contains rooms with two beds, closets for each resident, a private bathroom for them to share and each will have a 24-inch television so they can watch what they want without bothering their roommate. The televisions will have headphones to keep the noise down. Private rooms on the wing will also be available.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO