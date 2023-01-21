ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Judge issues order blocking Illinois semiautomatic gun ban

WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVije_0kMCEoUp00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the new Illinois law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore sued to block the law. DeVore said he's representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.

Morrison’s ruling only applies to 850 plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit in Effingham County and four licensed gun dealers.

Gov. JB Pritzker said he was not surprised by Morrison's ruling.

“Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to advance ideology over public safety," Pritzker said. "We are well aware that this is only the first step in defending this important legislation.”

Pritzker said he remains confident the courts will uphold the constitutionality of the law.

“The Court finds the Plaintiffs have shown a likelihood of success in relation to the equal protection clause of the Illinois Constitution,” Morrison wrote in his 11-page ruling.

DeVore told the Chicago Tribune he believes that the judge "like many people in the state of Illinois have had enough of this."

“If the General Assembly wants to pass a law then do it in the wide open, don’t do it like thieves in the night and let everybody know what they’re doing and see what they’re doing and give them a chance to participate,” DeVore said. “And I think that’s what the judge was trying to say and I look forward to this case as it continues.”

In his ruling, Morrison cited a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision from last year that struck down New York state’s concealed carry law. That 6-3 ruling in New York Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen found that the “plain text” of the Second Amendment protected the right of the plaintiffs in that case to carry firearms for self-defense.

“Due to the speed with which this bill was passed, the effect to protected classes could not have been considered, nor could the Legislature have studied if this was the least restrictive way to meet their goal,” Morrison also wrote.

Pritzker signed the law on Jan. 10 in response to the mass shooting that killed seven and injured 30 at the Highland Park July Fourth parade. The law bans dozens of specific types of rapid-fire handguns and rifles, .50-caliber guns, attachments and limits cartridges to 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for pistols.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul's lawyers argued the restraining order should be denied in part because the merits of the lawsuit would fail in court. The record will show the legislation was read publicly three times, that it covers a single subject — guns — and that the plaintiffs show no evidence that the exemptions for possessing the restricted weapons are doled out unfairly.

"The act’s exceptions for professionals with specialized firearms training and experience, such as law enforcement and members of the military, easily survive rational basis scrutiny," the state's response said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Prosecutors to Congress: Let state prisons jam cellphones

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Top state prosecutors from across the country are again urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates, devices the attorneys argue allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. “Simply, we need Congress...
INDIANA STATE
WOKV

New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WOKV

Florida educators face possible felony for violating new state law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is in the process of reviewing all material in classroom libraries to stay compliant with a new state law signed by the governor last year under House Bill 1467. Some teachers said they’ve been told to temporarily pack up their books until they can be certified.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Lawsuit: Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon do not contain whiskey

CHICAGO — A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses the manufacturer of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of misleading customers who buy the brand’s miniature bottles. The class-action lawsuit, filed on behalf of a citizen in Illinois, alleges that the small bottles made by Fireball and sold outside of liquor stores at gas stations and markets do not contain any whiskey. The small bottles are available for 99 cents at supermarkets and other convenience stores.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOKV

Jay-Z-funded lawsuits end as Mississippi improves prison

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Attorneys hired by Jay-Z and other entertainers have ended two lawsuits they filed on behalf of Mississippi inmates in 2020 over what they said were squalid living conditions at the state's oldest prison — a facility that came under Justice Department scrutiny after outbursts of deadly violence by inmates.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WOKV

Severe weather threat moves east after tornadoes hit Texas

PASADENA, Texas — (AP) — A winter storm that brought severe weather to the Gulf Coast and wintry precipitation to the north was headed east Wednesday, a day after tornadoes caused widespread damage in the Houston area and injured three people in Louisiana. On Tuesday, forecasters issued a...
HOUSTON, TX
WOKV

How financial savings trend 'credit card fast' helped one woman buy a home

NEW YORK — Credit card debt is often easy to pile on, but hard to pay off. For Lisa Samalonis, smart credit card saving was the key to rebuilding her life after divorce. "It was very important for me to preserve some of that money so that I could put it down for a down payment and also to preserve through the divorce, to preserve my credit score so that I would be eligible for a mortgage," Samalonis told ABC News' Good Morning America.
WOKV

Child rescues great-grandmother trapped under car

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. — A doorbell camera caught a young girl’s fast actions when her great-grandmother became trapped beneath a vehicle. Mariah Galloway, 8, told WXYZ that her great-grandmother, Patricia Lynch, had arrived to pick her up for school last Wednesday when she lost control of the SUV.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
WOKV

Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus

HONOLULU — (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
HONOLULU, HI
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
113K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy