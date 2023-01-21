ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
piedmontexedra.com

Lottery registration for PRD’s 2023-2024 preschool program now open

To participate in PRD’s upcoming preschool registration lottery*, please add your child(ren) to the preschool waitlist via Community Pass. For more information and registration details, please visit PRD’s Preschool Pages. Important Registration Dates:. January 23rd at 8:00 am: Preschool Registration OPENS for Piedmont Residents. February 3rd at 4:00...
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

In the News | SF Chronicle crunches data to show UC admits for every public high school in CA

Using University of California data for the 2021 fall semester and data on senior enrollment from the California Department of Education to calculate application rates for each high school, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Nami Sumida built charts that show how many high school seniors applied to a UC and how many were accepted, the average GPAs for applicants applying to each UC campus, race and ethnicity of admits to each campus, and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
piedmontexedra.com

The Blotter | Woman arrested after crash involving stolen vehicle

A woman was arrested in Piedmont on Jan. 16 when she was involved in two crashes (including hitting a patrol car) in a stolen vehicle. The black 2020 Hyundai Elantra set off the city’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system near Moraga and Ramona avenues at 11:17 a.m. The car had been reported stolen out of Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy