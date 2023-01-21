Read full article on original website
Elliot Anderson: A legacy of victory in Rigby
For nearly 20 years, Rigby’s former coach Elliot Anderson guided Rigby High School basketball teams, and led them through seven championship victories. Now, Gary Leavitt and several of Anderson’s former students and athletes, will be honoring him on Feb. 3 with a reception and a plaque unveiling during the halftime of Rigby’s game against the Highland Rams.
Rigby takes first place in national yearbook competition
Rigby High School’s 2021-2022 Yearbook has placed first with the National Scholastic Press Association, among schools of similar enrollment size, according to Yearbook Advisor Michael Feik. This marks the fifth time Rigby’s yearbook placed first in the competition. The NSPA collects yearbook submissions from across the country by...
Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
Utah semi-truck driver involved in fatal Idaho crash
A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
Fish and Game officials issue warning following two dangerous moose attacks across region
While some Pocatello area residents have been lucky enough to see two different moose wandering the snow-covered streets recently, the encounters two other Idahoans experienced this month with the enormous creature were not so fortunate. A woman in Ketchum, a small town near Sun Valley, sustained extensive injuries following a moose attack on Jan. 13, and a man in Terreton, a small town about 30 miles east of Rexburg, shot and killed a bull moose on Saturday after it charged at him in his yard,...
Crash involving Preston snow plow driver partially blocks I-15 – Cache Valley Daily
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — Law enforcement are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that involved a snow plow driver from Preston, Idaho. The crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, on Interstate-15 at milepost 31, south of the US-91 interchange. The Idaho State Police report the driver of a 2019 Lexus...
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Local man injured when SUV leaves I-15 in Pocatello and overturns
The Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:16 A.M. January 22, 2023, on I-15 at milepost 66.3 in Bannock County. The driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, a 22-year-old man from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on I-15 when he failed to maintain his lane of travel and overcorrected, where the vehicle rolled off the right shoulder. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Fatal Crash on US-91 in Southern Idaho
SHELLEY, ID - On Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 8:55 a.m., the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on US-91 just north of Shelley, ID in Bonneville County. According to a press release from the ISP, a 59-year-old man from Idaho Falls was traveling southbound on...
Opinion: Homeowners need to clear their sidewalks
I walk my dog almost every day during the winter. On most of the sidewalks that I walk on, they are covered in about 2 inches of snow with ice underneath. Idaho Falls has Ordinance 2394, which states that property owners are required to remove hail, snow, sleet and/or ice from sidewalks and other public ways within the city, within 24 hours immediately following a precipitation event. I’m asking homeowners to start clearing their sidewalks. This will prevent people who walk on the sidewalk from falling. It will provide children with safe passage to school or a friend’s house. Furthermore, the city needs to enforce this code and start sending out code enforcers to start fining homeowners for uncleared sidewalks.
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
Four dogs euthanized after mauling young boy to death, injuring his mother in Fort Hall
FORT HALL — A 7-year-old boy died and his mother was seriously injured after they were mauled by four dogs on the Fort Hall Reservation early Saturday evening, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. The fatal attack occurred around 5:51 p.m. at a residence on Sandy Road in...
Roberts returns to the Local Scenes
ROBERTS — Roberts is returning to the Local Scenes of the Jefferson Star. Kara Welch will be writing the column for the community. She has lived most of her life in the Roberts area, where her fascination with writing began in 6th grade at Roberts Middle School when Mrs. Bonnie Seegmiller introduced her to the magic words can conjure. She is excited to have an opportunity to use her passion to serve the Roberts Community she loves.
SIPH announces flu deaths in southeastern Idaho
Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced Monday seven deaths have occurred from an influenza-related illness in Health District 6 during the last month.
17th Street and Boulevard Bridge improvement project
The anticipated completion timeframe is mid-March.
Chubbuck Olive Garden to officially open Monday
CHUBBUCK — After years of anticipation, Olive Garden will finally open for business in the Gate City area. The newly built Chubbuck Olive Garden is scheduled to officially open its doors at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant is at 4105 Yellowstone Ave. where Red Lobster was once located adjacent to the Pine Ridge Mall.
3 things to know this morning – January 23, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday.
Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers
BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
