I walk my dog almost every day during the winter. On most of the sidewalks that I walk on, they are covered in about 2 inches of snow with ice underneath. Idaho Falls has Ordinance 2394, which states that property owners are required to remove hail, snow, sleet and/or ice from sidewalks and other public ways within the city, within 24 hours immediately following a precipitation event. I’m asking homeowners to start clearing their sidewalks. This will prevent people who walk on the sidewalk from falling. It will provide children with safe passage to school or a friend’s house. Furthermore, the city needs to enforce this code and start sending out code enforcers to start fining homeowners for uncleared sidewalks.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO