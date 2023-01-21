ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy had minor altercation on driving range

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed reportedly had an unpleasant exchange on the driving range ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic this week. According to a story that was published by Spanish media outlet Ten-Golf.com Tuesday (via The Independent), Reed tried to greet McIlroy on the driving range at the Emirates Golf Club, but the World No. 1 ignored him. Reed then stood for a few seconds and greeted McIlroy’s caddie, Harry Diamond. McIlroy continued to completely ignore Reed, which apparently did not sit well with the 2018 Masters champion.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy