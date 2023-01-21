Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed reportedly had an unpleasant exchange on the driving range ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic this week. According to a story that was published by Spanish media outlet Ten-Golf.com Tuesday (via The Independent), Reed tried to greet McIlroy on the driving range at the Emirates Golf Club, but the World No. 1 ignored him. Reed then stood for a few seconds and greeted McIlroy’s caddie, Harry Diamond. McIlroy continued to completely ignore Reed, which apparently did not sit well with the 2018 Masters champion.

