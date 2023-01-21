Read full article on original website
NRA sues over Illinois ban on semiautomatic weapons
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — Illinois' two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution's Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association Tuesday claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss out the...
Prosecutors to Congress: Let state prisons jam cellphones
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Top state prosecutors from across the country are again urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates, devices the attorneys argue allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. “Simply, we need Congress to pass legislation...
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
WASHINGTON — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and West Virginia...
N. Carolina legislators return from break to gear up session
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly is returning to Raleigh after its usual two-week January break and turning to the business of legislating. The House and Senate scheduled midday floor meetings on Wednesday, marking when the two-year legislative session begins in earnest. The legislature held one-day organizational...
'It's insane': California copes with 3rd massacre in 8 days
MONTEREY PARK, CALIF. — In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state. Word that a gunman had...
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
Severe weather threat moves east after tornadoes hit Texas
PASADENA, TEXAS — A winter storm that brought severe weather to the Gulf Coast and wintry precipitation to the north was headed east Wednesday, a day after tornadoes caused widespread damage in the Houston area and injured three people in Louisiana. On Tuesday, forecasters issued a rare tornado emergency...
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into office after crash
A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A witness said he heard people yelling "get her out of here." Wood...
Hey, job seekers: Many tech firms in Triangle are hiring – here are skills they want
RALEIGH – In the Triangle, employers are still seeking technology workers with all but one company tracked by the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report hiring for at least one opening as of Monday morning. What are the skills most needed?. A new report from the North Carolina Technology Association, NC...
Stackhouse, Barnes, Strange highlight 2023 NC Sports HOF class
A pair of current SEC basketball coaches highlight the 2023 class of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. Jerry Stackhouse, a Kinston native and an All-America player for North Carolina in 1995, headlines the class. He has been the head coach at Vanderbilt since 2019 following an 18-year NBA career where he made two all-star games.
