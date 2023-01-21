ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WRAL News

NRA sues over Illinois ban on semiautomatic weapons

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — Illinois' two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution's Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association Tuesday claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss out the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WRAL News

Prosecutors to Congress: Let state prisons jam cellphones

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Top state prosecutors from across the country are again urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates, devices the attorneys argue allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. “Simply, we need Congress to pass legislation...
INDIANA STATE
WRAL News

New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills

WASHINGTON — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and West Virginia...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

N. Carolina legislators return from break to gear up session

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly is returning to Raleigh after its usual two-week January break and turning to the business of legislating. The House and Senate scheduled midday floor meetings on Wednesday, marking when the two-year legislative session begins in earnest. The legislature held one-day organizational...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Severe weather threat moves east after tornadoes hit Texas

PASADENA, TEXAS — A winter storm that brought severe weather to the Gulf Coast and wintry precipitation to the north was headed east Wednesday, a day after tornadoes caused widespread damage in the Houston area and injured three people in Louisiana. On Tuesday, forecasters issued a rare tornado emergency...
PASADENA, TX
WRAL News

Stackhouse, Barnes, Strange highlight 2023 NC Sports HOF class

A pair of current SEC basketball coaches highlight the 2023 class of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. Jerry Stackhouse, a Kinston native and an All-America player for North Carolina in 1995, headlines the class. He has been the head coach at Vanderbilt since 2019 following an 18-year NBA career where he made two all-star games.
TENNESSEE STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
