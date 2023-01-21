Read full article on original website
Your Bourse goes live with floating leverage and commissions
Technology vendor Your Bourse has introduced two new features to its execution engine and risk management platform, namely the floating leverage and floating commissions. Your Bourse explains that the floating leverage is a mechanism that brokers can use to adapt the amount of margin offered to their clients based on specific trade conditions.
France reports lesser number of retail stock traders in 2022
A study conducted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) showed that that the number of active retail investors in the stock market has declined by 5.5 percent in 2022 compared to a year earlier. The ninth edition of the AMF’s Active Retail Investor Dashboard saw a lesser...
Eventus to provide trade surveillance for top crypto options exchange Deribit
Deribit considered several trade surveillance systems in anticipation of operating under the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in Dubai as the exchange looked to expand into additional jurisdictions while maintaining the highest compliance standards. Eventus, the multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, continues to expand its client roster in...
Japan to allow stablecoin listings by June 2023
Japanese crypto exchanges may start the listing of popular stablecoins like Tether (USDT) or USD Coin (USDC) as early as June 2023. Japan’s financial regulator has been working on allowing domestic distributors to handle stablecoins issued outside the country on the condition that they maintain sufficient collateral. “This does...
Goldman Sachs signals partial retreat from consumer banking
NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be the bank for everyone. The storied investment bank spent eight years attempting to expand its business beyond corporations and the wealthy. But in recent months, Goldman has signaled a partial retreat from those efforts by scrapping plans for a checking account broadly available to the public and mothballing its personal loan business. A popular savings account and a credit card business survive for now.
New York regulator releases guidance in the event of virtual currency insolvency
Entities operating under the BitLicense and Limited Purpose Trust Charter are held to these requirements through DFS supervision and examinations, or when need be, enforcement actions. Adrienne A. Harris, New York Department of Financial Services Superintendent, has released consumer protection guidance in the event of virtual currency insolvency. The New...
EX-Sky News analyst Nour Al-Hammoury joins SquaredFinancial
CySEC-regulated broker SquaredFinancial has appointed Nour Eldeen Al-Hammoury as its chief market analyst, boosting the company’s daily research and supporting its educational offering. One of the primary motives behind the appointment is to advance SquaredFinancial’s research and financial education initiatives in the Arabic-speaking countries. Nour’s addition to the team...
Spectrum Markets reports higher trading volume for Q4 2022
Pan-European trading venue Spectrum Markets today reported that its Q4 trading volume grew by 41% year-on-year. In aggerate, some 365 million securitised derivatives traded on the exchange from October to December. This compares to 258 million during the same period a year earlier. Spectrum has seen a significant increase in...
INFINOX launches one-stop destination for traders, IX One
“We’re confident that with the combination of the IX One platform and two of our award winning offerings – trade execution & customer service – we’ll be able to provide clients with a compelling trading experience.”. INFINOX has announced the launch of IX One, a unified...
Is A Crypto Debit Card Still Worth It?
When you’re on the crypto train, you hear a lot about crypto debit cards. But is it still worth it? This article will cover the pros and cons of using such cards. A cryptocurrency debit card is a payment method that allows you to spend your cryptocurrency holdings in the same way you would spend cash at a store. By loading up your crypto onto the debit card and then using it like a regular credit or debit card, you can buy goods or services just as if they were priced in dollars.
A $1 Million Bored Ape Sale Tells Us Nothing About the NFT Market
Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT #232 sold for 800ETH. But in truth, the sales of BAYC NFTs or Cryptopunks tell us very little about the NFT market. On “CT” (that’s Crypto Twitter to the uninitiated) there was a little bit of jubilation on the morning of November 23rd. As news broke that Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT #232 sold for 800ETH, just shy of $1 million at current prices, we were treated to countless tweets pointing to the folly of talking about bear markets, the “Crypto Winter”, or, indeed, that NFTs were dead. Few believe the latter statement, of course, but the sale of the Bored Ape was heralded by some as proof that the NFT market was still vibrant. Indeed, it was framed as the perfect riposte to a story posted earlier this year, namely that a Bored Ape purchased by Justin Bieber for $1.3 million was now valued at around $69,000.
Bitfinex teams up with Tap Global for Mastercard crypto card
A fintech platform called Tap Global has onboarded Tether’s sister crypto exchange, Bitfinex, as its first client for its newly-launched ‘cards as a service’ (CAAS) B2B product. Tap’s Crypto-as-a-Service enables customers to easily buy, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies. The bespoke solution is designed to serve any bank,...
StoneX Digital appoints Matthew Ardizzone as Managing Director
“Matthew brings strong institutional markets expertise to StoneX with a record of delivering growth and value for clients. This is another step towards StoneX becoming a leading solutions provider in digital assets and complements the growth of numerous established StoneX businesses.”. StoneX Digital, the digital asset division of StoneX Group,...
Why Your Brokerage Needs Multiple Research Providers
Nowadays it becomes essential to provide traders with actionable insights to engage and promote activity on the platform. The global online trading market is estimated to reach $13.3 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2026. Millennials and Generation Z’s aim to be long-term participants in the financial markets, as they understand the potential of trading. Despite a growing number of people wishing to participate in the financial markets, 40% of traders quit within the first month. The reason is failure to make the most of the available opportunities because of a lack of knowledge of market behaviours and expertise to predict price movements.
Ermenegildo Zegna Group Meets 2022 Guidelines
MILAN — “This is a two-speed world,” said Gildo Zegna, chairman and chief executive officer of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group. “The COVID-19 disruptions and the new contagions in China had a negative impact on the fourth quarter but we saw a very positive response in the Middle East and the U.S., a major area of growth, and Europe was also very dynamic. And when China comes back, it comes back strong,” Zegna said during a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, commenting on a 15.5 percent increase in group revenues last year. Preliminary sales in the 12 months ended Dec. 31 rose to 1.49 billion euros compared with 1.29 billion euros in 2021.
Genesis creditors sue parent DCG and Barry Silbert
A consortium of Genesis creditors is suing Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its CEO Barry Silbert, alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Plaintiffs claiming to represent the whole class of the digital asset manager’s debtors said the decision to put Genesis into bankruptcy does not insulate Barry from accountability.
ICE launches carbon-neutral U.S. electricity futures index
“This index will assist us in developing financial instruments that provide investors exposure to exchange-traded electricity futures and carbon offsets, while having the ability to use the ICE U.S. Carbon Neutral Power Index as a benchmark.”. Intercontinental Exchange has launched the first carbon-neutral U.S. electricity futures index as the market...
Paysend hires ex-Amex Rupert Bedell as CMO to “get the brand on the international map” ASAP
“This is a fast-moving sector, but I believe Paysend’s development speed and scalability will give us real advantage. The challenge is now to get the brand on the international map as quickly as possible”. Paysend has announced the appointment of accomplished marketing specialist Rupert Bedell as Chief Marketing...
Finalto names Klelia Orphanidou head of UK compliance
Finalto has appointed Klelia Orphanidou as its newest B2B head of UK regulatory compliance as part of a broader organizational reshuffling at the company’s FCA regulated areas of the business. Klelia will lead Finalto’s compliance team in the City, where she will be tasked with ensuring adherence to...
Plum launches smart money app in Portugal, Netherlands, Greece, Italy, Cyprus
“The intelligence of our app means we can offer a smart alternative to traditional tools and help people make their money go further in multiple ways. We’re excited to be helping people to save money, invest in stock markets and manage their spending, through one single app, and at a lower cost.”
