'It's insane': California copes with 3rd massacre in 8 days
MONTEREY PARK, CALIF. — In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state. Word that a gunman had...
Google sued by Department of Justice, 8 states, in antitrust lawsuit
The Justice Department and eight states sued Google on Tuesday, accusing the company of harming competition with its dominance in the online advertising market and calling for it to be broken up. The move marks the Biden administration’s first blockbuster antitrust case against a Big Tech company. The eight states...
Exec: Utility bled cash before alleged Ohio speaker bribes
CINCINNATI — An arm of FirstEnergy Corp. was “bleeding cash” as it explored options for the two aging nuclear plants eventually rescued by Ohio House legislation that federal prosecutors say former Speaker Larry Householder championed in exchange for corporate bribes, a utility executive testified Tuesday. Steven Staub,...
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border
AUSTIN, TEXAS — A Texas National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border as the soldier tried to detain the person, according to records from the state military, which has not publicly disclosed the incident. It’s believed to be the...
Florida's rejection of Black history course stirs debate
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated Monday the state's rejection of a proposed nationwide advanced African American studies course, saying it pushes a political agenda — something three authors cited in the state's criticism accused him of doing in return. DeSantis said his administration rejected...
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'
Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
Leftover issues aplenty expected in North Carolina session
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's legislative ledger gets cleared every two years when the next set of 170 lawmakers are sworn in. The General Assembly starts from scratch filing and advancing bills. But the legislative session that begins in earnest Wednesday should be chock full of familiar issues from...
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
Hey, job seekers: Many tech firms in Triangle are hiring – here are skills they want
RALEIGH – In the Triangle, employers are still seeking technology workers with all but one company tracked by the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report hiring for at least one opening as of Monday morning. What are the skills most needed?. A new report from the North Carolina Technology Association, NC...
Look up for a rocket launch from Virginia on Tuesday night
Rescheduled from Monday, NASA and New Zealand based rocket builder Rocket Lab plan first launch of the Electron rocket from US. soil. The launch, scheduled for a window which opens at 6 p.m. EST on Tuesday January 24, may be visible from New England to the Carolinas, with clear skies making that even easier.
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into office after crash
A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A witness said he heard people yelling "get her out of here." Wood...
Stackhouse, Barnes, Strange highlight 2023 NC Sports HOF class
A pair of current SEC basketball coaches highlight the 2023 class of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. Jerry Stackhouse, a Kinston native and an All-America player for North Carolina in 1995, headlines the class. He has been the head coach at Vanderbilt since 2019 following an 18-year NBA career where he made two all-star games.
