Exec: Utility bled cash before alleged Ohio speaker bribes

CINCINNATI — An arm of FirstEnergy Corp. was “bleeding cash” as it explored options for the two aging nuclear plants eventually rescued by Ohio House legislation that federal prosecutors say former Speaker Larry Householder championed in exchange for corporate bribes, a utility executive testified Tuesday. Steven Staub,...
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A Texas National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border as the soldier tried to detain the person, according to records from the state military, which has not publicly disclosed the incident. It’s believed to be the...
Florida's rejection of Black history course stirs debate

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated Monday the state's rejection of a proposed nationwide advanced African American studies course, saying it pushes a political agenda — something three authors cited in the state's criticism accused him of doing in return. DeSantis said his administration rejected...
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'

Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
Look up for a rocket launch from Virginia on Tuesday night

Rescheduled from Monday, NASA and New Zealand based rocket builder Rocket Lab plan first launch of the Electron rocket from US. soil. The launch, scheduled for a window which opens at 6 p.m. EST on Tuesday January 24, may be visible from New England to the Carolinas, with clear skies making that even easier.
Stackhouse, Barnes, Strange highlight 2023 NC Sports HOF class

A pair of current SEC basketball coaches highlight the 2023 class of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. Jerry Stackhouse, a Kinston native and an All-America player for North Carolina in 1995, headlines the class. He has been the head coach at Vanderbilt since 2019 following an 18-year NBA career where he made two all-star games.
