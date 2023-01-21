TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The number of clients being seen at the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County has increased more than 50 percent in the last year. The Alliance’s Day Club space is filled with music, crafts, and fun on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rebecca Smith is the marketing and education coordinator for the alliance and said, “The socialization and engagement that our clients get with Day Club really can help slow the progression of their dementia,” Smith said. “So they’re able to have a better quality of life for longer and also, it’s a great relief for the caregivers who can be on a very emotional, tiring journey when they’re caring for a loved one with dementia.”

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO