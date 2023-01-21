ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59. Corrigan police released an initial report on the crash on Monday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were the student-athletes in the wreck. McAfoose died on impact and...
CORRIGAN, TX
KTRE

Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University students, staff and community members gathered Monday night at Homer Bryce Stadium to honor and remember two of their students with a candlelight vigil. Hundreds of people gathered on the turf to honor the lives of Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring....
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Second SFA student involved in crash has died

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Programs promote children’s literacy opportunities.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The pandemic hurt many children’s reading skills and different programs are doing what it takes to connect them with books. “Reading is the foundation to all other skills in the world,” said co-founder of Hindi’s Libraries, Leslie Gang. Working alongside, David Kanarfogel, together they founded the New York based non-profit to honor the memory of Kanarfogel’s late wife, Hindi Krinsky.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County sees growth, in need of volunteers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The number of clients being seen at the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County has increased more than 50 percent in the last year. The Alliance’s Day Club space is filled with music, crafts, and fun on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rebecca Smith is the marketing and education coordinator for the alliance and said, “The socialization and engagement that our clients get with Day Club really can help slow the progression of their dementia,” Smith said. “So they’re able to have a better quality of life for longer and also, it’s a great relief for the caregivers who can be on a very emotional, tiring journey when they’re caring for a loved one with dementia.”
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Palestine man arrested after resident says he was found burglarizing car

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday. Palestine police say they arrested a man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a person’s car. Officers say they were called to the 900 block of Cambell just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A resident said they say a white male in a dark hoodie inside their vehicle parked at their residence. When the homeowner confronted the alleged burglar, he fled.
PALESTINE, TX
KTRE

Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into the front of Jason’s Deli on Broadway Ave. in Tyler Monday night. The driver, Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, his third offense, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh. Erbaugh said that on Monday night at...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Cherokee County SWAT team take 3 into custody for assault, kidnapping in Wells

WELLS, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Greenville Street on Tuesday evening. They say that the sheriff’s office SWAT team and detectives went to a home on that street to run a “high risk” warrant and search warrant. Three people were taken into custody in connection with an assault and kidnapping that happened overnight.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

East Texas financial expert shares filing tips for start of tax season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s time to start filing your taxes! The 2023 tax season officially starts today, but things could look a little different this year. “Individuals who normally get large refunds in previous years are now going to experience smaller refunds,” Juan Martinez, Martinez CPA President and CEO said.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Coaches speak about SFA student-athletes who died in car crash

The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. All are welcome to attend. Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash. The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. All are welcome to attend. Electric...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches head coaching job vacant as Allman steps down

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Darren Allman will step down as athletic director and head football coach and take over new duties with Nacogdoches ISD as the Director of Athletic Facilities and Special Projects. “Coach Allman is a dedicated educator and coach who has worked hard for the Dragons’ program,” said NISD...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Rashaun Woods named head coach for Tyler High

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees has approved former Oklahoma State and NFL wide receiver Rashaun Woods as head coach for Tyler High. Woods was named to the OSU Hall of Honor in 2022. He is the school’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was a two-time first-team All-American in 2002 and 2003. He holds the record four touchdown receptions in a game, with seven against SMU in 2003.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy