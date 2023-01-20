ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Police: 25-year-old fatally stabbed in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Police say a 25-year-old was found with a stab wound to the right side of his neck, under his chin inside a home on the 300 block of Hansberry Street just before 12 p.m. Monday. The victim...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Comfy, Safe Couch

After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
CBS News

Two 16-year-old boys in critical condition after Douglas shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two 16-year-old boys are in critical condition after they were shot Saturday evening in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood. According to the Chicago Police Department, the teens were on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of South State Street around 6:45 p.m. when they got into an argument with someone in a vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man shot to death in Norwalk

A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Norwalk Saturday and died later at a hospital. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Barnwall Street, according to Lt. Omar Camacho of the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau. "Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located the victim, a...
NORWALK, CA
CBS News

4-month-old baby dies after duplex fire in SW Miami-Dade

SW MIAMI-DADE - A family is in mourning after they say a four-month-old boy and his great grandmother died in a house fire early Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue the fire started around 3:30 a.m. When fire crews got to the scene, they found the house engulfed in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS News

1 man dead after shooting along Bedford Avenue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after a shooting along Bedford Avenue. Pittsburgh Police officers responded to reports of gunfire just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers located a male who suffered a gunshot wound to the face along the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue, according to a report from police. The victim, who police said was in his 40s, was located inside an apartment at the rear of a building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Suspect in Monterey Park shooting identified

The suspect in a shooting in Monterey Park, California, that killed 10 and left 10 others wounded has been identified. The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said at a Sunday press conference. Watch their remarks.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS News

Employee arrested after shooting at coworker inside Glenview Mariano's

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- A person is in custody after shooting at a coworker inside a grocery store in Glenview Friday night. Police responded to the shooting around 10:20 p.m. at Mariano's, located at 25 Waukegan Road. Initial reports revealed two employees got into an argument when one displayed a...
GLENVIEW, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy