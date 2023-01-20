Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Police: 25-year-old fatally stabbed in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Police say a 25-year-old was found with a stab wound to the right side of his neck, under his chin inside a home on the 300 block of Hansberry Street just before 12 p.m. Monday. The victim...
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
CBS News
Two 16-year-old boys in critical condition after Douglas shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two 16-year-old boys are in critical condition after they were shot Saturday evening in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood. According to the Chicago Police Department, the teens were on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of South State Street around 6:45 p.m. when they got into an argument with someone in a vehicle.
CBS News
Los Angeles area mass shooting: 10 dead; Gunman may have tried to enter second dance studio
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Law enforcement officials swarmed and entered a white van Sunday afternoon that officials suspect was driven by a gunman who opened fire on a Southern California ballroom dance studio, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more. Police surrounded the van with tactical vehicles and...
CBS News
'They took my baby': Baltimore County community mourns death of 10th-grade student to gun violence
BALTIMORE – A community is mourning the death of another Baltimore County teenager who was killed over the weekend to gun violence. The 15-year-old, a 10th-grade student at Catonsville Center for Alternative Students, was killed Saturday evening in a neighborhood off of Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill. Lamar Leslie-Allen...
CBS News
Man shot to death in Norwalk
A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Norwalk Saturday and died later at a hospital. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Barnwall Street, according to Lt. Omar Camacho of the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau. "Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located the victim, a...
Wife shot terminally ill husband in Florida hospital, police say
Police in Daytona Beach, Florida said that a woman shot her terminally ill husband at a local hospital on Saturday morning. The husband's condition after being shot is unknown. In a press release, officials said that there was no threat to other patients or Advent Health Hospital staff. The woman...
CBS News
Multiple suspects in custody after cars stolen from Barrington dealership; 1 remains at large
BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) – The Barrington Police Department has issued a community alert after several cars were stolen from a dealership Sunday morning. Officers responded to a theft of multiple vehicles at Motor Werks of Barrington, located at 1475 S Barrington Rd. around 8 a.m. Upon arrival, a suspect...
CBS News
4-month-old baby dies after duplex fire in SW Miami-Dade
SW MIAMI-DADE - A family is in mourning after they say a four-month-old boy and his great grandmother died in a house fire early Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue the fire started around 3:30 a.m. When fire crews got to the scene, they found the house engulfed in...
CBS News
1 man dead after shooting along Bedford Avenue
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after a shooting along Bedford Avenue. Pittsburgh Police officers responded to reports of gunfire just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers located a male who suffered a gunshot wound to the face along the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue, according to a report from police. The victim, who police said was in his 40s, was located inside an apartment at the rear of a building.
Suspect in Monterey Park shooting identified
The suspect in a shooting in Monterey Park, California, that killed 10 and left 10 others wounded has been identified. The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said at a Sunday press conference. Watch their remarks.
CBS News
Employee arrested after shooting at coworker inside Glenview Mariano's
GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- A person is in custody after shooting at a coworker inside a grocery store in Glenview Friday night. Police responded to the shooting around 10:20 p.m. at Mariano's, located at 25 Waukegan Road. Initial reports revealed two employees got into an argument when one displayed a...
Comments / 0