Elite Casino Resorts invests $1.5 million in UNI-Dome renovation
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- A Riverside-based gaming operator has joined the campaign to renew an iconic UNI landmark for the next generation with a $1.5 million investment. Dan Kehl, CEO of Elite Casino Resorts, said the gift, the second-largest to the UNI-Dome renovation project thus far, aligns with the family-owned company's values of giving back to uplift the future of the state of Iowa.
