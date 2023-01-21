CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- A Riverside-based gaming operator has joined the campaign to renew an iconic UNI landmark for the next generation with a $1.5 million investment. Dan Kehl, CEO of Elite Casino Resorts, said the gift, the second-largest to the UNI-Dome renovation project thus far, aligns with the family-owned company's values of giving back to uplift the future of the state of Iowa.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO