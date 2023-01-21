Read full article on original website
JamBase
Las Vegas’ MSG Sphere To Host Between 4 – 6 Residencies Each Year
The game-changing Las Vegas venue MSG Sphere is inching closer to completion with the space featuring the world’s first 16K LED screen and immersive sound with 164,300 channels slated to open in the second half of 2023. MSG Sphere CEO Lucas Watson gave a presentation and spoke about the venue on Monday at the Preview Las Vegas conference.
nevadabusiness.com
Shrunk3d Las Vegas Offers a One-Of-A-Kind Way to Celebrate Love
Love is in the air and there is no better place to capture the moment then at Shrunk3D Las Vegas, the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. This February, Shrunk3D invites couples to opt out of making dinner reservations at a crowded restaurant and opt in to an experience celebrating their love with a 3D custom-made replica of them.
jammin1057.com
The Beverly Theater, Las Vegas’ Newest Entertainment Venue
It has been in the works for a while and this March, The Beverly Theater becomes Las Vegas‘ newest venue for all things entertainment. The venue is on 6th street between Clark and Bonneville and is more “Smith Center” than “casino theater”. The two story film house and performance theater has several places to entertain in different ways.
lvsportsbiz.com
Las Vegas Grand Prix Plans To Stay In Vegas As ‘Monaco Of North America;’ More Race Tix On Sale Late Feb/Early March For F1 Event In November
Well, it looks like the Formula One Grand Prix race in Las Vegas is going to stay a lot longer than three years. “We’re here to stay. We’re not spending all this money for three years,” said Renee Wilm, chief executive of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Universal: Permanent Horror-Based Attraction Coming to Las Vegas
AREA15 is an immersive entertainment venue currently offering art shows, VR experiences, axe throwing, a flight simulator and more. Located aside Interstate 15, just one mile west of the Las Vegas Strip, the venue opened in September 2020. Filled with, “larger-than-life art installations, mind-altering virtual reality experiences, fresh and exciting...
Universal expands to Las Vegas with spooky year-round attraction
Alongside the scary attraction, Universal is opening another park in Southern U.S. Is Universal expanding to Texas? All universal expansions in 2023
KTNV
City of Las Vegas prepares for heavy traffic ahead of Las Vegas Market 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley is preparing for the Las Vegas Market, and the City of Las Vegas is warning people that traffic will be heavy. On Jan. 29, the LVMKT will be taking over the World Market Center, and some additional remote locations, for the following four days, showcasing thousands of furniture products, gifts and home decor, among others.
news3lv.com
Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
jammin1057.com
Meow Wolf Las Vegas Is Hiring; Multiple Positions
Meow Wolf may just be your next career move. If you’re looking for a job in a fun location that is filled with art, music, events and food then you have found your match. Meow Wolf llc is an entertainment company located out of Sante Fe, New Mexico that creates immersive and interactive experiences that are out of this world.
Born and Raised Tavern Appears to Be Headed to Centennial Hills
It would be the brand's fourth location
knpr
2023 in Las Vegas: Several major projects to open amid recession worries
Last year, 2022, was a banner year for the Strip and Nevada’s gaming industry. Records were broken in both revenue and visitation. In 2023, the MSG Sphere will debut, Fontainebleau casino-resort is expected to open, and Formula One racing is coming to the Strip. Also, a new local’s casino will open.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.9 Million Luxury Home in Las Vegas Designed for Entertaining on A Grand Scale with Over 21,800 SF of Living Space
8920 Players Club Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 8920 Players Club Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a sprawling estate designed for entertaining on a grand scale with soaring ceiling heights, expansive entry, and ornate marble and carpet floor patterns. This Home in Las Vegas offers 10 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms with over 21,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8920 Players Club Drive, please contact Don C. Kuhl (Phone: 702-360-1414) at Douglas Elliman of Nevada LLC for full support and perfect service.
Unique Aviation-Themed Restaurant in Las Vegas Is Such a Cool Concept
Everything is served in flights!
963kklz.com
Dozens of Regal Cinemas Closures Include A Las Vegas Favorite
Dozens of Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. The closures include one of our own Las Vegas Theaters. The pandemic changed our country – our world – in many ways. One big...
8newsnow.com
Update: Stolen hot air balloon found
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It carries 16 passengers, is worth $175,000 and is filled with 400 pounds of flammable gas. It’s a hot air balloon and its owners say it was stolen from a Las Vegas backlot Monday. “It was an open flatbed trailer, around 18 feet long...
iheart.com
Thieves Swipe Massive Hot Air Balloon From Vegas Company
Police are searching for a hot air balloon that was reported stolen from a facility in Las Vegas. The question is…how do you hide something like that? The owners of Vegas Balloon Rides say it was stolen from a flatbed trailer on Monday. The hot air balloon worth $175,000...
Fox5 KVVU
Construction begins on Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews last week officially broke ground on country superstar Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas venue. According to Clark County, Shelton’s venue, dubbed Ole Red, will be located near the Horseshow Las Vegas, at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
pophorror.com
A Sensational Lineup of Horror Royalty Descends Upon Sin City For Days Of The Dead
Las Vegas, Nevada, also known as Sin City, is a premiere destination for not only high-stakes gambling, but eclectic entertainment, and world-class dining. Adding to the variety Vegas offers this February 17th through 19th, is Days of the Dead. Returning to the Plaza Hotel and Casino, off famed Fremont Street...
Formula 1 in Las Vegas estimated to double Super Bowl’s economic impact
The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is expected to be the biggest event to ever come to Las Vegas.
Eater
A Greek Restaurant and Oyster Bar Head to a Summerlin Casino With 25 Types of Fish
Following the opening of the new Lotus of Siam, Red Rock Resort will open Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos on Saturday, February 18. The Greek restaurant, Naxos Taverna, will feature an open kitchen where guests can watch the preparation of whole fish, like that of lavraki and skorpina. Lunch and dinner will start with assortments of fresh-baked bread with olive oil and offer dishes of kataifi-wrapped prawns and traditional meze. Cocktails will highlight Greek spirits like tsipouro, retsina ouzo, and mastitha, plus Greek beers and house sangria. The adjacent oyster bar will offer 25 types of fish and several varieties of oysters, other seafood specialties, and a pan roast at an intimate 13-seat bar. Starting February 18, Naxos Taverna will be open Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
