ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JamBase

Las Vegas’ MSG Sphere To Host Between 4 – 6 Residencies Each Year

The game-changing Las Vegas venue MSG Sphere is inching closer to completion with the space featuring the world’s first 16K LED screen and immersive sound with 164,300 channels slated to open in the second half of 2023. MSG Sphere CEO Lucas Watson gave a presentation and spoke about the venue on Monday at the Preview Las Vegas conference.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Shrunk3d Las Vegas Offers a One-Of-A-Kind Way to Celebrate Love

Love is in the air and there is no better place to capture the moment then at Shrunk3D Las Vegas, the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. This February, Shrunk3D invites couples to opt out of making dinner reservations at a crowded restaurant and opt in to an experience celebrating their love with a 3D custom-made replica of them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

The Beverly Theater, Las Vegas’ Newest Entertainment Venue

It has been in the works for a while and this March, The Beverly Theater becomes Las Vegas‘ newest venue for all things entertainment. The venue is on 6th street between Clark and Bonneville and is more “Smith Center” than “casino theater”. The two story film house and performance theater has several places to entertain in different ways.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

Universal: Permanent Horror-Based Attraction Coming to Las Vegas

AREA15 is an immersive entertainment venue currently offering art shows, VR experiences, axe throwing, a flight simulator and more. Located aside Interstate 15, just one mile west of the Las Vegas Strip, the venue opened in September 2020. Filled with, “larger-than-life art installations, mind-altering virtual reality experiences, fresh and exciting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

City of Las Vegas prepares for heavy traffic ahead of Las Vegas Market 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley is preparing for the Las Vegas Market, and the City of Las Vegas is warning people that traffic will be heavy. On Jan. 29, the LVMKT will be taking over the World Market Center, and some additional remote locations, for the following four days, showcasing thousands of furniture products, gifts and home decor, among others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Meow Wolf Las Vegas Is Hiring; Multiple Positions

Meow Wolf may just be your next career move. If you’re looking for a job in a fun location that is filled with art, music, events and food then you have found your match. Meow Wolf llc is an entertainment company located out of Sante Fe, New Mexico that creates immersive and interactive experiences that are out of this world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $7.9 Million Luxury Home in Las Vegas Designed for Entertaining on A Grand Scale with Over 21,800 SF of Living Space

8920 Players Club Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 8920 Players Club Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a sprawling estate designed for entertaining on a grand scale with soaring ceiling heights, expansive entry, and ornate marble and carpet floor patterns. This Home in Las Vegas offers 10 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms with over 21,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8920 Players Club Drive, please contact Don C. Kuhl (Phone: 702-360-1414) at Douglas Elliman of Nevada LLC for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Dozens of Regal Cinemas Closures Include A Las Vegas Favorite

Dozens of Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. The closures include one of our own Las Vegas Theaters. The pandemic changed our country – our world – in many ways. One big...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Update: Stolen hot air balloon found

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It carries 16 passengers, is worth $175,000 and is filled with 400 pounds of flammable gas. It’s a hot air balloon and its owners say it was stolen from a Las Vegas backlot Monday. “It was an open flatbed trailer, around 18 feet long...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Thieves Swipe Massive Hot Air Balloon From Vegas Company

Police are searching for a hot air balloon that was reported stolen from a facility in Las Vegas. The question is…how do you hide something like that? The owners of Vegas Balloon Rides say it was stolen from a flatbed trailer on Monday. The hot air balloon worth $175,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Construction begins on Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews last week officially broke ground on country superstar Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas venue. According to Clark County, Shelton’s venue, dubbed Ole Red, will be located near the Horseshow Las Vegas, at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

A Greek Restaurant and Oyster Bar Head to a Summerlin Casino With 25 Types of Fish

Following the opening of the new Lotus of Siam, Red Rock Resort will open Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos on Saturday, February 18. The Greek restaurant, Naxos Taverna, will feature an open kitchen where guests can watch the preparation of whole fish, like that of lavraki and skorpina. Lunch and dinner will start with assortments of fresh-baked bread with olive oil and offer dishes of kataifi-wrapped prawns and traditional meze. Cocktails will highlight Greek spirits like tsipouro, retsina ouzo, and mastitha, plus Greek beers and house sangria. The adjacent oyster bar will offer 25 types of fish and several varieties of oysters, other seafood specialties, and a pan roast at an intimate 13-seat bar. Starting February 18, Naxos Taverna will be open Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy