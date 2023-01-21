Read full article on original website
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
Center for Safer Schools opens training facility at Samarcand
North Carolina is the first in the nation to have a realistic terrorist training center focused on safer schools, according to Rep. John Torbett. The training center aims to provide safer learning environments for North Carolina K-12 schools. It is named the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools (CFSS) and is located at Samarcand Training Academy in Jackson Springs. CFSS opened its temporary training facility on Jan. 24.
sandhillssentinel.com
Town awarded grant to study historic West Southern Pines assets
The National Park Service has awarded the Town of Southern Pines a $75,000 Underrepresented Community Grant. Southern Pines was the only municipality in North Carolina to receive this grant and will use it to help survey and document important historic assets in the West Southern Pines community. West Southern Pines...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for John Maher of Southern Pines
John Maher, age 83, of Southern Pines, passed on Friday, January 20th at his home. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s of Padua Catholic Church in Southern Pines Friday, January 27th, at 9:30 a.m. John was born June 6th, 1939, in the Bronx, New York, to...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for George Brinkley Faulkner
George Brinkley Faulkner, age 64, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2023 at Duke University Hospital. Born in Moore County, on January 8, 1959, he was a son of the late Uycless Fenner and Peggy Dean Hinesley Faulkner. George worked early on as a meat cutter and then later as...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Willie Elijah Campbell of Southern Pines
Mr. Willie Elijah Campbell, 54, of Southern Pines, NC, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, NC. Visitation: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 6:00 – 7:00 PM, Mcleod Funeral Home Chapel, 151 S. Hardin Street, Southern Pines. Funeral Service: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 2:00 PM,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Lacy Bernard Hall of Southern Pines
Lacy Bernard Hall, 61, of Southern Pines, passed away on January 18, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Born on August 31, 1961 in Camden, New Jersey to Frances and James Hall, Sr. Lacy never met a stranger anywhere he went. The thing that brought him the most joy was...
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore County Concert Band: Great American Dates in History on March 12
The Moore County Concert Band will perform a selection of pieces that are connected to dates throughout American history. The concert will be held at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center at Sandhills Community College on March 12 at 2 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
sandhillssentinel.com
BPAC presents ‘Confessions of a Former Bully’
Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s professional touring company stops at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center this Sunday, Jan. 29, to perform “Confessions of a Former Bully,” a live stage adaptation of Trudy Ludwig’s bestselling children’s book. Curtain time for the hour-long show is 3 p.m. It’s...
sandhillssentinel.com
State announces opening of tax season
The N.C. Department of Revenue (NCDOR) said in a press release it will begin accepting both business and individual income tax returns over the next few weeks. *The NCDOR anticipates accepting 2022 corporate income and franchise, partnership income, and estates and trust income tax returns by Friday, Jan. 27. *The...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Brenda Thomas Campbell of Cameron
Brenda Thomas Campbell, age 83, of Cameron, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family. A Home Going Celebration will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Lewis Ring and Pastor Tom Everett officiating. Burial will follow at Pineywood Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 until 2.
sandhillssentinel.com
Aberdeen commits $200K for economic development
The Aberdeen Town Council met Monday evening. A public hearing was conducted concerning using public funds for the economic development of the Iron Horse property. The property is on Carolina Road, just off Highway 211 East in Aberdeen, near the Moore-Hoke County line. No residents spoke at the public hearing.
sandhillssentinel.com
Is the old Carthage jail haunted?
There are rumors the old Carthage jail is haunted, and Pee Dee Region Paranormal, LLC visited to find out. The Town of Carthage partnered with Pee Dee Region Paranormal, LLC to investigate the old Carthage jail. It has two cells and a larger outer room. Bars are on the high, small windows, and the structure is empty.
sandhillssentinel.com
Free small business seminars begin in February
Sandhills Community College Small Business Center is committed to helping local entrepreneurs begin and succeed by providing high-quality, readily accessible assistance and support. This February, experts in the field will guide owners as they start a venture, seek financing, make plans, and market their small businesses. Classes are free and held on the Pinehurst campus in Van Dusen Hall, room 102, or virtually when designated.
sandhillssentinel.com
Missing in Aberdeen
An Aberdeen family is searching for their lost cat named Baby Girl who has been missing since Jan. 9. She is a long-haired calico cat and was last seen crossing Highway 1 at the old Aberdeen Elementary School. If you find or see her, please contact the owner at 910-224-6230...
sandhillssentinel.com
Laugh with Gutfeld’s Joe DeVito at BPAC
You may have seen one of Joe DeVito’s over 150 television appearances on Comedy Central, “The Late Late Show,” “Last Comic Standing,” or most recently, Fox News Channel’s “Gutfeld” where he is a writer and frequent panelist. Or maybe you were among the 8 million and counting who have watched his Dry Bar Comedy special, “Dating Over 40 is Like Thrift Store Shopping.”
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Council considering alternatives to traffic circle reconstruction
The Pinehurst Village Council met Tuesday afternoon. One topic of discussion was revisions to the Pinehurst traffic circle. The circle was designed in 1956. It is a 600-foot circle with a 30-mph speed limit. It was considered state-of-the-art transportation engineering at the time, but engineering practices and travel flow designs have undergone drastic changes. Traffic through the circle has grown consistently over the last few years, and that trend is expected to continue to grow.
sandhillssentinel.com
O’Neal honors senior swimmers at final home meet
The Falcons celebrated senior night for varsity swimming last week, honoring seniors Kevin Klenzak and Daniel Wray for all their contributions to the swim program. The Falcons participated in their last home meet of the season this past Tuesday. Before the meet, the Falcons honored their two senior swimmers — Daniel Wray and Kevin Klenzak.
Comments / 0