The Pinehurst Village Council met Tuesday afternoon. One topic of discussion was revisions to the Pinehurst traffic circle. The circle was designed in 1956. It is a 600-foot circle with a 30-mph speed limit. It was considered state-of-the-art transportation engineering at the time, but engineering practices and travel flow designs have undergone drastic changes. Traffic through the circle has grown consistently over the last few years, and that trend is expected to continue to grow.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO