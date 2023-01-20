ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA men’s basketball looks to beat USC to break Galen Center losing streak

For the first time in more than two months, the Bruins are heading into their next game coming off a loss. On Saturday, UCLA stumbled through its worst offensive performance of the year – setting season lows in scoring and efficiency with 52 points on 31.3% shooting – as its 14-game win streak came to an end against Arizona.
Q&A: Daily Trojan Sports editor discusses men’s basketball crosstown rivalry rematch

This post was updated Jan. 24 at 10:50 p.m. No. 8 UCLA men’s basketball (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) will make the short journey to the Galen Center on Thursday evening to take on USC (14-6, 6-3) after the Bruins took the first matchup between the two teams earlier in January. Prior to this season’s second edition of the crosstown rivalry, Daily Bruin Sports Editor Sam Settleman and senior staff writer Jon Christon sat down with Daily Trojan Sports Editor Stefano Fendrich to discuss the matchup.
UCLA women’s tennis to bring young roster against LMU in 1st regular season match

The Bruins will look to debut their younger roster with a win in their home opener. No. 16 UCLA women’s tennis will host Loyola Marymount (0-2) for its first match of the regular season Wednesday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The Bruins lost to the Lions for the first time in school history last season after entering with a perfect 26-0 record in the all-time matchup.
UCLA men’s volleyball sweeps UC San Diego rematch with new lineup

Just two weeks into the season, the Bruins took the court with an unexpected lineup on the floor. The absence of junior setter/opposite Miles Partain, redshirt sophomore middle blocker Guy Genis and senior outside hitter Alex Knight gave way to an unusual starting lineup for No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (6-0) in its rematch against UC San Diego (3-5) on Saturday night.
Students continue to voice allegations of unsafe living conditions in UCLA housing

Multiple students and recent graduates have come forward with allegations about unsafe living conditions in UCLA-owned housing following a Daily Bruin investigation into the university apartment building Westwood Chateau. New accusations from current and former residents spanned four UCLA-operated buildings. Across three off-campus apartments and one dorm, Bruins said UCLA...
North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – Jan. 18

The North Westwood Neighborhood Council gathered Wednesday for their monthly public general meeting held over Zoom. The NWWNC is the official neighborhood council representing Westwood Village and UCLA to the Los Angeles City Council. The next meeting will be held Feb. 1. Announcements:. Nuha Khalfay, a general resident stakeholder and...
