Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Attorney Ben Crump tweets people of color should be policed differentlyLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Related
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s basketball looks to beat USC to break Galen Center losing streak
For the first time in more than two months, the Bruins are heading into their next game coming off a loss. On Saturday, UCLA stumbled through its worst offensive performance of the year – setting season lows in scoring and efficiency with 52 points on 31.3% shooting – as its 14-game win streak came to an end against Arizona.
dailybruin.com
Q&A: Daily Trojan Sports editor discusses men’s basketball crosstown rivalry rematch
This post was updated Jan. 24 at 10:50 p.m. No. 8 UCLA men’s basketball (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) will make the short journey to the Galen Center on Thursday evening to take on USC (14-6, 6-3) after the Bruins took the first matchup between the two teams earlier in January. Prior to this season’s second edition of the crosstown rivalry, Daily Bruin Sports Editor Sam Settleman and senior staff writer Jon Christon sat down with Daily Trojan Sports Editor Stefano Fendrich to discuss the matchup.
dailybruin.com
Billy Martin marks Bruin milestone with 40th year of legendary coaching career
Billy Martin long resisted the idea of coaching. The thought of spending his days in an office was unappealing in and of itself. “I’m not a coat-and-tie guy, never have been,” Martin said. Even when his playing days came to a close, those thoughts remained unchanged. It took...
dailybruin.com
UCLA track and field wins close contests against rival USC at MLK Invitational
The Bruins’ crosstown rivalry moved to New Mexico for the weekend. UCLA track and field won five events while competing in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday. The Bruins beat the Trojans in several closely contested events and were neck and neck throughout the weekend.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s tennis to bring young roster against LMU in 1st regular season match
The Bruins will look to debut their younger roster with a win in their home opener. No. 16 UCLA women’s tennis will host Loyola Marymount (0-2) for its first match of the regular season Wednesday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The Bruins lost to the Lions for the first time in school history last season after entering with a perfect 26-0 record in the all-time matchup.
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics cultivates connections, resilience ahead of 1st home meet
Three meets into the season, the Bruins have yet to compete on their home floor. But while they’ve been deprived of their home fans, they’ve also had a chance to bond on the road. After arriving in Seattle, No. 6 UCLA gymnastics made its way over to tourist...
dailybruin.com
Q&A: New UCLA women’s volleyball coach Alfee Reft promises ‘one hell of a ride’
After former coach Michael Sealy resigned following the 2022 season, UCLA women’s volleyball hired former San Diego associate head coach Alfee Reft as its new head coach. Assistant Sports Editor Amelie Ionescu sat down with Reft to discuss his first collegiate head coaching gig, his perspective on the team, the program’s future and more.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s volleyball sweeps UC San Diego rematch with new lineup
Just two weeks into the season, the Bruins took the court with an unexpected lineup on the floor. The absence of junior setter/opposite Miles Partain, redshirt sophomore middle blocker Guy Genis and senior outside hitter Alex Knight gave way to an unusual starting lineup for No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (6-0) in its rematch against UC San Diego (3-5) on Saturday night.
dailybruin.com
Editorial: UCLA rail station is imperative in design of Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project
Editor’s note: Editorials do not represent the Daily Bruin as a whole. The board encourages readers to respond to our editorials at dailybruin.com/submit. The scoping deadline is fast approaching for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Rail Authority’s Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project. LA Metro, which will connect the San...
dailybruin.com
Students continue to voice allegations of unsafe living conditions in UCLA housing
Multiple students and recent graduates have come forward with allegations about unsafe living conditions in UCLA-owned housing following a Daily Bruin investigation into the university apartment building Westwood Chateau. New accusations from current and former residents spanned four UCLA-operated buildings. Across three off-campus apartments and one dorm, Bruins said UCLA...
dailybruin.com
North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – Jan. 18
The North Westwood Neighborhood Council gathered Wednesday for their monthly public general meeting held over Zoom. The NWWNC is the official neighborhood council representing Westwood Village and UCLA to the Los Angeles City Council. The next meeting will be held Feb. 1. Announcements:. Nuha Khalfay, a general resident stakeholder and...
Comments / 0