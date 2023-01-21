ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Woman allegedly vandalizes Houston synagogue then returns after release from jail on bond, records say

HOUSTON — A woman is back behind bars after being accused of destroying a Houston synagogue, then returning to the temple after her arrest. Ezra Law, 33, was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly vandalized Congregation Emanu El on Jan. 14. The synagogue said she spent about six hours in the building. She remained undetected for that long because the alarm system was deactivated while scheduled maintenance was being conducted, the synagogue said.
fox26houston.com

Man wanted for 'recklessly' shooting victim in the neck on W. Bellfort Ave.

HOUSTON - Authorities are hoping a sketch will help lead to the arrest of a man accused of recklessly shooting a victim in the neck in southwest Houston. It happened shortly after midnight on New Year's Day in the 6400 block of W. Bellort Ave. That's where the Houston Police Department said an unidentified man in a newly released sketch shot his gun and hit a victim in the neck.
Fort Bend Star

Sugar Land police searching for bank robbery suspect

Sugar Land police are asking for the public's help in identifying searching a man who robbed Capital One Bank, 2353 Town Center Blvd North, on Friday, January 20. A bank employee called police at 3:10 p.m. to report a robbery five minutes earlier, according to a news release. A teller said a man approached her counter alone, handed her a note demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man did not display a weapon, and no one was injured, according to the release.
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Person of Interest in Fraud C

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Person of Interest in Fraud Case. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying an individual in connection with a Fraud that occurred in Spring, Texas. The pictured male used information from a SNAP (food stamp) card to make unauthorized…
