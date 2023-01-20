Read full article on original website
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs, including fentanyl, and stolen guns
POST FALLS, Idaho. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man who had drugs and two stolen guns with him during his arrest. KCSO says detectives from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and KCSO Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop around West Seltice Way and North Idahline Road on Friday in Post Falls. KSCO seized...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons
POST FALLS, Idaho - Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
KCSO: Two Post Falls women arrested with stolen checks and mail
POST FALLS, ID — Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women accused of financial crimes in Post Falls on Wednesday. While investigating a grand theft and forgery case, KCSO responded to the Red Lion Hotel and located 33-year-old Victoria Bircher and 32-year-old Shawndia Kinsey. During a search of the room, detectives say they located approximately 65 checks...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect followed by helicopter, arrested after eluding Spokane police
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them was arrested in north Spokane Thursday evening, after police tracked him down with the help of a Spokane County Sheriff's Office helicopter. According to court documents, 25-year-old Brendan...
Police recover more than 250 grams of cocaine, $15k from 20-year-olds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two 20-year-old men were arrested and charged with money laundering, forgery and organized crime after Spokane police recovered large amounts of cocaine and money from the men. The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) arrested Shane Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6....
Authorities investigating after 'numerous' neglected huskies found wandering
Over a dozen neglected huskies were found wandering across Bonner and neighboring Idaho counties this week in the northern part of the state. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “numerous ‘husky’ type dogs” that appear to have been abandoned in poor health. The sheriff’s office has identified a suspect and will seek criminal charges when the investigation is finished, a news release said. Most of the dogs are at...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-90 in Post Falls
POST FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian collision that occurred at approximately 12:57 am on 01/22/2023 on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 0 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The pedestrian was reported to be walking in the roadway when they collided with the vehicle. The pedestrian...
Deer Park murder suspect was released to the public after 14 prior felony convictions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deer Park murder suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Richard Purdy on Dec. 26th. The suspect has a long criminal history, including 14 felony convictions. Richard Purdy lived his whole life in Deer Park. Aside from his devotion to his...
Growing crime and drug activity forces Redemption Church Spokane to move out of neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another building on 2nd and Division is closing its doors. Redemption Church Spokane is looking to sell. One of the pastors says the church is burnt out and feels helpless trying to combat crime in the area. Jonathan Bonetti has been a pastor at the church...
Spokane Woman Admits to Killing & Sawing Own Son’s Head Off
The details of this sad story are just starting to come to light. A woman in Spokane has admitted to killing her son and cutting his head off with a saw. Grizzly Details Released From Spokane Murder Scene. 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli was arrested and charged in the death of...
‘As a mom, I’m terrified’: Concerns arise following online threats at North Pines Middle School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Last weekend, a North Pines Middle School student made online threats of a school shooting. It was a Snapchat conversation between two students that spread rapidly through North Pines Middle School last weekend. ‘Wanna see the AK I’ma bring to school on Tuesday?’ followed by a picture of a gun trigger were sent in the messages....
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Coeur d’Alene to get new License Plate Reader cameras
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene City Council approved a budget for seven new License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras in the city on Wednesday. City Councilmember Dan Gookin said these cameras will be more than just a crime deterrent. “It helps us catch the bad guys,”...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake
The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene fireboat arrives at new location in North Idaho
The fireboat garage was put into place at the Third Street Marina in October. The final certificate of occupancy was signed off by all departments Tuesday.
KREM
City of Coeur d'Alene to make changes to short-term rental code
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene will adopt several code changes to short-term rental permits. On March 1, short-term rental permits must be renewed. In an effort to crack down on illegal short-term rentals, the city will propose the code amendments on Feb.14 to the Planning Commission, and then to City Council on Feb. 21. The changes to the code will then be adopted after.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Land Board adds new endowment land
It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man killed after being struck by a pickup truck on SR 291 in Suncrest identified
SUNCREST, Wash. – The man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on SR 291 in Suncrest on Wednesday has been identified as 57-year-old David Hunter of Deer Park. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, Hunter was hit in the roadway by a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Barry Melton of Nine Mile Falls.
