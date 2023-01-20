ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs, including fentanyl, and stolen guns

POST FALLS, Idaho. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man who had drugs and two stolen guns with him during his arrest. KCSO says detectives from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and KCSO Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop around West Seltice Way and North Idahline Road on Friday in Post Falls. KSCO seized...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons

POST FALLS, Idaho - Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
POST FALLS, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KCSO: Two Post Falls women arrested with stolen checks and mail

POST FALLS, ID — Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women accused of financial crimes in Post Falls on Wednesday. While investigating a grand theft and forgery case, KCSO responded to the Red Lion Hotel and located 33-year-old Victoria Bircher and 32-year-old Shawndia Kinsey. During a search of the room, detectives say they located approximately 65 checks...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Suspect followed by helicopter, arrested after eluding Spokane police

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them was arrested in north Spokane Thursday evening, after police tracked him down with the help of a Spokane County Sheriff's Office helicopter. According to court documents, 25-year-old Brendan...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Police recover more than 250 grams of cocaine, $15k from 20-year-olds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two 20-year-old men were arrested and charged with money laundering, forgery and organized crime after Spokane police recovered large amounts of cocaine and money from the men. The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) arrested Shane Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6....
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Authorities investigating after 'numerous' neglected huskies found wandering

Over a dozen neglected huskies were found wandering across Bonner and neighboring Idaho counties this week in the northern part of the state. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “numerous ‘husky’ type dogs” that appear to have been abandoned in poor health. The sheriff’s office has identified a suspect and will seek criminal charges when the investigation is finished, a news release said. Most of the dogs are at...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-90 in Post Falls

POST FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian collision that occurred at approximately 12:57 am on 01/22/2023 on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 0 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The pedestrian was reported to be walking in the roadway when they collided with the vehicle. The pedestrian...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘As a mom, I’m terrified’: Concerns arise following online threats at North Pines Middle School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Last weekend, a North Pines Middle School student made online threats of a school shooting. It was a Snapchat conversation between two students that spread rapidly through North Pines Middle School last weekend. ‘Wanna see the AK I’ma bring to school on Tuesday?’ followed by a picture of a gun trigger were sent in the messages....
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake

The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KREM

City of Coeur d'Alene to make changes to short-term rental code

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene will adopt several code changes to short-term rental permits. On March 1, short-term rental permits must be renewed. In an effort to crack down on illegal short-term rentals, the city will propose the code amendments on Feb.14 to the Planning Commission, and then to City Council on Feb. 21. The changes to the code will then be adopted after.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Land Board adds new endowment land

It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
IDAHO STATE

