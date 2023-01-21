Read full article on original website
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?
Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
MedicalXpress
Hypertension drug could be repurposed to delay aging, study finds
Researchers have found that the drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. Published in Aging Cell, the findings show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension, at young and older ages increases lifespan and improves health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. They also demonstrate...
How Is Ovarian Cancer Diagnosed?
Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in or around the ovaries grow uncontrollably, forming into a mass (tumor). Approximately 1.1% of people who have ovaries will receive an ovarian cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. There is no reliable screening test to check for ovarian cancer in people who do not have symptoms. If you have symptoms of ovarian cancer or a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer, your healthcare provider will perform a pelvic exam to check for fluid and/or lumps around your ovaries. Your healthcare provider may refer you to a gynecologic oncologist (GYO)—a doctor who specializes in...
How to have a healthy gut microbiome
NEW YORK -- Most people associate bacteria and viruses will illness. However, research finds some of these microorganisms can be beneficial to your health. Dr. Nidhi Kumar is on call for CBS2 to discuss what scientists call the gut microbiome. She explained how the gut microbiome affects the body, what can lead to an unhealthy or imbalanced one, and what you can do to promote a healthy one.Watch her full interview above for more information.
Symptoms of Lung Cancer
Lung cancer can produce uncomfortable symptoms including chest pain, a worsening cough, and trouble breathing.
Medical News Today
Is burping a lot a sign of cancer?
By itself, burping a lot is not typically a sign of cancer. However, when excessive burping occurs alongside other symptoms, it could indicate certain types of cancer. of air from a person’s stomach through their mouth. While there is no definition for excessive burping, an individual may notice they are belching more than usual. Burping most often occurs due to someone swallowing excess air, although some health conditions can also.
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
The Alarming Reality: Our Healthcare System is on the Brink of Collapse
Are you prepared for the nightmare scenario where a medical emergency strikes and you can't find a hospital with open beds or adequate staff?. As the nation struggles to recover from the pandemic, the state of our healthcare system has become a pressing concern for many Americans.
Heart attack: Worst habit you may do, simple way to calculate your risk
If a heart attack or other disorders run in your family, it’s simple to feel despair. You won’t necessarily have the same health. If cardiovascular diseases or other disorders run in your family, it’s simple to feel despair. You won’t necessarily have the same health problems as other people, though.
Healthline
Here’s Why Multiple Myeloma Is Considered a Blood Cancer
Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer because it forms in plasma cells, a kind of white blood cell that creates antibodies. Multiple myeloma, sometimes called myeloma, is uncommon. About. in the United States has a lifetime risk of developing multiple myeloma (less than 1%). The overproduction of plasma...
technologynetworks.com
Low Dietary Potassium Causes Direct Kidney Injury
Diets with a high sodium-to-potassium ratio are linked to poor cardiovascular outcomes. Attention has mostly focused on high sodium, but low potassium is also a culprit in cardiovascular disease. Andrew Terker, MD, PhD, and colleagues have now discovered that low dietary potassium also causes direct kidney injury. Using in vitro...
physiciansweekly.com
Female Cancer Survivors Experience Accelerated Declines in Physical Function
TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Female survivors of cancer experience accelerated declines in physical function after diagnosis versus matched controls, according to a study published online Jan. 19 in JAMA Oncology. Elizabeth M. Cespedes Feliciano, Sc.D., from Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland, and colleagues examined trajectories...
physiciansweekly.com
The epigenetic factor CHD4 contributes to metastasis by regulating the EZH2/β-catenin axis and acts as a therapeutic target in ovarian cancer.
Contributor: Jieyu Wang,Fangfang Zhong,Jun Li,Huiran Yue,Wenzhi Li,Xin Lu. The overall survival rate of patients with advanced ovarian cancer (OC) has remained static for several decades. Advanced ovarian cancer is known for its poor prognosis due to extensive metastasis. Epigenetic alterations contribute to tumour progression and therefore are of interest for potential therapeutic strategies.
Medical News Today
Leukemia cutis: Symptoms and treatment
Leukemia cutis is a fairly rare form of leukemia that causes skin lesions. The appearance of the lesions varies significantly from person to person. Lesions may appear as small or large lumps, thickened, flat patches, or discolored dry skin. Because leukemia cutis can vary so much, people may mistake the...
Medical News Today
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?
An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
Healthline
Everything You Need to Know About Radiation Therapy for Lung Cancer
Radiation is a common and effective treatment for some stages of lung cancer. Still, there’s a risk of serious side effects, some of which may not show up for years. A doctor can help you weigh the benefits with the risks. Radiation therapy uses high-energy X-rays to destroy cancer...
earth.com
Exercise may actually be the fountain of youth
Imagine if we could reverse the effects of aging simply by exercising. A new study, published in The Journal of Physiology, suggests that exercise may indeed make the muscle cells of lab mice more youthful and may help ameliorate the adverse effects of aging in humans too. The process of...
Healthline
Can a CT Scan Accurately Detect and Monitor Bladder Cancer?
Computed tomography (CT) scans are imaging tests that are very effective in detecting and monitoring bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is a type of urinary tract cancer. It affects the bladder’s lining or muscle because of cells that develop abnormally. Bladder cancer occurs more frequently in males. Symptoms can include:
MedicalXpress
Multiple artery blockage patients fare better and live longer with coronary artery bypass surgery than with stenting
A study of more than 100,000 patients has revealed that, for patients with blockages in multiple arteries, those who opt for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) are less likely to die from their condition, less likely to need additional surgery, and less likely to have a heart attack than patients who choose to undergo a stent procedure.
curetoday.com
Blood Test May Determine Which Patients With CRC Need Chemo After Surgery
A test that measures tumor DNA in the blood could be a helpful prognostic factor in patients with colorectal cancer who underwent surgery. Results of a blood test may help indicate which patients with colorectal cancer are at risk of relapse after surgery and should undergo chemotherapy, and which ones can skip it, according to recent research published in Nature Medicine.
