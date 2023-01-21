ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville council to vote on repealing amphitheater approval or submitting it to referendum

An ordinance to either repeal its approval of a proposed amphitheater or submit that approval to a referendum vote will come before Waterville City Council on Monday evening.

Timothy Plowman, a leading amphitheater opponent and one of eight residents who brought an administrative-appeal lawsuit last month to block the Nov. 28 approval, said the item’s appearance on the council agenda follows the Lucas County Board of Elections’ decision this week to certify petitions calling for a referendum on the matter.

“I’m pleased to see that Waterville will have the chance to hear the voices of 1,100 residents who signed that petition,” Mr. Plowman said Friday night.

Wayne Wagner, an admin of the anti-amphitheater Facebook group Not in My Backyard, said similarly: “The city of Waterville can either fight against those 1,100, or fight with the 1,100. I think the city’s going to come to their senses, finally.”

Mayor Timothy Pedro did not respond to a message seeking comment Friday night.

Mr. Wagner said he expects more than 100 people to turn out for the council meeting, and arrangements were already being made to allow those who won’t be able to fit in the council chamber — which has an official capacity of 46 people — to observe the proceedings.

The council meeting, scheduled for 7:30 p.m., should have been moved to a larger venue, Mr. Wagner said.

HBC Management, LLC, one of the firms seeking the conditional-use permit to allow the amphitheater to proceed, last week filed a motion to intervene as a defendant in the lawsuit brought by Mr. Plowman and Jacqueline Schluter, Stephen and Stephani Letzring, Colleen and Matthew Harrell, and Adam and Michelle Freeman.

All of the plaintiffs are residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision close to the proposed amphitheater site off State Rt. 64 near U.S. 24. The suit is pending before Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Lindsay Navarre.

