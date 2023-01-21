Read full article on original website
Alisha Linterman
4d ago
I love this so much! I personally have never lost my faith in or my support of our law enforcement. I can’t imagine how hard their jobs are. And wanting to help so many and not financially being able to help everyone in need would be heart breaking. This gives them the funds to do great things. People will feel the positive impact this will have. It’s definitely not a joke.
3
ifiberone.com
Quincy Police Chief Kieth Siebert to end 29-year law enforcement career next month
QUINCY - US Army veteran, longtime Grant County Sheriff’s deputy and current Quincy Police Chief Kieth Siebert will leave his post as the city’s top cop next month. Siebert plans to retire from law enforcement on Feb. 15. Siebert is leaving behind a 29-year career in law enforcement...
yaktrinews.com
Emily Goodell reports from Yakima on fatal shooting at the Circle K
Emily Goodell joined the KAPP/KVEW team in February 2019. Emily was born in raised in Yakima, where she currently works as our Yakima Bureau Chief.
ifiberone.com
Local school district allowed to keep indigenous-themed name, but not logo
CLE ELUM - The Cle Elum-Roslyn School District's new logo has been approved by both the Yakama Tribal Council and the school board. As reported by KNDU-TV, the Tribe approved the logo on Dec. 23 and the school board gave the formal thumbs up on Jan. 9. KNDU-TV also reports that the tribe passed a resolution, allowing the school district to keep its Warriors mascot name. Reportedly, the previous logo was not kept because, according to the tribe, was not culturally accurate.
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
Police say gunman is on the loose after 3 killed in Washington state
Three people are dead and police are searching for the gunman after a shooting at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash.
kpq.com
Chelan County Coroner Reports Surge in Fentanyl Deaths
Chelan County is dealing with a surge Fentanyl in overdose deaths. County Coroner Wayne Harris reports the deaths from the drug rose from six in 2021 to 20 last year. He says users are often not aware that they're ingesting Fentanyl, which is costing them their lives. "Fentanyl, being a...
ifiberone.com
Data shows deadlier flu year in Grant County with multiple new deaths reported
MOSES LAKE - New data implies that the flu is deadlier in 2022-2023 compared to recent years past. On Monday, the Grant County Health District confirmed three new flu deaths and one death that was likely flu related. The confirmed deaths occurred in a female in her 80s, a female in her 60s, and a male in his 60s.
FOX 11 and 41
SWAT standoff in Yakima closes several roads,
YAKIMA, Wash.- A SWAT standoff underway on Birchfield Rd following a shooting on Nob Hill Rd is causing several road closures according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. East Valley School District #90 is keeping students indoors, but schools are not currently under lockdown. Road Closures:. All of University...
kpq.com
Detective Say Father and Daughter Witnessed Badger Mountain Shooting
Detectives say a father and daughter saw the man accused of murdering a woman on Badger Mountain Road Saturday perform the act, and then shoot at them. Court documents filed Monday by Douglas County Sheriff's Detectives say the man and daughter watched from a pickup truck while 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter shot and killed 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell.
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified
ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
3 People Killed in a Convenience Store Shooting in Yakima
Yakima Police say a 21-year-old man is now a suspect in the homicide of 3 people at the Circle K on 18th Street, after locking himself out of his vehicle at another store nearby. Yakima Police Chief Mathew Murray says Jarid Haddock allegedly first parked his car at the Arco...
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Accepts Roundabout Design for Pine Street Project
The City of Leavenworth accepted a two-lane roundabout design for Phase Two of the Pine Street project on Jan. 10. In April of 2022, the city began work on the Pine Street Study and contracted through RH2 Engineering. This project would be located on Pine Street between Titus Road and...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting
WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
kpq.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville
Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake Police say they're looking for suspect who went on spending spree with dropped debit card
MOSES LAKE - 'Sisterly love' will likely result in 'justice served' for a Moses Lake woman who reportedly decided to go on a spending spree with a dropped debit card that wasn't hers last week. iFIBER ONE News saw a post by Josie Perez on social media about the debit...
FOX 28 Spokane
Law Enforcement Warning issued for Douglass County due to homicide suspect in the area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. – The Civil Authorities have issued a Law Enforcement Warning for Douglass County starting at 6:35 due to a homicide suspect in the area. Right now, law enforcement is in the area in area attempting to locate the suspect. The Law Enforcement Warning is set to...
kpq.com
Superintendent Says Wenatchee Schools Will Need To Cut Its Budget By $8-9 Million
The Wenatchee School District is looking to reduce its budget by $8 million to $9 million to offset a shortfall in funding. Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle gave a presentation at a school board workshop session Monday pegging the shortfall, after outlining a plan last month to come up with different ways to deal with funding issues.
Yakima woman killed in rollover crash on River Road
YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima woman is dead after a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Authorities said it took a few hours before the crash was discovered. It happened near the intersection of River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard. Authorities said they believe the crash happened between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. They said the 32-year-old Yakima woman...
