ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bsd405.org

AGA Adoption and Pilot – Parent and Community Letter

Bellevue School District is in the process of piloting two new mathematics curriculum for Algebra 1, Geometry and Algebra 2. The Adoption Committee has selected two resources to pilot over the course of the 2022-2023 school year. During the 1st semester, Algebra 1, Geometry and Algebra 2 (AGA) teachers will be piloting Carnegie Learning and MATHia adaptive software. Starting in 2nd semester, teachers will be piloting Illustrative Mathematics and Aleks adaptive software. Not all of our mathematics educators opted-in to pilot these resources.
BELLEVUE, WA
bsd405.org

Planning for the Future: Impacts of Lower Enrollment

Melissa deVita, BSD’s Deputy Superintendent of Finance and Operations continues the Planning for the Future series by sharing the impacts of lower enrollment at our elementary schools. She includes details about how school finances work, where money is spent, the impact of enrollment declines, and some strategies the district can use to address these declines.
BELLEVUE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Two ballot drop boxes moving to new locations

Two Gig Harbor-area ballot drop boxes are moving to new locations ahead of the Feb. 14 Peninsula School District levy request. The downtown Gig Harbor drop box will now be at the Civic Center, 3510 Grandview St. It previously was at Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Station 51 on Kimball Drive.
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Ribbon cut for Pure Barre

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Linda Jones, president/CEO of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce ,celebrated the opening of Pure Barre with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20. Those in the photo include owners Danaia Stuck and Mitch Brown, Studio Manager Meghan Snider, employees Lianna, Nick, Nidia, Ariel, Amanda, Erin and Kylie and founding member Melissa. The studio is located at 19723 Highway 99, Lynnwood. (Photo courtesy Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce)
LYNNWOOD, WA
ifiberone.com

CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified

ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
ELLENSBURG, WA
KING 5

SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity

SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

New King County Prosecuting Attorney lays out policy changes

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion laid out her policy and practice changes for her new administration on Tuesday in a press conference at the King County Courthouse. Among the announcements was the creation of two new divisions -- one focused on gender-based violence and...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Skanner News

New Case of Measles in King County

Public Health – Seattle & King County is investigating a confirmed measles case in a King County resident, an adult female. The individual was at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Providence Swedish First Hill while infectious. The individual was unvaccinated, and the infection was likely acquired outside the United States.
KING COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: King tide

Photographer Kevin O’Keefe captured the king tides on the Edmonds waterfront Monday morning. King tides are the extreme-high tides that occur whenever the moon is closest to Earth,. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can...
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Archdiocese of Seattle announces plans to combine some parishes

SEATTLE — To continue meeting the needs of its parishioners and the at-large community, the Archdiocese of Seattle has announced a plan that will combine parishes, inevitably closing some churches. “We have been looking at data and the trends for Archdiocese,” Caitlin Moulding, the COO, said. "Part of what...
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

New Restaurant to Open at Old Pearl Location in Bellevue

A new Bellevue restaurant, Legion, will be opening at 700 Bellevue Way Northeast. This is located within The Bellevue Collection, where Pearl Seafood and Oyster Bar previously resided. According to City of Bellevue permits, the remodel of the restaurant space will include bar relocation, restroom refresh, interior wall updates, and...
BELLEVUE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy