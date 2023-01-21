Read full article on original website
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
bsd405.org
AGA Adoption and Pilot – Parent and Community Letter
Bellevue School District is in the process of piloting two new mathematics curriculum for Algebra 1, Geometry and Algebra 2. The Adoption Committee has selected two resources to pilot over the course of the 2022-2023 school year. During the 1st semester, Algebra 1, Geometry and Algebra 2 (AGA) teachers will be piloting Carnegie Learning and MATHia adaptive software. Starting in 2nd semester, teachers will be piloting Illustrative Mathematics and Aleks adaptive software. Not all of our mathematics educators opted-in to pilot these resources.
bsd405.org
Planning for the Future: Impacts of Lower Enrollment
Melissa deVita, BSD’s Deputy Superintendent of Finance and Operations continues the Planning for the Future series by sharing the impacts of lower enrollment at our elementary schools. She includes details about how school finances work, where money is spent, the impact of enrollment declines, and some strategies the district can use to address these declines.
Bellevue parents, students await district’s decision on consolidating 3 elementary schools
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Schools District (BSD) said it has seven elementary schools on a list for a consolidation plan that will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year. The district cited declining birth rates, increased housing costs, impacts from the pandemic and recent tech layoffs in...
gigharbornow.org
Two ballot drop boxes moving to new locations
Two Gig Harbor-area ballot drop boxes are moving to new locations ahead of the Feb. 14 Peninsula School District levy request. The downtown Gig Harbor drop box will now be at the Civic Center, 3510 Grandview St. It previously was at Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Station 51 on Kimball Drive.
This Is Washington's Most Expensive College
24/7 Wall St. found every state's most pricey college.
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County taxpayers are still on...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Ribbon cut for Pure Barre
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Linda Jones, president/CEO of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce ,celebrated the opening of Pure Barre with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20. Those in the photo include owners Danaia Stuck and Mitch Brown, Studio Manager Meghan Snider, employees Lianna, Nick, Nidia, Ariel, Amanda, Erin and Kylie and founding member Melissa. The studio is located at 19723 Highway 99, Lynnwood. (Photo courtesy Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce)
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified
ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity
SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in
Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes, but the city stopped their work once they discovered the owners didn’t have a permit. “I think it’s World War Three. I mean, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Jesse Angelo....
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
New King County Prosecuting Attorney lays out policy changes
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion laid out her policy and practice changes for her new administration on Tuesday in a press conference at the King County Courthouse. Among the announcements was the creation of two new divisions -- one focused on gender-based violence and...
q13fox.com
Unvaccinated woman with confirmed case of measles was at SEA Airport, local hospital
SEATAC, Wash. - Seattle and King County public health officials are warning about possible measles exposure after an unvaccinated woman was in two public places before she was diagnosed. Health officials say the woman was in the baggage claim area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 18 between 12:26...
New Case of Measles in King County
Public Health – Seattle & King County is investigating a confirmed measles case in a King County resident, an adult female. The individual was at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Providence Swedish First Hill while infectious. The individual was unvaccinated, and the infection was likely acquired outside the United States.
Deputies help clean up large homeless camp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies helped clean up a large homeless encampment along State Route 303 last week. The property is owned by Housing Kitsap. People living in the camp were given 60 days’ notice that they would have to leave the wooded area before the cleanup.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: King tide
Photographer Kevin O’Keefe captured the king tides on the Edmonds waterfront Monday morning. King tides are the extreme-high tides that occur whenever the moon is closest to Earth,. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can...
Archdiocese of Seattle announces plans to combine some parishes
SEATTLE — To continue meeting the needs of its parishioners and the at-large community, the Archdiocese of Seattle has announced a plan that will combine parishes, inevitably closing some churches. “We have been looking at data and the trends for Archdiocese,” Caitlin Moulding, the COO, said. "Part of what...
downtownbellevue.com
New Restaurant to Open at Old Pearl Location in Bellevue
A new Bellevue restaurant, Legion, will be opening at 700 Bellevue Way Northeast. This is located within The Bellevue Collection, where Pearl Seafood and Oyster Bar previously resided. According to City of Bellevue permits, the remodel of the restaurant space will include bar relocation, restroom refresh, interior wall updates, and...
kptv.com
Hundreds of thousands Washington voters have social security digits, other info released in error
TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV) - The Pierce County Auditor’s Office in Washington inadvertently disclosed the personal information of thousands of voters last December as a result of an error, according to FOX 13 Seattle. The auditor’s office claims to have received a request from a “local individual” for public voter...
