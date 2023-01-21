Bellevue School District is in the process of piloting two new mathematics curriculum for Algebra 1, Geometry and Algebra 2. The Adoption Committee has selected two resources to pilot over the course of the 2022-2023 school year. During the 1st semester, Algebra 1, Geometry and Algebra 2 (AGA) teachers will be piloting Carnegie Learning and MATHia adaptive software. Starting in 2nd semester, teachers will be piloting Illustrative Mathematics and Aleks adaptive software. Not all of our mathematics educators opted-in to pilot these resources.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO