Both the Horseshoe Bend girls and boys teams went into Reeltown looking for victories to cap off their fourth game of the week. Both teams succeeded in their goal, with the Lady Generals scoring a jumper from Nadia Brooks to win with six seconds to go, and the boys’ team using a Hayden Harris lay-in at the buzzer to go home victorious.

HORSESHOE BEND, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO