Pittsburgh, PA

dkpittsburghsports.com

Federiko productive, but is still picking up new offensive tools

The general makeup of this year's Pitt team is cut and dried. Jeff Capel loves to run through his experienced backcourt and gain action on the offense through it. Jamarius Burton and Nelly Cummings are the primary facilitators, while Burton maintains as Pitt's most reliable scorer who can get inside the paint and create chances from inside-to-out, with Cummings roaming the wings and facilitating outside-to-in.
PITTSBURGH, PA
dkpittsburghsports.com

After-hours work from Cummings a sign of Panthers' maturing process

The difference between what previous Jeff Capel teams have done versus what his current one is doing is one of a few separators on why this current team has believability when it comes to its potential to make the NCAA Tournament. Take what transpired after Saturday's 71-64 loss to Florida...
PITTSBURGH, PA
dkpittsburghsports.com

North Shore Tavern Mound Visit: Can Cutch contribute in the field?

Andrew McCutchen is officially back with the Pirates. He's not here for a farewell tour or to just give some good vibes into the organization. He wants to help the club win. McCutchen served primarily as a designated hitter for the Brewers last season, and he'll get more reps there with the Pirates in 2023. But the Pirates aren't really in a position where he can be just a DH this season. Two of their big additions this winter were Carlos Santana and Ji-Man Choi, two first basemen who should split time there and at DH. Choi has been used primarily as a platoon, so McCutchen can probably be written into the lineup as the DH against southpaws.
PITTSBURGH, PA

