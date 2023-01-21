Andrew McCutchen is officially back with the Pirates. He's not here for a farewell tour or to just give some good vibes into the organization. He wants to help the club win. McCutchen served primarily as a designated hitter for the Brewers last season, and he'll get more reps there with the Pirates in 2023. But the Pirates aren't really in a position where he can be just a DH this season. Two of their big additions this winter were Carlos Santana and Ji-Man Choi, two first basemen who should split time there and at DH. Choi has been used primarily as a platoon, so McCutchen can probably be written into the lineup as the DH against southpaws.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO