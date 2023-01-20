SUSPECTS: Aristeo Gonzalez Rosas, 22 year old Oxnard resident. LOCATION: 300 block S. “B” Street, City of Oxnard. On January 21st at about 4:10PM, officers from the Oxnard Police Department contacted Gonzalez, who was seated in his parked vehicle in the 300 block of S. “B” Street. Gonzalez was found to have an outstanding warrant, and was arrested. Officers searched his vehicle and located two AR-15 style rifles inside of the vehicle. There were no serial numbers on the rifles. Additionally, officers located multiple large capacity magazines. Gonzalez, the lone occupant, was also arrested for several firearms-related violations.

OXNARD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO