Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
4 people charged in connection with deadly Santa Barbara shooting
Four people have officially been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at Stearn's Wharf in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara DA Charges Four in Murder of Innocent Bystander Near Stearns Wharf
In his first major act as the new Santa Barbara District Attorney, John Savrnoch announced murder charges on four men arrested last week in connection with the murder of an innocent bystander near Stearns Wharf on December 9, 2022. According to the charging documents, the four men — 22-year-old Jiram...
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Person Arrested for Possession of Rifles
SUSPECTS: Aristeo Gonzalez Rosas, 22 year old Oxnard resident. LOCATION: 300 block S. “B” Street, City of Oxnard. On January 21st at about 4:10PM, officers from the Oxnard Police Department contacted Gonzalez, who was seated in his parked vehicle in the 300 block of S. “B” Street. Gonzalez was found to have an outstanding warrant, and was arrested. Officers searched his vehicle and located two AR-15 style rifles inside of the vehicle. There were no serial numbers on the rifles. Additionally, officers located multiple large capacity magazines. Gonzalez, the lone occupant, was also arrested for several firearms-related violations.
Man breaks into Isla Vista home, threatens woman inside, deputies say
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a break-in at a home in Isla Vista Friday.
23-year-old man arrested minutes after breaking into Isla Vista home and holding victim down
Deputies arrested a 23-year-old man on felony charges minutes after he broke into a victim's residence and held her down, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post 23-year-old man arrested minutes after breaking into Isla Vista home and holding victim down appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Wild car chase leads to the arrest of three suspected catalytic converter thieves in Ventura County
Police say three men were arrested after they were caught in the act of stealing a car’s catalytic converter, but not before there was a chase which started in Ventura County, and ended in Los Angeles County. Santa Paula Police say it happened early Tuesday morning. A man awakened...
Kern County teens called heroes after rescuing school kids after accident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Kern County teens are being called heroes after helping rescue children from a school van that flipped over after sliding off a road in Gorman. Felipe Lopez and Joshua Koehler say they were stopped on the side of the road Wednesday waiting for Lopez’s dad to help them with their […]
kvta.com
Deputies Look For Suspect In Big Rig Fuel Theft In Camarillo
Deputies in Camarillo were investigating the theft of fuel from a tractor-trailer rig Friday night. It happened in the 1300 block of Del Norte Road near Central Avenue. Video of the incident shows the thief takes a hose from inside the van to the fuel tank on the big rig and then pumps the fuel to what is likely a large tank inside the van.
syvnews.com
Fentanyl use rising to crisis level among Santa Barbara County youth
In 1999, drug overdose and poisoning was the 10th leading cause of death among children and adolescents in America. By 2020, it was No. 3. In Santa Barbara County, six deaths were opioid-related in 2016; by 2019, the number rose to 12; but by 2021, total annual opioid-related deaths jumped to 75.
kclu.org
Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified
Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Santa Maria's Preisker Park to be closed for maintenance
Santa Maria's Preisker Park, located at 330 Hidden Pines Way, will be closed to the public for road maintenance beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26.
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
KTLA.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Ventura County crash
A three-car crash in Moorpark has left one person dead and another in critical condition. The Friday morning crash left Moorpark Road closed between Reed and Tierra Rejada roads, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which also involved a third person who...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cyclists and Pedestrians Are Safer on the Promenade
No one venturing onto the part of State Street closed to cars, known as the Promenade, could miss the surge in pedestrians and bicycles (especially e-bikes), skateboards, and even unicycles — weaving around and through each other, evoking fear, fury, nonchalance, amusement, or joy. While perceived risk can’t be...
Santa Maria, January 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Santa Maria, January 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The San Luis Obispo High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on January 23, 2023, 16:15:00.
Santa Barbara Independent
Free In-Person Storm Recovery Assistance Available at the Library
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 01/23/2023. In-person assistance is available through the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Community Connections program, which offers appointments for one-on-one assistance with navigating community resources and social services. Adult Education staff and the Library’s contracted social services support worker can answer questions and make referrals. This free service is available in English and Spanish. Appointments can be made by calling (805) 962-7653 or by visiting either Central Library or Eastside Library.
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are assisting local residents
Disaster survivor assistance teams are going door to door checking in with residents impacted by last week’s storms.
Multiple truckloads of sediment head to the Carpinteria shores in an emergency response after recent storms
Debris basin sediment from Carpinteria hills heads to the beach. It will replenish the coast. The post Multiple truckloads of sediment head to the Carpinteria shores in an emergency response after recent storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Denise Jo (Montanez) Clements
Denise Jo (Montanez) Clements passed away in Santa Barbara at Sarah House on Tuesday 1-17-2023 after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s, she was 69 at the time of her passing. Denise was born in Santa Paula, CA on July 15, 1953 to Mr. Joe and Virginia Montanez. In...
Daily Nexus
Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block
Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
