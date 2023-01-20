ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

SUBJECT: Person Arrested for Possession of Rifles

SUSPECTS: Aristeo Gonzalez Rosas, 22 year old Oxnard resident. LOCATION: 300 block S. “B” Street, City of Oxnard. On January 21st at about 4:10PM, officers from the Oxnard Police Department contacted Gonzalez, who was seated in his parked vehicle in the 300 block of S. “B” Street. Gonzalez was found to have an outstanding warrant, and was arrested. Officers searched his vehicle and located two AR-15 style rifles inside of the vehicle. There were no serial numbers on the rifles. Additionally, officers located multiple large capacity magazines. Gonzalez, the lone occupant, was also arrested for several firearms-related violations.
OXNARD, CA
Deputies Look For Suspect In Big Rig Fuel Theft In Camarillo

Deputies in Camarillo were investigating the theft of fuel from a tractor-trailer rig Friday night. It happened in the 1300 block of Del Norte Road near Central Avenue. Video of the incident shows the thief takes a hose from inside the van to the fuel tank on the big rig and then pumps the fuel to what is likely a large tank inside the van.
CAMARILLO, CA
Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified

Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Ventura County crash

A three-car crash in Moorpark has left one person dead and another in critical condition. The Friday morning crash left Moorpark Road closed between Reed and Tierra Rejada roads, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which also involved a third person who...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Cyclists and Pedestrians Are Safer on the Promenade

No one venturing onto the part of State Street closed to cars, known as the Promenade, could miss the surge in pedestrians and bicycles (especially e-bikes), skateboards, and even unicycles — weaving around and through each other, evoking fear, fury, nonchalance, amusement, or joy. While perceived risk can’t be...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Maria, January 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Santa Maria, January 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The San Luis Obispo High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on January 23, 2023, 16:15:00.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Free In-Person Storm Recovery Assistance Available at the Library

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 01/23/2023. In-person assistance is available through the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Community Connections program, which offers appointments for one-on-one assistance with navigating community resources and social services. Adult Education staff and the Library’s contracted social services support worker can answer questions and make referrals. This free service is available in English and Spanish. Appointments can be made by calling (805) 962-7653 or by visiting either Central Library or Eastside Library.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Denise Jo (Montanez) Clements

Denise Jo (Montanez) Clements passed away in Santa Barbara at Sarah House on Tuesday 1-17-2023 after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s, she was 69 at the time of her passing. Denise was born in Santa Paula, CA on July 15, 1953 to Mr. Joe and Virginia Montanez. In...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block

Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
ISLA VISTA, CA

