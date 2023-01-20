Read full article on original website
Related
Clarksville man found guilty in parents’ murder
William "Roger" Campbell had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William "Bill" Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.
radionwtn.com
Madison Vermillion Crowned 2023 Hostess Princess
Paris, Tenn.–It’s Queen Madison for the 70th World’s Biggest Fish Fry. Madison Lee Vermillion was crowned the 2023 Hostess Princess during Saturday’s pageant at the Krider Performing Arts Center. Madison is 17, a senior at Henry County High School and the daughte of Mike and Misty Vermillion.
Victims thwart abduction attempt on Broadway
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway.
14news.com
Family of man killed in Muhlenberg Co. tank explosion speaks out
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The family of the man killed in an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County are sharing their experiences from this past week. Brenton Elkins was the man who died in Monday’s explosion. His mother, Barbara, and sister, Crystal, spoke with 14 News on Sunday.
fox17.com
'It's a power struggle out here': Woman living at Hermitage homeless camp opens up
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman living in a Hermitage homeless camp talks openly about the struggles from within while people living and working near the camp complain about the problems camp residents are causing. Area residents and businesses are sympathetic, but they're tired of being afraid of the...
drugstorenews.com
Dollar General offers mobile health clinics at 3 middle Tennessee locations
Dollar General locations in Clarksville and Cumberland Furnace are offering health services by DocGo On-Demand. Dollar General is joining the fray of retailers that are moving into the health clinic space. The retailer shared that three stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic, preventative and urgent care services by DocGo On-Demand.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Autumn Bell Ring Presentation
Christian County High School officially presented grad Autumn Bell with her state championship ring between the 3rd and 4th quarters of Saturday night’s game between Christian County and Hopkinsville. Bell won the state triple jump back in the spring of 2022 at the state track meet. Check out these pics from the presentation.
WKRN
Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied
FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Man injured in KY explosion released...
Shoplifter arrested after threatening to shoot ALDI employees in Brentwood
A suspected shoplifter faces multiple charges after police say he threatened to shoot employees of an ALDI'S in Brentwood.
Greenbrier traffic stop leads to arrest of ex-convict
An ex-convict just released from prison, and who was once the focus of an FBI investigation, is back behind bars this thanks to an alert Greenbrier police officer.
‘It’s going to be devastating’: Advocates warn of potential dangers after more than a dozen guns found on MNPS campuses
The increasing number of guns being found on Metro Nashville Public School property, has left some concerned.
whopam.com
Five Christian Co. residents chosen to serve in Leadership West Kentucky
The inaugural class of Leadership West Kentucky, a new regional leadership development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance was recently launched with 30 participants from throughout west Kentucky, including five from Christian County. According to a news release, those five are Martha Argotte, Ruth Lynch, Josh Ryan,...
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology
Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
harlanenterprise.net
Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges
A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
'Kraken' COVID-19 variant — is as scary as it sounds?
A new variant of COVID-19 is now in Nashville, but luckily doctors said its new name, Kraken — like the terrifying sea monster — makes it seem scarier than it really is.
Nashville Zoo offering up internships
Being an intern at the Nashville Zoo is a great opportunity for young college-aged men and women interested in animal care and zoo operations to get hands-on experience.
whopam.com
Lafayette continuing as incorporated town
Christian County’s smallest city has no intention of giving up its incorporated status anytime soon, despite recent reports it may happen against the town’s will. Department for Local Government spokesman Logan Fogle named Lafayette among nine Kentucky cities that could be dissolved in a Herald-Leader story. Some of the towns didn’t have a functioning government to accept COVID relief funds that were designated to each Kentucky municipality and at least some didn’t meet mandatory requirements of listing an address and phone number for their city hall.
WKRN
Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory
Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
Life or death question remains for man accused in Westmoreland killings
Life or death — that is the question for the man accused of eight gruesome killings in Westmoreland in 2019.
WKRN
Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael Cummins
A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man accused of murdering eight people in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings, could face the death penalty. Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael …. A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man...
Comments / 0