radionwtn.com

Madison Vermillion Crowned 2023 Hostess Princess

Paris, Tenn.–It’s Queen Madison for the 70th World’s Biggest Fish Fry. Madison Lee Vermillion was crowned the 2023 Hostess Princess during Saturday’s pageant at the Krider Performing Arts Center. Madison is 17, a senior at Henry County High School and the daughte of Mike and Misty Vermillion.
PARIS, TN
drugstorenews.com

Dollar General offers mobile health clinics at 3 middle Tennessee locations

Dollar General locations in Clarksville and Cumberland Furnace are offering health services by DocGo On-Demand. Dollar General is joining the fray of retailers that are moving into the health clinic space. The retailer shared that three stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic, preventative and urgent care services by DocGo On-Demand.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Autumn Bell Ring Presentation

Christian County High School officially presented grad Autumn Bell with her state championship ring between the 3rd and 4th quarters of Saturday night’s game between Christian County and Hopkinsville. Bell won the state triple jump back in the spring of 2022 at the state track meet. Check out these pics from the presentation.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied

FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Man injured in KY explosion released...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Five Christian Co. residents chosen to serve in Leadership West Kentucky

The inaugural class of Leadership West Kentucky, a new regional leadership development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance was recently launched with 30 participants from throughout west Kentucky, including five from Christian County. According to a news release, those five are Martha Argotte, Ruth Lynch, Josh Ryan,...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology

Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
NASHVILLE, TN
harlanenterprise.net

Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges

A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Lafayette continuing as incorporated town

Christian County’s smallest city has no intention of giving up its incorporated status anytime soon, despite recent reports it may happen against the town’s will. Department for Local Government spokesman Logan Fogle named Lafayette among nine Kentucky cities that could be dissolved in a Herald-Leader story. Some of the towns didn’t have a functioning government to accept COVID relief funds that were designated to each Kentucky municipality and at least some didn’t meet mandatory requirements of listing an address and phone number for their city hall.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory

Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael Cummins

A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man accused of murdering eight people in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings, could face the death penalty. Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael …. A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN

