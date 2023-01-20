Read full article on original website
Related
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Mom + dad + mom + dad = One big, happy family. Meet the parents practicing ‘polyfamory’
As society's idea of what constitutes a family continues to expand, some parents are living in 'polyfamory' households, where multiple partners birth and care for all of their children under one roof. Alysia Rodgers, 34, says her and her husband, Tyler, were not looking for polyamory — the term for...
Comments / 0