FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
NBA
Wolves Fall To Rockets, 119-114
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night to snap a 13-game losing streak. Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, had 21 points by halftime and kept...
NBA
Khris Middleon, Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to return for Bucks on Monday
The Bucks will be one step closer to full strength Monday, when stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are listed as probable to return to the lineup in Detroit (7 ET, League Pass). Middleton has missed 18 games while dealing with a sore knee and hasn’t played since Dec. 15....
NBA
Three-Point Differential The Deciding Factor In Hornets’ Loss To Utah
Rozier Leads Team in Scoring for 3rd Straight Game, But Charlotte Goes Ice Cold from Deep. Road games in Utah have been an annual challenge for the Charlotte Hornets and their latest outing in Salt Lake City was a whole harder thanks to an all-around rough shooting performance in Monday night’s 120-102 loss to the hometown Jazz.
NBA
Jonathan Isaac Shines in Return; Magic Knock Off Celtics For Third Time This Season
Jonathan Isaac made his highly anticipated return after a two-and-a-half-year absence and in his nearly 10 minutes of action scored 10 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out one assist and collected two steals, as the Orlando Magic beat the Boston Celtics for the third time this season with Monday night’s 113-98 victory at Amway Center.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 24, 2023
New Orleans (26-21) launches a three-game homestand Tuesday at 7 p.m., facing Western Conference-leading Denver (33-14). Tickets are available here. Read Monday’s injury report, featuring a player upgrade. Read more on Brandon Ingram’s status. Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast with radio studio host Gus Kattengell. Watch a...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 116, Bulls 110
Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Things didn't look good for the Pacers in the first half on Tuesday night against Chicago, as the Blue & Gold seemed on their way to an eighth straight loss. But Indiana mounted a furious rally in the second half....
NBA
Keys to the Game: Heat 98, Celtics 95
Tuesday’s matchup with Miami came down to the wire. The key stretch of the game, however, occurred well before crunch time. Boston went scoreless from the 8:46 mark of the fourth quarter to the 2:20 mark, which led to the disappearance of its 10-point lead. While the C’s went cold, the Heat, well… they got hot. Miami rattled off 15 consecutive points to take a five-point lead with 3:42 left in the game.
NBA
Pelicans practice report: Brandon Ingram returns to 5-on-5, hopes to suit up for game soon
Brandon Ingram has battled injuries before, including being sidelined for a 10-game stretch in March of last season (hamstring strain). But when Ingram’s foot inadvertently collided with the heel of Memphis wing Dillon Brooks on Nov. 25, he didn’t expect a right toe contusion would keep him out of action for a lengthy timeframe.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Jan. 24
There will be seven games played across the NBA on Tuesday, one of which features the Lakers taking on the Clippers. The Lakers made a move Monday to bolster their chances of making a playoff run, acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards. There will also be some teams playing the second game of a back-to-back set, including the Bulls, Celtics and Hornets. Let’s dig into the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Zion Williamson medical update
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring injury. The re-evaluation showed that Williamson’s hamstring is healing as expected and he is making good progress with his recovery. Williamson will continue his rehabilitation process, which includes strengthening his hamstring and gradually progressing to more movement. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.
NBA
Bulls handle Hawks 111-100 for third straight victory
Could this be the week the Bulls finally shed that weakness and take to heart the words of Chicago's Iceman Jerry Butler that only the strong survive? Be a man and take a stand? And maybe actually find themselves on the verge of that sixth spot in the Eastern Conference?
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Heat 100, Pelicans 96
Heat (26-22), Pelicans (26-21) New Orleans and Miami weren’t wearing retro uniforms Sunday, but they played the kind of game more suited to a previous era of the NBA, a grudge match featuring hard-nosed defense and low point totals. After an odd final 20 seconds of regulation, the Heat came away with a come-from-behind victory. New Orleans held a lead on the scoreboard much of the afternoon, but Miami gained momentum and didn't take its first edge until late in the third quarter. Trailing by two points with 15 seconds left, the Pelicans were called for a five-second inbound violation, giving the Heat the ball back. However, New Orleans rookie Dyson Daniels forced a held ball on Miami’s ensuing inbound pass, leading to a jump ball won by Daniels against Jimmy Butler. The five-second violation was NOLA’s 25th turnover, a very costly factor in the loss.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Taking the Next Step with Dave DuFour
Dave DuFour of The Athletic joins the podcast to discuss Evan Mobley's 38-point outburst against the Bucks, how he's developed thus far in his sophomore season, how the team can balance his development with a desire to win now and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase...
NBA
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis week-to-week with left ankle sprain
Washington Wizards forward-center Kristaps Porzingis has suffered a left ankle sprain and will be week-to-week on his return, the team announced Monday. Porzingis suffered the injury in the Wizards’ 138-118 win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. He scored 17 points before leaving the game in the third quarter.
NBA
Cavs Fall In Nail-Biter to the Knicks
In a back and forth match up all night the Cavs take a tough lose to the Knicks. Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen led the team with 24 points and Allen led in rebounds totaling 12. Darius Garland also added 22 points and 6 assists. Julius Randle led the Knicks to victory with 36 points and 13 rebounds.
NBA
Grizzlies center Steven Adams out 3-5 weeks with sprained knee ligament
MEMPHIS (AP) — Grizzlies center Steven Adams will miss three to five weeks because of a sprained ligament in his right knee. Memphis announced the update Tuesday night. The Grizzlies, second in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record, visit Golden State on Wednesday night trying to snap their first three-game skid of the season.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 24
Chris Paul (PG – PHX): $7,500 DraftKings, $8,200 FanDuel. This Phoenix team has been struggling without Chris Paul, but he showed his value on Sunday. The Point God made his long-awaited return, collecting 22 points, six rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals. Lines like that have become standard for this guy throughout his career, and he’ll have to keep doing that with Devin Booker, Cameron Payne, Deandre Ayton, and Landry Shamet all still out. Charlotte is a sensational matchup, too, with the Hornets ranked 27th in defensive efficiency and 28th in points allowed.
NBA
Special Ticket Deals Announced for Playoff Push
MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Jan. 23, 2023) – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced The Hunt Is On with special ticket deals for the final 15 home games of the 2022-23 regular season. Fans are invited to pack Target Center with newly released lower-level tickets available for $27 or $50 and upper-level tickets for $10 on sale now at www.timberwolves.com/hunt or by phone at 612-673-1234.
NBA
Report: Anthony Davis to return Wednesday against Spurs
Lakers star Anthony Davis will return to action Wednesday against the Spurs (10:30 ET, League Pass) after missing the past 20 games with an injured right foot, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Tuesday. Davis was injured on Dec. 16 against the Nuggets. Currently mired in 13th place in the Western...
