fox35orlando.com
County-by-county: Strong to severe storms possible in Florida ahead of next cold front
ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the risk of strong to severe storms moving across Florida. That is why Wednesday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. It's a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY for our northern counties. A powerful line of storms is plowing across the Panhandle of Florida today. By this afternoon, mainly after 4pm-this line will work into the northwest counties and spread south closer to Orlando by 10pm tonight.
fox35orlando.com
Cold front brings cooler overnight temps to Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 48 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees. Main weather concerns: Orlando and Central Florida will see overnight temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s. We will warm up on Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. It is a great night to sit by the fire pit!
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: Storm system approaching Florida could bring damaging winds, lightning
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Today's high: 73 degrees | Rain: 80% late. Main weather concerns: We've declared Wednesday a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY mainly after 4 p.m., emphasizing our northern counties (FOX 51 WOGX). A strong line of storms will develop across the Gulf South today and move steadily east overnight into Wednesday morning. Severe weather risk will increase today and tonight from Houston, Texas all the way over to the Western Florida Panhandle.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm and windy day; cold front arrives overnight
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 82 degrees. Main weather concerns: Gusty south winds arrive today and will bring Central Florida back into the 70s and 80s. Expect gusts up to 20-30 mph at times this afternoon. There is a chance of isolated showers/storms today with even a limited risk of severe weather for Gainesville and parts of North Central FL.
fox35orlando.com
Florida community still plagued by late-night street racing, resident says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A street racing nightmare is continuing for some in a Florida community. Residents in Windermere said cars race through traffic circles on a regular basis, screeching their tires and revving their engines. However, things have gotten much worse, according to one neighbor. Kat Thomas said it's...
fox35orlando.com
SpaceX to launch early morning Starlink mission this week
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off this week – but you'll have to be up very, VERY early to see it. The mission is scheduled to launch on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:02 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket will carry another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.
fox35orlando.com
New exhibits, renovations coming to Marine Science Center
The Marine Science Center in Volusia County is getting a major upgrade. Manager Chad Macfie talks to Good Day Orlando about all of the things awaiting visitors.
fox35orlando.com
TRON ride at Disney: Entrance sign goes up ahead of Lightcycle / Run opening
ORLANDO, Fla. - The highly anticipated opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World is just a couple of months away and the entrance sign for the attraction is in place!. Disney Parks Blog tweeted a photo of the sign that now sits outside the ride, which opens...
fox35orlando.com
Cold plunging is trending, but what are the benefits and risks?
Orlando, Fla. - Cold plunging has been growing in popularity on social media, but how much does it impact your health? Cold plunges and ice baths are not new cold remedies, but cold immersion therapy has been becoming more and more popular recently. Health experts say there are a lot of benefits if you do it the right way, but it can be very dangerous if done the wrong way.
fox35orlando.com
People are selling Disney's Splash Mountain water on eBay after ride permanently closed
ORLANDO, Fla. - Used water from Walt Disney World's now closed Splash Mountain ride is being sold on eBay for big bucks. Listings began popping up over the weekend before the ride permanently closed on Sunday to be reimagined as Tiana's Bayou Adventure. One listing titled "Genuine Disney Splash Mountain...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wielding rifle arrested near West Melbourne elementary school: police
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near a Florida elementary early Tuesday morning school, police say. Law officers with multiple agencies responded to the area of 145 Palm Bay Rd. just before 8 a.m. in response to suspicious activity near Pineapple Cove Academy. With assistance from the Palm Bay Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, West Melbourne police officers created a perimeter around the school which was placed on lockdown.
fox35orlando.com
TECO, Duke Energy customers face higher bills as utility companies ask Florida to approve more rate hikes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. are seeking state approval to pass along hundreds of millions of dollars in additional costs to customers because of hurricanes and higher-than-expected natural gas prices. Duke and Tampa Electric made filings Monday at the state Public Service Commission that, if...
fox35orlando.com
Crew-6 mission: SpaceX to launch 4 astronauts to ISS in February from Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - SpaceX is preparing to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station in February for its Crew-6 mission. The Falcon 9 rocket, with Dragon Endeavour spacecraft atop, is set to liftoff on Sunday, Feb. 26. from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Dawgs getting a Florida specialty license plate after reaching presale requirement
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The University of Georgia will soon start to appear on Florida license plates, as its supporters have reached a presale benchmark for a specialty plate. Lawmakers have approved allowing specialty plates for the University of Georgia, the University of Alabama and Auburn University – if presale requirements can be met. "Auburn can be proud, they’re consistently beating the University of Alabama here in the specialty plates," Robert Kynoch, director of motorist services at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, told members of the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday.
fox35orlando.com
Man in critical condition after shooting at Orlando motel, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Orlando. Police tell FOX 35 it happened at the Howard Vernon Motel on West Colonial Drive near Lake Dot just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night. They say the victim ended up at a gas station across the street.
fox35orlando.com
Parents upset after another teen is hit by car while riding bicycle in Avalon Park area
'It's really scary': Parents upset after another kid is hit by car in Avalon Park. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that sent a 13-year-old boy to the hospital with minor injuries after he was hit by a car while riding his bike. This is the second crash in months that FOX 35 has reported on in this area.
fox35orlando.com
Bethune-Cookman students continue protests over living conditions on campus as university responds
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Students at Bethune-Cookman University are keeping the pressure on as they push for better living conditions on campus. They protested for a second day in a row hoping to have their voices heard at the Daytona Beach, Florida campus. The protests were sparked after head football...
fox35orlando.com
FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens
A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
fox35orlando.com
Man arrested in connection to deadly Orlando apartment shooting
ORLANDO - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an Orlando apartment complex on Jan. 20, police said. Willie Shade, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, police said. Police responded to 2803 West Arlington Street at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando bar owners push back last-call security ordinance
At an Orlando City Council meeting on Monday, there was the first reading of a heavily debated ordinance that is intended to improve the safety and security of downtown bars and nightclubs. Some owners of these establishments said that if it is approved it could put them out of business.
