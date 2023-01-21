ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County-by-county: Strong to severe storms possible in Florida ahead of next cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the risk of strong to severe storms moving across Florida. That is why Wednesday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. It's a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY for our northern counties. A powerful line of storms is plowing across the Panhandle of Florida today. By this afternoon, mainly after 4pm-this line will work into the northwest counties and spread south closer to Orlando by 10pm tonight.
Cold front brings cooler overnight temps to Central Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 48 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees. Main weather concerns: Orlando and Central Florida will see overnight temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s. We will warm up on Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. It is a great night to sit by the fire pit!
TIMELINE: Storm system approaching Florida could bring damaging winds, lightning

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Today's high: 73 degrees | Rain: 80% late. Main weather concerns: We've declared Wednesday a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY mainly after 4 p.m., emphasizing our northern counties (FOX 51 WOGX). A strong line of storms will develop across the Gulf South today and move steadily east overnight into Wednesday morning. Severe weather risk will increase today and tonight from Houston, Texas all the way over to the Western Florida Panhandle.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm and windy day; cold front arrives overnight

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 82 degrees. Main weather concerns: Gusty south winds arrive today and will bring Central Florida back into the 70s and 80s. Expect gusts up to 20-30 mph at times this afternoon. There is a chance of isolated showers/storms today with even a limited risk of severe weather for Gainesville and parts of North Central FL.
Florida community still plagued by late-night street racing, resident says

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A street racing nightmare is continuing for some in a Florida community. Residents in Windermere said cars race through traffic circles on a regular basis, screeching their tires and revving their engines. However, things have gotten much worse, according to one neighbor. Kat Thomas said it's...
SpaceX to launch early morning Starlink mission this week

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off this week – but you'll have to be up very, VERY early to see it. The mission is scheduled to launch on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:02 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket will carry another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.
Cold plunging is trending, but what are the benefits and risks?

Orlando, Fla. - Cold plunging has been growing in popularity on social media, but how much does it impact your health? Cold plunges and ice baths are not new cold remedies, but cold immersion therapy has been becoming more and more popular recently. Health experts say there are a lot of benefits if you do it the right way, but it can be very dangerous if done the wrong way.
Florida man wielding rifle arrested near West Melbourne elementary school: police

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near a Florida elementary early Tuesday morning school, police say. Law officers with multiple agencies responded to the area of 145 Palm Bay Rd. just before 8 a.m. in response to suspicious activity near Pineapple Cove Academy. With assistance from the Palm Bay Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, West Melbourne police officers created a perimeter around the school which was placed on lockdown.
Dawgs getting a Florida specialty license plate after reaching presale requirement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The University of Georgia will soon start to appear on Florida license plates, as its supporters have reached a presale benchmark for a specialty plate. Lawmakers have approved allowing specialty plates for the University of Georgia, the University of Alabama and Auburn University – if presale requirements can be met. "Auburn can be proud, they’re consistently beating the University of Alabama here in the specialty plates," Robert Kynoch, director of motorist services at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, told members of the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday.
Man in critical condition after shooting at Orlando motel, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Orlando. Police tell FOX 35 it happened at the Howard Vernon Motel on West Colonial Drive near Lake Dot just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night. They say the victim ended up at a gas station across the street.
FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens

A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
Man arrested in connection to deadly Orlando apartment shooting

ORLANDO - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an Orlando apartment complex on Jan. 20, police said. Willie Shade, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, police said. Police responded to 2803 West Arlington Street at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments...
Orlando bar owners push back last-call security ordinance

At an Orlando City Council meeting on Monday, there was the first reading of a heavily debated ordinance that is intended to improve the safety and security of downtown bars and nightclubs. Some owners of these establishments said that if it is approved it could put them out of business.
