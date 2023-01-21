ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

100-year-old Punta Gorda woman gets her own day recognized by the city

By Meagan Miller
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTpuH_0kMBpHt000

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Punta Gorda woman, who’s turning 100, now has a day dedicated to her!

Last Friday, Adeline Leonard Seakwood celebrated 100 years on this earth with about that many people. 98 people showed up to celebrate her birthday at the Punta Gorda Civic Association.

Adeline has been the Sunshine Lady for over 30 years at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, welcoming countless people to the area and doing so much for the community.

This week, Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Mathews invited Adeline to the Punta Gorda City Council meeting, where the mayor read and gave a proclamation declaring January 27th Adeline Leonard Seakwood Day…her actual birthday.

Adeline spent a lot of her life working on movies and TV with iconic actors, including Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Christopher Reeves and more.

Her daughter, who threw her a spectacular birthday bash, said you can usually find her at Harpoon Harry’s when the Boogiemen are playing. She loves to dance.

Happy birthday, Adeline!

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 2

Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in Cape Coral shooting

One person is dead after a church was hit with gunfire over the weekend. Cape Coral police confirmed one person is dead in what detectives call a case of self-defense. No specific details have been released. For days neighbors here wondered and worried about what happened at the church. Bullet...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crash kills bicyclist in Cape Coral Monday

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Cape Coral early Monday evening. According to the City of Cape Coral, John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding a bike on Del Prado Boulevard South off Southeast Fourth Street when a Dodge Challenger crashed into him. The Dodge Challenger, driven by Marvin...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

WINK Taste of the Town in Punta Gorda on Saturday

Charlotte County’s restaurants are coming together to share their finest food at WINK News’s largest and best food festival, WINK Taste of the Town. The event is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21, in Punta Gorda, and for the first time at Laishley Park. The event features the best...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Continental restaurant reopens in Old Naples

The Continental on Third Street South in Old Naples reopened this month after being closed due to flooding damage from Hurricane Ian. Owner Richard D’Amico also owns Third Street’s Campiello, which reopened less than a month after the storm ripped through Southwest Florida. The Continental’s damage was more...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Active investigation following shooting in Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A local church was hit by multiple stray bullets following a shooting in Southwest Cape Coral on Saturday evening. “Neighbors thought it was a shooting incident and that someone was killed. But nobody knows for sure the Police aren’t saying,” said Roger Lucas, the pastor at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Cape Coral, located directly next to the home involved.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy