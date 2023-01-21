Read full article on original website
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Chicago Ethics Board Asks Watchdog to Probe Ald. Gardiner For Harassing Opponent’s Volunteers
Chicago Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th Ward) is once again under investigation by the city’s watchdog, this time facing allegations he harassed a group of people collecting petition signatures for one of his opponents in November. During the Nov. 26 altercation, which was partly captured by a nearby doorbell camera,...
Ethics Board Asks City, CPS Inspector Generals to Probe Lightfoot Campaign Emails Sent to Teachers, College Instructors
The Chicago Board of Ethics voted unanimously Monday to ask both the Chicago inspector general and the Chicago Public Schools inspector general to probe whether Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s campaign violated the city’s government ethics ordinance. The call comes after the Lightfoot campaign sent emails to CPS teachers and...
Open Books Expands Literacy Mission with Logan Square Location
A Chicago literacy nonprofit is celebrating the expansion of its reach with a new bookstore in Logan Square. Opening the location has been more than a year in the making. “It’s a really great way to be transported into a new world,” Logan Square resident Finn Holtz said of the bookstore at 2068 N. Milwaukee Ave. “It's nice to take a step back and explore.”
Chicago Police Face Renewed Questions About Extremist Cops as Lightfoot Dismisses Concerns
Twice in the past three months, probes by the city’s watchdog have uncovered ties between members of the Chicago Police Department and far-right extremist groups that have clashed with the United States government. And twice in the past three months, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has declined to answer questions from...
Chicago Tonight: Black Voices, Jan. 21, 2023 - Full Show
More cannabis dispensary licenses are in the works, but social equity applicants say challenges remain. Climate-friendly rides for North Lawndale neighbors. And Pullman National Park gets a new name and designation.
Lin Brehmer, Longtime WXRT Host and Chicago’s ‘Best Friend in the Whole World,’ Dies at 68
Lin Brehmer, a stalwart of Chicago rock radio known for his poetic reflections on life and pop culture, has died. He was 68. Brehmer died Sunday morning with his wife and son by his side, according to a statement from Terri Hemmert, his longtime colleague at WXRT-FM 93.1. “It is...
Trans Former Bus Driver Sues CTA, Union for Discrimination and Wrongful Termination
Former bus driver Russia Brown broke new ground for CTA employees. In 2019, WTTW News covered his successful push for the transit agency to add gender affirming care to its health insurance policy. That includes a range of health care designed to support transgender people, whose gender identity is different from the sex they were assigned at birth.
Doctors Talk Lessons Learned in 3 Years Since First Confirmed COVID-19 Case in Chicago
It’s been three years since the first Chicago COVID-19 case was confirmed. It was the second confirmed case in the entire country at the time. Since then, more than four million people in Illinois have been diagnosed with coronavirus; it has killed more than 36,000 people in the state.
Swept Into Office by Promises of Reform, Lightfoot Faces New Scrutiny on Ethics Record
Lori Lightfoot won every Chicago ward in her first bid for mayor after her campaign took off like a rocket, fueled by promises that she alone could put an end the notion that placing Chicago government and integrity in the same sentence is an oxymoron at best, or a joke at worst.
Volunteers Work to Protect Little Village Street Vendors Amid Uptick in Robberies
Street Vendors in Little Village are pleading for help after an increase in robberies, which they say began in November of last year. The vendors have rallied in front of the Chicago Police Department headquarters, asking for more police presence in the morning, when many vendors are out as early as 4 a.m.
Jan. 19, 2023 - Full Show
Toxic “forever chemicals” found in fish caught in the Great Lakes. A controversial rail yard in Englewood gets put on hold. We report on a community health initiative from West Garfield Park. And will state lawmakers take another shot at graduated income tax?
Negotiations Resume Between UIC Faculty, Administration Amid Ongoing Strike
Negotiations between University of Illinois-Chicago administration and union-backed faculty resumed Friday, as hundreds of employees remained on strike for a fourth consecutive day. University officials said the sides had agreed to resume bargaining Friday and could continue talks into the weekend to secure a new contract agreement. “Reaching a fair...
Chicago’s Urban Forestry Advisory Board Officially Takes Root With City Council Approval of Members
It took 18 months for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce her appointments to the newly created Urban Forestry Advisory Board, but less than two weeks for Chicago City Council to push the nominees through the approval process. The six appointees are now full-fledged board members following a unanimous “yes”...
Englewood Rail Yard Expansion Derailed After Ald. Taylor Balks at ‘Disrespect’
A years-long effort by the Norfolk Southern Railway to double the size of its storage yard in Englewood failed to get signal clearance from the Chicago City Council on Wednesday, after Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward) blocked a vote on a measure long sought by the railroad. With the support...
‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: West Garfield Park Community Coalition Receives $10M Investment
West Garfield Park is getting a big boost from a foundation with deep pockets. A coalition of community-led groups just received $10 million from the Pritzker Traubert Foundation to help fund a wide-ranging project. It’ll bring together a range of services and opportunities — from health and wellness, to arts and culture and beyond.
New Cannabis License Process Aims to Focus on Social Equity
Aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs, get your keyboard fingers ready — it is almost time to apply for a license. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the latest timeline and application process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license. The office said it made some adjustments since the last round, with a goal of improving its social equity candidate reach.
A Whale of a Show Opens the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival
If you think of puppetry as simply an intimate form of theater in which several hand puppets or a group of marionettes manipulated by strings perform on a small, box-like stage, the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival will unquestionably change your conception. For not only does this grand-scale festival celebrate...
Snow Heading for Chicago Late Tuesday and Early Wednesday as Winter Has Some Catching Up To Do
Chicago’s about to make a dent in its snowfall deficit, with the latest forecast calling for 2 to 4 inches of accumulation in the city in the first significant weather event of 2023. The National Weather Service is tracking a storm set to hit late Tuesday, with peak snowfall...
Constructing a New Career with Free 11-Week Job Training Program at YWCA
If you've ever considered a career in the construction or utilities trades but aren't sure how to get started, a local program is offering a way to get your foot in the door. The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's 11-week [email protected], which pays its trainees a stipend to learn the basics of those trades. Classes start Feb. 6; the application deadline is Jan. 27. Eligible participants need to be unemployed, 18 years or older with a high school diploma and valid driver's license.
DHS Outlines Protections for Immigrant Workers Experiencing Labor Violations
This week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued official guidelines for protecting undocumented workers who experience or witness workplace violations. The policy allows undocumented workers to make complaints about labor violations and to participate in investigations without fear of immigration-related retaliation. Jorge Mújica, of the workers’ rights advocacy organization...
