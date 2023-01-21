ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Open Books Expands Literacy Mission with Logan Square Location

A Chicago literacy nonprofit is celebrating the expansion of its reach with a new bookstore in Logan Square. Opening the location has been more than a year in the making. “It’s a really great way to be transported into a new world,” Logan Square resident Finn Holtz said of the bookstore at 2068 N. Milwaukee Ave. “It's nice to take a step back and explore.”
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Jan. 19, 2023 - Full Show

Toxic “forever chemicals” found in fish caught in the Great Lakes. A controversial rail yard in Englewood gets put on hold. We report on a community health initiative from West Garfield Park. And will state lawmakers take another shot at graduated income tax?
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

New Cannabis License Process Aims to Focus on Social Equity

Aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs, get your keyboard fingers ready — it is almost time to apply for a license. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the latest timeline and application process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license. The office said it made some adjustments since the last round, with a goal of improving its social equity candidate reach.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Constructing a New Career with Free 11-Week Job Training Program at YWCA

If you've ever considered a career in the construction or utilities trades but aren't sure how to get started, a local program is offering a way to get your foot in the door. The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's 11-week [email protected], which pays its trainees a stipend to learn the basics of those trades. Classes start Feb. 6; the application deadline is Jan. 27. Eligible participants need to be unemployed, 18 years or older with a high school diploma and valid driver's license.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

DHS Outlines Protections for Immigrant Workers Experiencing Labor Violations

This week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued official guidelines for protecting undocumented workers who experience or witness workplace violations. The policy allows undocumented workers to make complaints about labor violations and to participate in investigations without fear of immigration-related retaliation. Jorge Mújica, of the workers’ rights advocacy organization...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy