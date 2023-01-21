ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Basketball Falls On The Road To Arkansas, 60-40

Fayetteville, Ark. – LSU Basketball fell on the road to Arkansas, 60-40, on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena. After trailing 38-14 at the half, LSU was able to mount a short comeback, starting the second half on a 17-4 scoring run to close the gap to 11. However, Arkansas would respond with a scoring run of their own and only allow the Tigers to score nine more points in the half as they ultimately pulled away for the victory.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
LSUSports.net

Reese Named SEC Player of the Week For Fifth Time

BATON ROUGE, Ala. – For the conference leading fifth time this season, Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday, this time after two more double-doubles to make it 20 straight and break Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record. Reese has led LSU to a 20-0 record...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Bryant Named SEC Gymnast Of The Week

BATON ROUGE – Junior Haleigh Bryant was named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week after earning a perfect score on vault and winning the all-around against No. 12 Missouri, the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon. The league announced Bryant and Auburn’s Sunisa Lee as Co-Gymnasts Of The Week...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The LSU Schedule Announcement

LSU's football team already made plans to start the 2027 season. The team announced Tuesday that they'll face Houston at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, on Labor Day Weekend in 2027.  "It’s always exciting when our football program gets the opportunity to compete in Texas, where so ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Move To No. 4 In AP Poll

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – With a game at Alabama looming Monday night at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network, the LSU Women’s basketball team dropped one spot to No. 4 in Monday’s AP Poll. The Tigers (19-0, 6-0 SEC) are one of three undefeated teams remaining. South Carolina...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Tennis Announces Spring Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s tennis team announced its 2023 dual season schedule on Monday. The Tigers open their spring schedule with a trip to Athens, Ga. for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, starting on Sunday, January 29. Following the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, LSU will travel to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Ranked No. 1 in Baseball America Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Baseball America preseason poll released Monday, representing the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and D1 Baseball preseason polls. According...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Del Rosario And Williams Named McDonald’s All-Americans

BATON ROUGE – LSU Women’s Basketball signees Aalyah Del Rosario and Mikaylah Williams were named McDonald’s All-Americans on Tuesday. LSU has the nation’s top-rated class with Janae Kent and Angelica Velez in addition to Del Rosario and Williams. This is the second consecutive year that LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Gymnastics Moves Up To Eight In Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team moved up to the No. 8 spot in the week three Road To National rankings. The squad defeated No. 12 Missouri on Friday night with a score of 197.150-196.525 to earn their first victory of the season and boost the team’s average.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Women’s Tennis Grabs Two Sweeps to Open Dual Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (2-0) opened the 2023 dual season with two 4-0 wins over the ULM Warhawks (0-2) on Sunday at the LSU Tennis Complex. “You go through all the hard work with the team throughout the year, so getting two strong wins today was awesome for them,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “The team did great, especially with three players playing in their first dual matches of their career (Noor Carrington, Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase). It doesn’t matter whether you were the top junior tennis player in the world, dual matches are different beasts than individual tournaments. I thought our whole team, from our freshmen to our experienced graduate student Mia (Rabinowitz), played well today.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Official closures announced ahead of severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather expected to pass through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas Tuesday, Jan. 24, certain area offices and schools are expected to announce closures. Please note the running list of closures below. Pointe Coupee Parish School District. Details: Due to...
BATON ROUGE, LA

