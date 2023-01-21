Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSUSports.net
Basketball Falls On The Road To Arkansas, 60-40
Fayetteville, Ark. – LSU Basketball fell on the road to Arkansas, 60-40, on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena. After trailing 38-14 at the half, LSU was able to mount a short comeback, starting the second half on a 17-4 scoring run to close the gap to 11. However, Arkansas would respond with a scoring run of their own and only allow the Tigers to score nine more points in the half as they ultimately pulled away for the victory.
LSUSports.net
Reese Named SEC Player of the Week For Fifth Time
BATON ROUGE, Ala. – For the conference leading fifth time this season, Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday, this time after two more double-doubles to make it 20 straight and break Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record. Reese has led LSU to a 20-0 record...
LSUSports.net
Bryant Named SEC Gymnast Of The Week
BATON ROUGE – Junior Haleigh Bryant was named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week after earning a perfect score on vault and winning the all-around against No. 12 Missouri, the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon. The league announced Bryant and Auburn’s Sunisa Lee as Co-Gymnasts Of The Week...
Football World Reacts To The LSU Schedule Announcement
LSU's football team already made plans to start the 2027 season. The team announced Tuesday that they'll face Houston at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, on Labor Day Weekend in 2027. "It’s always exciting when our football program gets the opportunity to compete in Texas, where so ...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Move To No. 4 In AP Poll
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – With a game at Alabama looming Monday night at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network, the LSU Women’s basketball team dropped one spot to No. 4 in Monday’s AP Poll. The Tigers (19-0, 6-0 SEC) are one of three undefeated teams remaining. South Carolina...
LSUSports.net
LSU Tennis Announces Spring Schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s tennis team announced its 2023 dual season schedule on Monday. The Tigers open their spring schedule with a trip to Athens, Ga. for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, starting on Sunday, January 29. Following the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, LSU will travel to...
theadvocate.com
LSU great Sylvia Fowles passes 'crown' to Angel Reese after record-breaking performance
The crown has been passed from an all-time LSU women's basketball great to its new star player. And it was the all-time great, former All-American center Sylvia Fowles, who made coronation "official." Reese made it 20 double-doubles in 20 games as an LSU Tiger on Monday night with 14 points...
LSUSports.net
LSU Ranked No. 1 in Baseball America Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Baseball America preseason poll released Monday, representing the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and D1 Baseball preseason polls. According...
LSUSports.net
Del Rosario And Williams Named McDonald’s All-Americans
BATON ROUGE – LSU Women’s Basketball signees Aalyah Del Rosario and Mikaylah Williams were named McDonald’s All-Americans on Tuesday. LSU has the nation’s top-rated class with Janae Kent and Angelica Velez in addition to Del Rosario and Williams. This is the second consecutive year that LSU...
5-Star LSU Target Ellis Robinson IV Sets Commitment Date
The elite IMG product has the Tigers heavily in the mix, decision date inching closer.
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Moves Up To Eight In Rankings
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team moved up to the No. 8 spot in the week three Road To National rankings. The squad defeated No. 12 Missouri on Friday night with a score of 197.150-196.525 to earn their first victory of the season and boost the team’s average.
LSUSports.net
Women’s Tennis Grabs Two Sweeps to Open Dual Season
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (2-0) opened the 2023 dual season with two 4-0 wins over the ULM Warhawks (0-2) on Sunday at the LSU Tennis Complex. “You go through all the hard work with the team throughout the year, so getting two strong wins today was awesome for them,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “The team did great, especially with three players playing in their first dual matches of their career (Noor Carrington, Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase). It doesn’t matter whether you were the top junior tennis player in the world, dual matches are different beasts than individual tournaments. I thought our whole team, from our freshmen to our experienced graduate student Mia (Rabinowitz), played well today.”
LSUSports.net
No. 3 LSU Travels To Alabama With Reese Looking To Set A LSU Record
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 3 LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) is set to take on Alabama (15-4, 4-2 SEC) Monday night in Coleman Coliseum at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network as Angel Reese looks to set the LSU record for consecutive double-doubles, having one in every game this season.
wbrz.com
LSU great Alex Bregman stops by to visit Liam Dunn, victim of deadly Brusly high speed chase
BATON ROUGE - Liam Dunn hasn't had a lot to smile about lately. He's been in critical condition since the year began. Dunn was one of three victims of a police car crash during a high speed chase that claimed the life of his sister, Maggie and her friend, Caroline Gill.
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning.
NOLA.com
'The Bachelor': Louisiana's Vanessa Dinh, minus 1 rose, exits ABC dating reality series
After a jazzy, high-heel dancing, bead-throwing entrance at "The Bachelor" mansion on Monday night, Louisiana contestant Vanessa Dinh's stay, along with that of nine other contestants, proved a brief one. Dinh, 23, of Baton Rouge, is a 2021 graduate of LSU and a social media marketing specialist for GO Eat...
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
Severe Weather in Acadiana
Acadiana is under an elevated threat for severe weather on Tuesday as damaging winds, strong tornadoes, and hail are possible.
theadvocate.com
See what schools are closed as Baton Rouge area braces for stormy weather Tuesday
As strong storms move toward southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Baton Rouge Community College — All classes scheduled for 3 p.m. or later Tuesday at...
brproud.com
Official closures announced ahead of severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather expected to pass through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas Tuesday, Jan. 24, certain area offices and schools are expected to announce closures. Please note the running list of closures below. Pointe Coupee Parish School District. Details: Due to...
