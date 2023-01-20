ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Russell
4d ago

Why should any honest person need that much money to get elected to a public office it says some terrible things about the state of our States

haulin' ass's
4d ago

well whatever the FBI'S findings are the republicans won't believe them anyway right. Aren't they opening investigations into the FBI? They won't accept the findings if it comes to show it was thar republican who stole the money.

Bonnie Russell
4d ago

why would a republican want the fbi to investigate for them? the gop has trained their voters that the fbi and doj are corrupt and no good. I think they should just hire private investigators and tell the "politicized" fbi out of it.

