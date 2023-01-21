ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

247Sports

Details emerge regarding arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas

Details have emerged regarding the incident that led to Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas’ arrest early Monday morning. According to the report provided to Dawgs247 by UGA police, two officers were dispatched to McWhorter Hall at 11:58 p.m. on Sunday night due to a possible verbal altercation. One of the officers contacted a UGA employee, who informed the officer there was a loud argument coming from one of the rooms that had spilled out into the hallway before those involved in the argument returned to the room.
Washington Examiner

Georgia residents report smooth election after 'Jim Crow 2.0' attacks

A majority of black voters in Georgia said they had a positive experience voting in the midterm elections, with 0% of the voting demographic reporting having a hard time casting ballots, according to a new poll. Roughly 73% of black voters reported having an “excellent experience” voting in the 2022...
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
WJTV 12

Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Suzan Hyatt named Georgia Principal of the Year finalist

JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in...
JACKSON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta News First requests public release of special grand jury report

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is joining media organizations from Georgia, and across the country, to request the public release of the final Fulton County Special Grand Jury report on possible election interference in the state’s 2020 presidential election. The report, which was finalized on...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?

Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
ATLANTA, GA

