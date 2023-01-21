Read full article on original website
Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $502 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia, once again. The winning numbers for Jan. 23, 2023 were 12-31-47-58-60 and Powerball 23. The Power Play was 3x. With no winner on Monday, the estimated grand prize increases...
Albany Herald
MARC HYDEN: Georgia tops ‘judicial hellhole’ ranking as juries go nuclear
Georgia policymakers never shy away from mentioning that Area Development Magazine has ranked the Peach State the best place to do business nine years running, and they have bragged about Georgia being the first state to re-open after the COVID-19 shutdowns. While the past few gubernatorial administrations have labored to...
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
Details emerge regarding arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas
Details have emerged regarding the incident that led to Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas’ arrest early Monday morning. According to the report provided to Dawgs247 by UGA police, two officers were dispatched to McWhorter Hall at 11:58 p.m. on Sunday night due to a possible verbal altercation. One of the officers contacted a UGA employee, who informed the officer there was a loud argument coming from one of the rooms that had spilled out into the hallway before those involved in the argument returned to the room.
Washington Examiner
Georgia residents report smooth election after 'Jim Crow 2.0' attacks
A majority of black voters in Georgia said they had a positive experience voting in the midterm elections, with 0% of the voting demographic reporting having a hard time casting ballots, according to a new poll. Roughly 73% of black voters reported having an “excellent experience” voting in the 2022...
The richest woman in Georgia is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Georgia and the good she has done for the community.
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
Albany Herald
Alice Coachman selected for Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame
MACON — Albany native and Olympic champion Alice Coachman is one of four honorees who will be inducted into the Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame at Wesleyan College here on March 8. Coachman was the first African American woman to win an Olympic Gold Medal and has...
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Suzan Hyatt named Georgia Principal of the Year finalist
JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta News First requests public release of special grand jury report
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is joining media organizations from Georgia, and across the country, to request the public release of the final Fulton County Special Grand Jury report on possible election interference in the state’s 2020 presidential election. The report, which was finalized on...
‘I want my life back’: Georgia tornado victims share experiences, try to rebuild
North Georgia storm victims searching for help after disaster
Henry County Daily Herald
What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?
Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
Georgia leaders condemning violent protests in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Some of Georgia’s most prominent leaders are condemning fiery protests in the streets of downtown Atlanta over the weekend. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke exclusively with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr on Monday. Carr says that, under Georgia law, his office will prosecute the protesters...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?
Bernard Marcus is an American businessman and billionaire from Georgia, who is best known as the co-founder of Home Depot, one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and political activism, particularly in support of conservative causes.
Gwinnett teacher turnover rate outpaces state, national average
Gwinnett County Public Schools is working on improving recruitment and retention of teachers.
AOL Corp
Georgia officer admits to using ‘derogatory racial term’ 10 years ago, gets suspended
Maj. Patrick Bonito acknowledged that when he was a sergeant, he made a statement that included an inappropriate racial term “not directed toward any employee.”. A Georgia police officer who acknowledged using an “inappropriate derogatory racial term” a decade ago was suspended on Thursday. Maj. Patrick Bonito...
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
