Los Angeles, CA

NBA results yesterday: James scores 46pts, but Clippers rout Lakers

The Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to three with a comfortable 133-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers with 27 and 25 points respectively, while LeBron James scored a game-high 46 points in the defeat for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dennis Schroder Dedicates Win Over Grizzlies To Anton Walkes

During Friday night’s 122-121 thrilling win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder helped seal the victory after stealing the ball from Desmond Bane and finishing a three-point play in transition. The 29-year-old had an all-around effort in the Lakers’ nail-biting victory, scoring 19 points with...
Lakers vs. Clippers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Current Records: Los Angeles 25-24; Los Angeles 22-25 The Los Angeles Lakers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.96 points per game before their contest Tuesday. The Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles has some work to do to even out the 6-23 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
Los Angeles Clippers top Mavericks 112-98; Leonard, George shine

Finals Score: Los Angeles Clippers 112 vs Dallas Mavericks 98 DALLS (Jan. 22) — The Los Angeles Clippers got an impressive win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, thanks to an outstanding performance from their star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard scored 30 points, George...
LeBron, Bryant help LA Lakers rally past Blazers 121-112 – highlights

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off an incredible comeback victory on Sunday night, erasing a 25-point deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-112 at the Moda Center. Led by LeBron James‘ 37 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, as well as Thomas Bryant’s 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 blocks, the Lakers put on a thrilling performance in their second-biggest halftime deficit that the team has ever erased for a win in franchise history.
