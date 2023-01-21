Read full article on original website
“He was the most dominant guy, nobody could guard him” - Tyronn Lue reminisces about playing with Shaquille O’Neal
Ty Lue remembers vividly what it was like to witness the dominance of Shaquille O'Neal
LeBron James Says Bronny James Can Play For Any College He Wants: "All I Have To Do Is Pick Up The Phone"
LeBron James believes his son can play for any college he wants to.
Russell Westbrook And Dennis Schroder Got Into A Verbal Altercation During Lakers vs. Clippers
Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder got into a spat after a play during the Lakers loss to the Clippers.
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Stephen A. Smith Says Michael Jordan Can Accept Media's Criticism But Only On One Condition
NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith reveals Michael Jordan needs one condition to be met by the media before criticizing him.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On Larry Bird: "Such A Great Mind For The Game. I Had A Lot Of Respect For Him As A Competitor."
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once said he had a lot of respect for Larry Bird as a competitor.
Which NBA team has LeBron scored the most points against?
There’s not many better duos than LeBron James and points. One of the NBA’s all-time greats is looking to enter the history books yet again very soon: the league’s all-time scoring record. He’s on pace to eclipse Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s 38,387 record sometime before the All-Star Weekend...
sportingalert.com
NBA results yesterday: James scores 46pts, but Clippers rout Lakers
The Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to three with a comfortable 133-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers with 27 and 25 points respectively, while LeBron James scored a game-high 46 points in the defeat for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Dedicates Win Over Grizzlies To Anton Walkes
During Friday night’s 122-121 thrilling win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder helped seal the victory after stealing the ball from Desmond Bane and finishing a three-point play in transition. The 29-year-old had an all-around effort in the Lakers’ nail-biting victory, scoring 19 points with...
CBS Sports
Lakers vs. Clippers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
Current Records: Los Angeles 25-24; Los Angeles 22-25 The Los Angeles Lakers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.96 points per game before their contest Tuesday. The Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles has some work to do to even out the 6-23 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
sportingalert.com
Los Angeles Clippers top Mavericks 112-98; Leonard, George shine
Finals Score: Los Angeles Clippers 112 vs Dallas Mavericks 98 DALLS (Jan. 22) — The Los Angeles Clippers got an impressive win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, thanks to an outstanding performance from their star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard scored 30 points, George...
CBS Sports
How to watch Kings vs. Grizzlies: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
This Monday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.07 points per game. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at Golden 1 Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets edge Pelicans in final seconds
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and scored the winning basket with 16 seconds left as the visiting Denver Nuggets defeated
Fans React To Another Incredible LeBron James Performance Going To Waste: "0-10 Against The Clippers Since 2020"
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to a big loss at the hand of the Clippers despite a sensational 46-point night from LeBron James.
sportingalert.com
LeBron, Bryant help LA Lakers rally past Blazers 121-112 – highlights
The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off an incredible comeback victory on Sunday night, erasing a 25-point deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-112 at the Moda Center. Led by LeBron James‘ 37 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, as well as Thomas Bryant’s 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 blocks, the Lakers put on a thrilling performance in their second-biggest halftime deficit that the team has ever erased for a win in franchise history.
