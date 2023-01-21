Current Records: Los Angeles 25-24; Los Angeles 22-25 The Los Angeles Lakers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.96 points per game before their contest Tuesday. The Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles has some work to do to even out the 6-23 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO