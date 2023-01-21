ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WSMV

Former Memphis deputy weighs in on deadly traffic stops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the latest officer-involved shooting in Memphis, WSMV 4 checked in with a former deputy in Memphis who was on the job for 25 years. He weighed in on what consequences he thinks the officers should face and advice for anyone interacting with police during traffic stops.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN

