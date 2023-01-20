Read full article on original website
phillyyimby.com
Renovation Complete at 106 South 42nd Street in Walnut Hill, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has observed that renovation work is complete at 106 South 42nd Street in Walnut Hill, West Philadelphia. The development is situated on the west side of the block between Chestnut and Sansom streets. Designed by HDO Architecture, the project will involve renovations interior renovations to a prewar rowhouse and construction of a rear addition, which will expand the 3,406-square-foot building to 6,112 square feet and nine apartments. Permits list Zhu Fengjun as the contractor and specify a construction cost of $526,050.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Complete at 5007 Pentridge Street in Cedar Park, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted that construction is complete at a three-story, eight-unit multi-family building at 5007 Pentridge Street in Cedar Park, West Philadelphia. Designed by Ambit Architecture, the project rises on the north side of the block between South 50th and South 51st streets. The development will span around 6,500 square feet (including cellar space). Permits list Baltimore Select Properties LLC aka Select Redevelopment as the contractor, and a construction cost of $850,000.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Tops Out at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Garage in University City, West Philadelphia
Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has observed that construction has topped out at a nine-story parking garage for the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 3800 Powelton Avenue in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed and engineered by Pennoni and THA Consulting, the massive structure will span 481,702 square feet and offer parking for 1,483 cars and 129 bicycles, as well as ground-level commercial space. Permits list HSC Builders & Construction as the contractor and a construction cost of $46.4 million.
Philadelphia to receive federal money to make Roosevelt Boulevard safer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Roosevelt Boulevard is one of the most dangerous roads in Philadelphia. Now, the city is getting millions of dollars to use in an effort to save lives on the road sometimes referred to as "the Boulevard."In seven years, 75 people have been killed on Roosevelt Boulevard. Slightly less than half of them — people on foot — trying to navigate crossing 12 lanes."The boulevard comes at you in so many different ways so quickly, it confuses people," Mike Carroll, the Deputy Managing Director for Transportation for the city of Philadelphia, said. "And so some of the decision...
Real-time countdown clocks coming to SEPTA subway platforms this spring
It’s something every SEPTA rider wants to know: How long until the next train arrives? They won’t have to guess for much longer. Countdown clocks are on the way to SEPTA’s subway platforms.
Contractor Ripped Off Philly Area Homeowners For $475K, Faces 300 Felonies: DA
A Collegeville contractor is accused of defrauding Philadelphia-area homeowners out of nearly half a million dollars, and is now charged with more than 300 felonies as a result, authorities say. Joseph Ford, the 53-year-old owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, sits in the Montgomery County lockup in lieu of a...
SEPTA's current bus system is broken, GM Leslie Richards says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA's CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards said Monday that bus routes in the city have been mostly the same for 60 years and the transportation authority's current bus system is broken.Richards attended a remote hearing with Philadelphia City Council and state lawmakers Monday.In the meeting, SEPTA answered some of the critics of its first draft of bus route changes.SEPTA is reviewing 5,000 comments.Richards said some customers want simple, more frequent routes, but others are worried they might have to transfer more or walk long distances."We heard you," Richards said. "We are currently reviewing the comments that we have received in order to incorporate as much feedback into the redefined draft network that will be released this spring."Richards said SEPTA will improve efforts to reach out to affected communities, such as students.SEPTA staff is looking at potentially establishing more direct connections to Center City and University City.
Electric company owner charged for alleged theft of 64 Philly area homeowners: DA
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Collegeville man has been arrested for an alleged six-county-wide scheme where he defrauded more than 50 homeowners of nearly $500,000. Joseph Ford, 53, the owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, was charged more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday. Ford was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and other offenses, according to a release. The Montgomery County District Attorney said the investigation into...
Mayor Kenney to announce grant details for Roosevelt Boulevard
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, Mayor Kenney will announce details of a $78 million federal grant to help improve safety on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.The city says it's one of the nation's most dangerous roadways.The planned improvements on the Boulevard will include traffic signal and crosswalk upgrades, new median barriers and designated bus lanes.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
Early morning Northeast Philadelphia house fire injures 5 people
"The fire was out of control for approximately an hour and 17 minutes," Philadelphia Fire Deputy Chief Vincent Mulray said.
Former Havertown Design Store Owner Wants Women in Construction
Monica Miraglilo, owner of the former Havertown design shop Fill A Pillow is now taking on the male-dominated construction industry with a new online platform, writes Eric Moody for Metro Philadelphia. She’s created ‘GirlBuild Lab,’ an online platform that offers users the basics of home renovation and how to finance...
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
Online application for Philadelphia housing voucher lotto crashes on first day due to high demand
The Philadelphia Housing Authority has opened a lottery for its Housing Choice Voucher program. But not long after the online application went live, it crashed due to the extremely high demand. People instead opted to apply in person.
Person hospitalized after fire in Cobbs Creek rowhome
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is in the hospital after a fire at a Philadelphia rowhome. It started Sunday night at a house along Pemberton Street in the city's Cobbs Creek section.Firefighters responded to the fire around 10 p.m. and got the flames under control around an hour later.CBS Philadelphia is working on getting an update on the person's condition.Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right
How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
phillyvoice.com
Cobbs Creek Golf Course receives zoning approval despite environmental concerns
The Cobbs Creek Foundation jumped another hurdle to restoring the historic Philadelphia golf course now owned by the city. This week, the Philadelphia City Planning Commission voted to approve exemptions allowing the golf course to construct taller buildings and clear them from restrictions on steep slopes, a provision to prevent runoffs and erosion. Ultimately the bill has to be approved by City Council and signed by Mayor Jim Kenney.
‘Essen North,’ Second Outpost of Popular Jewish Bakery, to Open Late Spring
The newest location from James Beard-nominated pastry chef, Tova du Plessis, will be serving up its signature baked goods on W Berks St.
fox29.com
Officials: Driver sought after woman was struck and killed on South Philadelphia street
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 43-year-old woman was killed as she crossed a South Philadelphia street and police are looking for the driver of the SUV that did not stop. Officials say Savon So was crossing the street at 600 Oregon Avenue Sunday evening, just after 5:30, when the driver of a silver SUV, going east on Oregon, hit her.
Philadelphia teachers union backs Helen Gym for mayor
The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers endorsed Helen Gym for mayor on Monday, with union President Jerry Jordan calling her an “indefatigable, indomitable, unrelenting powerhouse of boundless energy and unparalleled determination” on behalf of the city’s schools. The endorsement, attended by a few dozen teachers and union members outside the Heston Elementary School in West Philadelphia, came as no surprise. Gym, who resigned from the City Council late last year to run for...
