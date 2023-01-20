ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
phillyyimby.com

Renovation Complete at 106 South 42nd Street in Walnut Hill, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has observed that renovation work is complete at 106 South 42nd Street in Walnut Hill, West Philadelphia. The development is situated on the west side of the block between Chestnut and Sansom streets. Designed by HDO Architecture, the project will involve renovations interior renovations to a prewar rowhouse and construction of a rear addition, which will expand the 3,406-square-foot building to 6,112 square feet and nine apartments. Permits list Zhu Fengjun as the contractor and specify a construction cost of $526,050.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Complete at 5007 Pentridge Street in Cedar Park, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted that construction is complete at a three-story, eight-unit multi-family building at 5007 Pentridge Street in Cedar Park, West Philadelphia. Designed by Ambit Architecture, the project rises on the north side of the block between South 50th and South 51st streets. The development will span around 6,500 square feet (including cellar space). Permits list Baltimore Select Properties LLC aka Select Redevelopment as the contractor, and a construction cost of $850,000.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyyimby.com

Construction Tops Out at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Garage in University City, West Philadelphia

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has observed that construction has topped out at a nine-story parking garage for the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 3800 Powelton Avenue in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed and engineered by Pennoni and THA Consulting, the massive structure will span 481,702 square feet and offer parking for 1,483 cars and 129 bicycles, as well as ground-level commercial space. Permits list HSC Builders & Construction as the contractor and a construction cost of $46.4 million.
PENN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia to receive federal money to make Roosevelt Boulevard safer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Roosevelt Boulevard is one of the most dangerous roads in Philadelphia.  Now, the city is getting millions of dollars to use in an effort to save lives on the road sometimes referred to as "the Boulevard."In seven years, 75 people have been killed on Roosevelt Boulevard. Slightly less than half of them — people on foot — trying to navigate crossing 12 lanes."The boulevard comes at you in so many different ways so quickly, it confuses people," Mike Carroll, the Deputy Managing Director for Transportation for the city of Philadelphia, said. "And so some of the decision...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA's current bus system is broken, GM Leslie Richards says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA's CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards said Monday that bus routes in the city have been mostly the same for 60 years and the transportation authority's current bus system is broken.Richards attended a remote hearing with Philadelphia City Council and state lawmakers Monday.In the meeting, SEPTA answered some of the critics of its first draft of bus route changes.SEPTA is reviewing 5,000 comments.Richards said some customers want simple, more frequent routes, but others are worried they might have to transfer more or walk long distances."We heard you," Richards said. "We are currently reviewing the comments that we have received in order to incorporate as much feedback into the redefined draft network that will be released this spring."Richards said SEPTA will improve efforts to reach out to affected communities, such as students.SEPTA staff is looking at potentially establishing more direct connections to Center City and University City.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Electric company owner charged for alleged theft of 64 Philly area homeowners: DA

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Collegeville man has been arrested for an alleged six-county-wide scheme where he defrauded more than 50 homeowners of nearly $500,000. Joseph Ford, 53, the owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, was charged more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday. Ford was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and other offenses, according to a release. The Montgomery County District Attorney said the investigation into...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Mayor Kenney to announce grant details for Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, Mayor Kenney will announce details of a $78 million federal grant to help improve safety on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.The city says it's one of the nation's most dangerous roadways.The planned improvements on the Boulevard will include traffic signal and crosswalk upgrades, new median barriers and designated bus lanes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Person hospitalized after fire in Cobbs Creek rowhome

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is in the hospital after a fire at a Philadelphia rowhome. It started Sunday night at a house along Pemberton Street in the city's Cobbs Creek section.Firefighters responded to the fire around 10 p.m. and got the flames under control around an hour later.CBS Philadelphia is working on getting an update on the person's condition.Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right

How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Cobbs Creek Golf Course receives zoning approval despite environmental concerns

The Cobbs Creek Foundation jumped another hurdle to restoring the historic Philadelphia golf course now owned by the city. This week, the Philadelphia City Planning Commission voted to approve exemptions allowing the golf course to construct taller buildings and clear them from restrictions on steep slopes, a provision to prevent runoffs and erosion. Ultimately the bill has to be approved by City Council and signed by Mayor Jim Kenney.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia teachers union backs Helen Gym for mayor

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers endorsed Helen Gym for mayor on Monday, with union President Jerry Jordan calling her an “indefatigable, indomitable, unrelenting powerhouse of boundless energy and unparalleled determination” on behalf of the city’s schools. The endorsement, attended by a few dozen teachers and union members outside the Heston Elementary School in West Philadelphia, came as no surprise. Gym, who resigned from the City Council late last year to run for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

