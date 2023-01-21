ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

friars.com

Women's Hoops Falls To Creighton, 64-46

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team fell to Creighton, 64-46, on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. The Bluejays, who are receiving votes in the national coaches' poll, improved to 13-6 (7-4 BIG EAST), while the Friars dropped to 12-10 (3-8 BIG EAST).
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Creighton

GAME NOTES (PDF) | LIVE STATS | WATCH. FRIARS FINISH TWO-GAME HOME STAND ON TUESDAY NIGHT VS. CREIGHTON... Providence will complete a two-game home stand on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when it welcomes Creighton to Alumni Hall for the second game of the regular-season series. The game will be broadcast live on the BIG EAST Digital Network via FloSports and will tip at 7:00 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
friars.com

Swimming & Diving Teams Compete At Holy Cross

WORCESTER, MASS. – The Providence College men's and women's swimming & diving teams competed against Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. on Jan. 21. The men's team scored a 188-106 victory, while the women fell to the Crusaders, 178-119. Will Layden highlighted the afternoon on the men's side as he...
WORCESTER, MA

