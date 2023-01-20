Read full article on original website
GoldenEye 007 arrives on Nintendo Switch Online this week
Nintendo has just announced that GoldenEye 007, perhaps one of the most entertaining and popular shooters of all time, will finally be available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on January 27th, 2023. Nintendo revealed the release date in a new trailer celebrating the Nintendo 64 hit, showing off gameplay and the features fans can expect:
Pharaoh: A New Era trailer announces February release date
Pharaoh: A New Era, a remake of the classic city builder Pharaoh from the late 90’s, has officially revealed that it will launch on February 15th, 2023. First announced years ago, the 4K remake will feature a modern UI and content from the expansion Cleopatra: Queen of the Nile. Pharaoh: A New Era will be available on PC. Here’s the new release date trailer from the remake’s publisher Dotemu:
Which Pokemon games are in which regions
Game Freak‘s Pokémon has been around for many years, and up until this point, it has consistently introduced brand new, fascinating content and regions for fans to discover. There have been over a thousand Pokémon introduced throughout the course of the series, but one of the most prominent aspects is the fact that each generation has a new and unique region for trainers to explore. As such, we provided a list of the 9 core series regions along with the Pokémon games that explore each of these regions.
The 5 Best Video Games with a Man and Dog
Love dogs? You’re not alone. These fluffy, lovable animals are mainstays in many homes (including mine!), so it’s only reasonable that some of us extra dog-loving folks might want to play video games with dogs in them, too. Hence, we have compiled a list of the five best video games with man and his dog as a loyal, furry companion.
Dead by Daylight The Archive’s Tome 14 release notes
In the multiplayer action horror game, Dead by Daylight, players may experience the narrative of the Dead by Daylight universe. Completing the Master Quests of a Tome in The Archive will provide access to Memories, Logs, Cinematics, Charms, and more Bloodpoints. Just recently, Dead by Daylight released Tome 14, titled...
Disney Dreamlight Valley reveals Early 2023 Content Roadmap
Gameloft‘s Disney Dreamlight Valley made an announcement today, revealing the new content to look forward to in the coming months. As usual, Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to bring a variety of festive updates for players to enjoy in their Valley. The next major update to Disney Dreamlight Valley will be released within the next few weeks, and it will be followed by a whole slate of free updates in the weeks ahead.
NIS announces 30th Anniversary showcase with New Game reveals
Nippon Ichi Software, the popular developer and publisher from Japan, has revealed that it will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a big livestream. The event will feature announcements for both new games and merch, and is scheduled for January 30th, 2023, at 10 AM pacific time. Here’s the full tweet from an official NIS feed:
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew announced with gameplay trailer
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, an isometric stealth and strategy game featuring cursed pirates, has just been revealed with its first gameplay trailer. Developed by Mimimi Games, an indie studio based in Germany, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will release sometime this year. A release window hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it will be available on PC and next-gen Xbox or PlayStation consoles.
How to unlock The Cake Hound Constellation in Cookie Run Kingdom
Cookie Run: Kingdom is a mobile builder and battle RPG game where you build up a team of of powerful cookie based heroes to take on the evildoers who have wreaked havoc on the kingdom. The game features seasonal and limited-time events, including the Moonlight Pass. If you need help on how to complete The Cake Hound Constellation to earn Moonlight Shards, we have a guide for you!
All Cat/Familiar Locations in Forspoken
Forspoken is an action-based, role-playing game, which follows the journey of Frey, a New Yorker who has been transported to the stunning, yet torturous, land of Athia, and she has to use her magical powers to cross the land and get back home. If you’re a cat-lover and want to catch all the cats/familiars in Forspoken to earn the Cat Person trophy, we have a list of all 20 locations where you can find them.
How to Heal in Forspoken
Forspoken is an action-based, role-playing game, which follows the journey of Frey, a New Yorker who has been transported to the stunning, yet torturous, land of Athia, and she has to use her magical powers to cross the land and get back home. If you’re trying to figure out how to heal Frey in Forspoken to reduce damage taken, we have a guide on the different ways you can heal in the game!
Gold Lock Online Trello Link, Wiki, & Discord Server (January 2023)
Roblox Gold Lock Online is an experience created by the developers at Orchestra. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
SteamWorld Build announced for 2023 in new “Special Broadcast”
SteamWorld, the acclaimed indie variety series from publisher Thunderful Games, has just revealed several key announcements in a new “Special Broadcast” video. This includes the reveal of SteamWorld Build, an upcoming 3D city builder with mining mechanics. An exact release window hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s expected this year on PC and all platforms. A new, free demo is available today on Steam. The devs also revealed that three additional SteamWorld titles are currently in development.
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR has been delayed until March 2023
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, an upcoming rollercoaster shooter set in the Dark Pictures universe, has just been delayed. Instead of launching in February, it’s now expected to release on March 16th, 2023. Aside from the need for a “polished” release, no particular reasons for the delay have been confirmed. Here’s the full statement from developer and publisher Supermassive Games:
SMITE Fire God Update: New God, map, and event
To celebrate ten years of SMITE, the first Update of Year 10 brings a new SMITE Crossover Event, conquest map, God, and skins to the game. These updates will allow players to express their playstyles, explore the universe of Magic: The Gathering and play Surtr – The Fire Giant.
WWE 2K23 announces March Release Date and Cover Star
WWE 2K23, the upcoming sequel in the ongoing wrestling series from publisher 2K Games, has just confirmed recent rumors that it will launch on March 17th, 2023. WWE 2K23 will be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, including next-gen consoles. There will be multiple editions available for pre-order. These include the Standard Edition, Icon Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Cross-Gen Digital Edition. Each will have their own unique content.
Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to be released between April and September 2023
Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an upcoming action-adventure video game with a story-driven focus developed and released by Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon. The game was initially announced for release in 2021 by Daedalic Entertainment but it has been subject to several delays since then. In May 2022, Lord of...
