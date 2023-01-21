CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A car hit an elk in the predawn hours of Monday at 4:25. The car collided with the elk on I-75 in Campbell County on the southbound side of the interstate near Mile Marker 140. The driver of the car, the only occupant, was not injured, according to an operator at central dispatch, who also noted that the car was totaled.

