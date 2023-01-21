Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
2023 Campbell Tennis Schedule released
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell High Tennis season opens its 2023 season on March 21 against Central at Tyson Park at Knoxville. Campbell has a nine-match schedule. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/23/2023-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Bessie Lawson, age 71 of Jacksboro
Bessie Lawson, age 71 of Jacksboro passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, January 20, 2023. Bessie was a member of East Side Wesleyan Church on South Cumberland Avenue. She enjoyed watching the Tennessee Vols, a true diehard fan. She will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death...
1450wlaf.com
Six games in 11 days ahead for Campbell Basketball
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – After Friday’s home losses to Karns, the Campbell High Basketball teams have a grueling stretch of games beginning Tuesday at West. It’ll be six games, four on the road, over an 11 day stretch of time. For the Cougars and Lady Cougars, it’s...
1450wlaf.com
Charles Edward Fuston, age 76, of the Sukey Hollow Community of Whitley County, Kentucky
Charles Edward Fuston, age 76, of the Sukey Hollow Community of Whitley County, Kentucky, passed away Sunday morning, January 22, 2023, at the University of Kentucky – Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, KY. Charlie was born on March 30, 1946, to the late Johnny Fuston and Margaret Marie (Anderson)...
1450wlaf.com
Franklin Bruce Dople, age 42, of Jellico
Age 42 of the Wooldridge Community of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Thursday January 19, 2023. He was born August 14, 1980, in Jellico, Tennessee. Brothers: Kenny, Terry, Rodney & Christopher Dople. He is survived by:. Children: Christian Moore, Kendal Dople, Peyton Dople & Evan Dople. Brother: Greg Dople. Sisters: Patricia...
1450wlaf.com
Alan Wayne Patty, age 46, of Caryville
Alan Wayne Patty, age 46, of Caryville, Tennessee passed away on January 21, 2023 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Alan was born November 22, 1976 in Lake City, Tennessee to Otis and Wanda Melton Patty. Alan was a member of Rock Hill Baptist Church. He loved fishing, hunting, and 4wheeling. Alan is preceded in death by his father, Otis Patty Jr., grandparents Otis Patty Sr and Nancy Phillips Patty, and Ike and Louise Blackwell Melton.
1450wlaf.com
CCHS teacher under TBI investigation
JACKSBORO, TN. – (WLAF)- A Campbell County teacher is on unpaid leave pending the outcome of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation inquiry. Buddy Nelson was placed on leave following a report of alleged inappropriate behavior, according to Campbell County Director of Schools, Jennifer Fields. Nelson is the criminal justice teacher at Campbell County High School.
1450wlaf.com
Leadership Campbell County members participate in Art and Culture Day
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Leadership Campbell County members participated in Campbell County Art and Culture Day on Jan. 19. Campbell Culture Coalition (C3) Executive Director Manuel Mesa and Leslee Lamb with BuiltWell Bank co-led Leadership Campbell County Art and Culture Day. The class visited the Campbell County Historical Society,...
1450wlaf.com
Car and elk collide on I-75 this morning
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A car hit an elk in the predawn hours of Monday at 4:25. The car collided with the elk on I-75 in Campbell County on the southbound side of the interstate near Mile Marker 140. The driver of the car, the only occupant, was not injured, according to an operator at central dispatch, who also noted that the car was totaled.
1450wlaf.com
There’s a WIND ADVISORY through Wednesday evening
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for Campbell County and the rest of the Cumberland Plateau. …WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT THRU 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected....
1450wlaf.com
Deputies in foot pursuit of alleged DUI, hit and run driver
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A person traveling along the General Stiner Highway-State Route 63 east of La Follette in the Doaks Creek area reported a suspected driver under the influence to Central Dispatch on Tuesday afternoon. A Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to discover that the driver of a...
1450wlaf.com
Reynolds faces child endangerment charge and nine other charges
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The call of a one year old child in a parked van, supposedly in the care of a 33-year old woman was the start of problems for a Kentucky woman. A call came in to La Follette Police that the woman in the van was allegedly smoking marijuana. When LPD Officer Anthony Mahar arrived at the Food Lion parking lot, a woman and man, carrying the child, exited the van and was walking into the store.
