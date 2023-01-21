Read full article on original website
Related
tryhardguides.com
Reaper 2 SHUNKO + SHINSO + PANTERA Update Log and Patch Notes
Roblox Reaper 2 has received the new SHUNKO + SHINSO + PANTERA update to the game on January 22nd, 2023! It includes a variety of new content, balancing, and bug fixes that should improve the quality of the game. A bunch of new codes have been added that will give...
tryhardguides.com
Brawlhalla reveals Battle Pass 7 release date, new Mode and more
Brawlhalla has officially released the final big reveals in its latest livestream, including gameplay footage of the new map Shorwind, a new game mode “Dice and Destruction”, the next battle pass launch date, and more. Battle Pass 7 will roll out tomorrow on January 25th, 2023, following previous...
tryhardguides.com
SMITE Fire God Update: New God, map, and event
To celebrate ten years of SMITE, the first Update of Year 10 brings a new SMITE Crossover Event, conquest map, God, and skins to the game. These updates will allow players to express their playstyles, explore the universe of Magic: The Gathering and play Surtr – The Fire Giant.
tryhardguides.com
Townsmen VR announces PSVR2 port and physical edition
Townsmen VR, last year’s successful medieval city builder set in a highly interactive VR world, has just announced that it will release a PSVR2 port alongside the console’s launch on February 22nd, 2023. Pre-orders are available today on the PlayStation Store. Currently, Townsmen VR is also available on Steam.
tryhardguides.com
SpellForce: Conquest of Eo announces February release date
SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, an upcoming sequel in the real-time strategy and fantasy series, has just revealed that it will launch on February 3rd, 2023. It will be available on PC, although there hasn’t been any word on other platforms. Here is today’s new trailer from publisher THQ Nordic, featuring gameplay:
tryhardguides.com
All Cat/Familiar Locations in Forspoken
Forspoken is an action-based, role-playing game, which follows the journey of Frey, a New Yorker who has been transported to the stunning, yet torturous, land of Athia, and she has to use her magical powers to cross the land and get back home. If you’re a cat-lover and want to catch all the cats/familiars in Forspoken to earn the Cat Person trophy, we have a list of all 20 locations where you can find them.
tryhardguides.com
What to Feed Sommie Guide for Fire Emblem Engage
Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical, role-playing game that is a 2023 debut for Nintendo Switch where the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken, and as a Divine Dragon, players will have to use their skills and make choices to collect 12 Emblem Rings to bring peace back to Elyos. If you need to know what to feed Sommie and what foods he loves in Fire Emblem Engage, we have a detailed guide!
tryhardguides.com
Bloodhunt update brings highly anticipated Hunting Rifle and medals
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’s latest update is live, bringing the highly anticipated Hunting Rifle, changes, bug fixes, and more. The update will not only bring a new weapon to the game but will also help resolve the issues players have been experiencing, such as erratic bot behavior, inconsistent teammate health bars, and high ping servers.
tryhardguides.com
Doors Hotel Update Release Date Details
Roblox Doors has become one of the most popular games on the platform. It challenges players to run through a variety of rooms and attempt to avoid the scary monsters that inhabit them. Each time you play is unique, so for the most part things stay exciting. However, it’s always nice when an update arises, so it was natural that players got excited when the Hotel Update for Doors was announced. Unfortunately, there have been some delays, so we are all on the lookout for when it will finally release.
tryhardguides.com
Need for Speed Unbound brings Stability fixes and more for January Update
EA Games is back with a new update to address some stability issues for Need for Speed Unbound. As mentioned in a previous update in December, EA Games is also working on launching the live service for Need for Speed Unbound. Today, Need for Speed Unbound releases its Update 1.1.4...
tryhardguides.com
Not For Broadcast reveals “Live & Spooky” DLC for March release
Not For Broadcast, the comedic FMV simulator where players must control the National Nightly News station, has just announced that a new Live & Spooky DLC will roll out on March 23rd, 2023. Not For Broadcast fully launched last year, and is currently available on PC. Here’s the new trailer for the upcoming DLC from publisher tinyBuild’s YouTube channel:
Comments / 0