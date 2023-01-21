ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board

Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash. The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. All are welcome to attend. Coaches speak about SFA student-athletes who died in car crash. Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST. Two SFA...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59. Corrigan police released an initial report on the crash on Monday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were the student-athletes in the wreck. McAfoose died on impact and...
CORRIGAN, TX
KLTV

Frankston ISD board approves 4-day school week for 2023-24

FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Frankston ISD has joined several other East Texas districts in approving a 4-day school week for the 2023-24 school year. The district is planning to undertake the change as a three-year pilot program. They say every Monday will be a day off for the students unless they are invited to an intervention day. Holiday breaks will be similar to this year’s breaks, they said.
FRANKSTON, TX
KLTV

Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University students, staff and community members gathered Monday night at Homer Bryce Stadium to honor and remember two of their students with a candlelight vigil. Hundreds of people gathered on the turf to honor the lives of Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring....
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Canton woman has died following a two-vehicle wreck west of Canton Saturday night. Jennifer L. Johnson, 42, died on the scene at 7:43 p.m. The wreck occurred at 6:50 p.m. on State Highway 243, five miles west of Canton. According to the preliminary...
CANTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart

A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Palestine man arrested after resident says he was found burglarizing car

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday. Palestine police say they arrested a man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a person’s car. Officers say they were called to the 900 block of Cambell just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A resident said they say a white male in a dark hoodie inside their vehicle parked at their residence. When the homeowner confronted the alleged burglar, he fled.
PALESTINE, TX
CBS19

Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans

TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into the front of Jason’s Deli on Broadway Ave. in Tyler Monday night. The driver, Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, his third offense, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh. Erbaugh said that on Monday night at...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Commissioners accept convicted Smith County constable’s resignation

Commissioners chose Ralph Caraway Jr., who has served in the position since Traylor-Harris was temporarily suspended in July, to fill the vacancy. Selman was one of three candidates who applied for the position. County Judge Keith Wright said it was a difficult selection process but it all came down to one thing. “What really stood out to us was his management experience in the private sector. I think that’s a benefit to that position operating the sheriff’s department,” said Wright.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches head coaching job vacant as Allman steps down

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Darren Allman will step down as athletic director and head football coach and take over new duties with Nacogdoches ISD as the Director of Athletic Facilities and Special Projects. “Coach Allman is a dedicated educator and coach who has worked hard for the Dragons’ program,” said NISD...
NACOGDOCHES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy