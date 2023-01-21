Read full article on original website
Smith County commissioners select acting constable to continue in role
The fire was mostly in the front room of the house and spread to the attic. It took about 30 minutes to put out. Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Jefferson lost the race for Texas’ 1st congressional district in November...
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board
Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash. The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. All are welcome to attend. Coaches speak about SFA student-athletes who died in car crash. Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST. Two SFA...
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59. Corrigan police released an initial report on the crash on Monday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were the student-athletes in the wreck. McAfoose died on impact and...
Frankston ISD board approves 4-day school week for 2023-24
FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Frankston ISD has joined several other East Texas districts in approving a 4-day school week for the 2023-24 school year. The district is planning to undertake the change as a three-year pilot program. They say every Monday will be a day off for the students unless they are invited to an intervention day. Holiday breaks will be similar to this year’s breaks, they said.
Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University students, staff and community members gathered Monday night at Homer Bryce Stadium to honor and remember two of their students with a candlelight vigil. Hundreds of people gathered on the turf to honor the lives of Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring....
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Canton woman has died following a two-vehicle wreck west of Canton Saturday night. Jennifer L. Johnson, 42, died on the scene at 7:43 p.m. The wreck occurred at 6:50 p.m. on State Highway 243, five miles west of Canton. According to the preliminary...
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, an East Texas pastor and his wife were celebrated at Rose Heights church this morning. Community leaders, church members and pastors shared the impact that Lead Pastor Doug Anderson has left on the church as he transitions to Pastor Emeritus. This...
Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro Police Department is enlisting the public’s help identifying two people from a surveillance video. They say that a man and a woman were seen on surveillance video swiping laundry belonging to someone else. police did not share the name of the laundromat or the day the alleged theft happened.
Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart
A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
Palestine man arrested after resident says he was found burglarizing car
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday. Palestine police say they arrested a man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a person’s car. Officers say they were called to the 900 block of Cambell just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A resident said they say a white male in a dark hoodie inside their vehicle parked at their residence. When the homeowner confronted the alleged burglar, he fled.
Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans
TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into the front of Jason’s Deli on Broadway Ave. in Tyler Monday night. The driver, Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, his third offense, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh. Erbaugh said that on Monday night at...
2 Men Arrested After 31 Gallons Of “Lean” Seized in East Texas
Promethazine, a prescription antihistamine medicine is sometimes mixed with the opioid cough medicine codeine for a combination known on the street as "Lean", "Drank" Or "Sizzurp". A couple of guys from the Midwest who were far away from home found themselves sitting in an East Texas jail facing a ton...
Commissioners accept convicted Smith County constable’s resignation
Commissioners chose Ralph Caraway Jr., who has served in the position since Traylor-Harris was temporarily suspended in July, to fill the vacancy. Selman was one of three candidates who applied for the position. County Judge Keith Wright said it was a difficult selection process but it all came down to one thing. “What really stood out to us was his management experience in the private sector. I think that’s a benefit to that position operating the sheriff’s department,” said Wright.
Cherokee County kidnapping suspects identified after SWAT team arrests
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the identities of the suspects arrested during the issuance of a search warrant that was conducted by SWAT on Tuesday evening. Chad Campbell, Wesley Wallace, and Alice Hayes were all arrested for the assault and kidnapping of...
Nacogdoches head coaching job vacant as Allman steps down
NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Darren Allman will step down as athletic director and head football coach and take over new duties with Nacogdoches ISD as the Director of Athletic Facilities and Special Projects. “Coach Allman is a dedicated educator and coach who has worked hard for the Dragons’ program,” said NISD...
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly attempting to make 14-year-old his wife
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Thursday after officials said they received a tip a man was coming to Athens to “pick up a 14-year-old to make her his wife.” Officials with the sheriff’s office said investigators set up surveillance at the location where he told the girl […]
