Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Lauren Boebert Mocked After Suggesting Pronouns Don't Come Up in Classroom
One critic pointed out to the Colorado Republican that teachers typically introduce themselves to their students as "Mr.," "Ms.," or "Mrs."
George Santos' Drag Queen Admission Is a Complete Disaster for Republicans
Santos' initial denial of ever dressing in drag makes the situation for the scandal-hit congressman even worse.
GOP Rep. Calls for Educating Marjorie Taylor Greene About Conspiracies
"She realizes she doesn't know everything and wants to learn and become more of a team player," Michael McCaul said Sunday.
Kari Lake Claims Discovery of 200k Failed Votes in Arizona: 'This is Huge'
Trump ally Lake is continuing to insist her defeat in Arizona was the result of election rigging or malfeasance.
Kari Lake Praises Official Willing to Step Down If Election Overturned
"This is how the process should work," her campaign tweeted. "Does anyone in Maricopa County have the integrity to stand up and do the right thing?"
Kevin McCarthy Kicks the George Santos Can Down the Road
The House Ethics Committee has a new GOP chair who has been described as hyperpartisan, voting with his party 98 percent of the time.
Video of Donald Trump Saying He 'Just Learned' About Silk Viewed 1M Times
Conservative commentator Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway's death was announced in January.
Fact Check: Is Penn Biden Center 'China-Funded' as Donald Trump Claims?
UPenn received millions in Chinese donations after the Penn Biden Center think tank was announced.
Trump Keeps Providing 'Incriminating Evidence' Against Himself: Kirschner
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said everything the ex-president says related to his classified documents case is an "admission by a party-opponent."
Kari Lake Lost Election Because Republicans Voted for Others, Report Claims
Nearly 40,000 GOP-leaning voters in Arizona's Maricopa County backed Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor, wrote down another candidate, or didn't vote at all.
Lindsey Graham Defends Joe Biden Against 'Sinister' Accusations
Biden's former Senate colleague said classified documents in Biden's home might not be as sinister as some claim, even after he pushed for a special counsel.
Trump Complains Allen Weisselberg Only in Jail for 'Not Paying Small Tax'
"I've got a 75 year old man, who has NEVER been in trouble before, sitting in PRISON…while drug dealers & murderers freely roam the sidewalks," Trump posted.
GOP Rep. Blasts 'Corrosive' Kevin McCarthy Kicking Democrats Off Committees
Don Bacon criticized McCarthy for denying Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell seats on the House Intelligence Committee.
Is Mitch McConnell Losing Influence Among Republicans?
As Senate Republicans take a back seat in negotiations around the debt ceiling, what role will McConnell play within his own party in the future?
Trump Feverishly Defends 'Perfect Calls' as Georgia Decision Looms
A judge will hear arguments Tuesday about whether to publicly release a special report that could include recommendations for criminal charges against Trump.
Mike Pence 'Almost Bragged' About Classified Documents—Tucker Carlson
The Fox News host questioned why the former VP was so willing to reveal that he had sensitive materials at his Indiana home.
Biden's Classified Documents Aren't Chipping Away at His Popularity: Poll
Republicans attacks about the files found at Biden's Delaware home aren't translating to a downtick in support for the Democratic president.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says 'Time to Declare Antifa Domestic Terrorists'
Antifa, short for "anti-fascist," is a left-wing ideological movement that lacks any clear organizational structure or group members.
Kevin McCarthy's Gifts to Republicans Could Completely Backfire
Newly appointed House committee members pushing for more transparency could derail GOP legislation with dissent.
