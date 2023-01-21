Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Revisiting the 2021 NFL Draft: One of the best classes ever?
One of the most fun exercises to do in draft circles is look back at past drafts and analyze how each teams picks faired. The 2021 NFL draft class is already a memorable one and could turn into one of the best draft classes ever. So, without further ado let’s...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dylon Ross, DE, Ripon College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My ability to find the ball and always find a way to be around the ball makes me a top prospect. I have an extremely high motor that does not allow me to quit or take a play off. I am always giving everything I have every game. There is nothing I want more than to have the ability to help my team win. I’m willing to put my body on the line to ensure my team wins.
Malaki Malaki, LB, Utah Tech | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Malaki Malaki the hard-hitting linebacker from Utah Tech recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We...
Stefon Diggs finally responds after snapping on the sidelines
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has finally responded to his critics after acting like a Diva over the weekend for not getting the ball. Diggs was definintely upset with Josh Allen for not getting the ball, and now he is responding to the critics on the web. Diggs defended...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Terrell Ford, WR, University of New Haven
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Growing up seeing my brother playing football I immediately gravitated to it. While he’d be playing in high school I’d be off to the side playing my own pick up games. Watching him definitely made me want to be a football player.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Juwuan Jones, DL, Western Kentucky University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I’ve had a love for the game ever since I was 5 years old. I just love the fact that you can hit someone and not get in trouble for it. It is also the ultimate team sport. That’s another big reason why I play football. It takes everyone in order for a play to work and for you to win games.
NFL Transactions for January 23, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Ravens claimed CB Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Cowboys. Bills signed OT Alec Anderson, DT Eli Ankou, QB Matt Barkley, DT Cortez Broughton, DT Brandin Bryant, TE Zach Davidson, DB Ja’Marcus Ingram, Wr KeeSean Johnson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, C Greg Mancz, DB Kyler McMichael, WR Dezmon Patmor, ad OT Ryan Van Demark to a futures contract.
