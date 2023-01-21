ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francois County, MO

Five Missouri inmates seen breaking out of jail in surveillance video as manhunt continues

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
 4 days ago

Five missing inmates were caught on surveillance camera getting away in a stolen car during a Missouri prison break.

Authorities say that the escape was captured on video from a camera in the parking lot of a business near the St Francois County Detention Center in Farmington.

It shows all five inmates, three of whom have been described as “known sex offenders”, getting into the car and escaping .

The prisoners, LuJuan Tucker, Aaron Sebastian, Kelly McSean, Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins were being hunted by law enforcement, including US Marshals.

Inmate Michael Wilkins was recaptured in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on Friday afternoon, officials announced .

The video shows two of the men walking along the prison’s fenceline before crawling under a gate and running off.

A 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary plates is then seen heading towards the exit and as the gate opens three other inmates jump in and it races off.

The St Francois County Sheriff’s Department says the breakout from the county’s detention centre took place on Tuesday.

The inmates then got onto the jail ’s roof and made their way out through corridors in which the facility’s plumbing is run.

Officials say the car was last seen heading in a “southerly direction.”

