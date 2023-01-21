Tony Dungy speaks out about the Power Of Prayer and talks about how Damar Hamlin brought people to GOD

Read full article on original website
10 Amazing Draft Classes in NFL History
The NFL Draft is a pivotal moment in the league’s calendar, as it gives teams the opportunity to select the top college football players and construct their rosters for the upcoming season. As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches on April 27th in Kansas City, Missouri, fans and analysts alike wonder if this class will go down in history as one of the best.
Stefon Diggs finally responds after snapping on the sidelines
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has finally responded to his critics after acting like a Diva over the weekend for not getting the ball. Diggs was definintely upset with Josh Allen for not getting the ball, and now he is responding to the critics on the web. Diggs defended...
Khalan Laborn, RB, Marshall | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Khalan Laborn the stand-out running back from Marshall tore it up this year. Laborn had a monster year in 2023 and earned an invite to the 2023 Hula Bowl. Laborn sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. NFL Draft Diamonds was created...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dylon Ross, DE, Ripon College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My ability to find the ball and always find a way to be around the ball makes me a top prospect. I have an extremely high motor that does not allow me to quit or take a play off. I am always giving everything I have every game. There is nothing I want more than to have the ability to help my team win. I’m willing to put my body on the line to ensure my team wins.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ronald Kent Jr, DB, Central Michigan University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me start playing football was my two older brothers. When I was around 3-5 yrs old I use to go to their practices and I just loved it so much and stuck around it. What are you...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Simote Samate, DE, West Texas A&M
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect at my position in the 2023 NFL Draft is my relentless effort on every snap, being very coachable, my passion, being able to breakdown film and understand how any offensive linemen block from run to pass and transfer that to the field. I’m a good pass rusher not only on the edge but inside as well, being able to get the quarterback, and I’m good at getting off of blocks and stopping the run.
