Seattle, WA

KING-5

Prune your apple tree now for fall fruit

SEATTLE — "Do you love apples? Well if you don't prune your apple tree, you aren't gonna get many apples, so you need to get out there and prune your fruit tree!" said gardening expert Ciscoe Morris. He added January is the perfect time to prune. Ciscoe recommends grabbing...
SEATTLE, WA
matadornetwork.com

This Washington Airbnb Is the Perfect Home Base To Explore the Cascade Mountains

Whether planning your next getaway or feeling like it’s time to escape from your everyday schedule, this Airbnb cabin is the perfect location to sit back, relax, and put yourself in do not disturb mode. If you’re looking for a tranquil escape in nature, the Canyon Creek Cabins offer the perfect mix of seclusion and proximity to local attractions with its comfortable accommodations, stunning views, and all the amenities you need for a great vacation.
GRANITE FALLS, WA
KING-5

Tacoma's historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine's Day

TACOMA, Wash. — Valentine's Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma's most famous private home. That's the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.
TACOMA, WA
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: King tide

Photographer Kevin O’Keefe captured the king tides on the Edmonds waterfront Monday morning. King tides are the extreme-high tides that occur whenever the moon is closest to Earth,. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Happy Lunar New Year 2023: The Year of the Rabbit

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 22, 2023—Asian communities around Puget Sound are welcoming the 2023 Lunar New Year with family reunions, festivals, and lots of food as they say farewell to the Year of the Tiger and usher in the Year of the Rabbit that begins January 22, 2023. Edmonds...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Ribbon cut for Pure Barre

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Linda Jones, president/CEO of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce ,celebrated the opening of Pure Barre with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20. Those in the photo include owners Danaia Stuck and Mitch Brown, Studio Manager Meghan Snider, employees Lianna, Nick, Nidia, Ariel, Amanda, Erin and Kylie and founding member Melissa. The studio is located at 19723 Highway 99, Lynnwood. (Photo courtesy Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce)
LYNNWOOD, WA
westseattleblog.com

Here’s how another park-to-be is getting used while waiting

We’ve been reporting on the Morgan Junction Park Addition site, bought by the city in 2014, planned for park development until the pandemic led Parks to put this and other projects on hold. In the short run, the former dry-cleaner/mini-mart site is supposed to get soil cleanup, but even that plan’s been dragging on. So community members set up an unofficial skatepark on the site – and that got relatively swift Parks action, shutting it down. We updated the situation in coverage of this past week’s Morgan Community Association meeting. That’s one of three “landbanked” future park sites in West Seattle. Today, an update on another:
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woman with measles was recently in Sea-Tac airport, Seattle Swedish

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The health department of King County and Seattle is investigating a new case of measles. According to a county press release, a King County woman with a confirmed measles case was at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from 12:26-3 p.m. Wednesday and at Providence Swedish in First Hill from 2-4:55 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who was at the those locations during the times listed could have been exposed to measles, the county said.
SEATTLE, WA
107.3 KFFM

WTH?! Seattle Wants You to ‘Remain Calm’ if You Find a Rat in your Toilet

I'm not even gonna ask why King County Public Health is telling people the five steps of what to do if there's a rat in your toilet. Did the rat call up through the pipes to reach that destination? Did a rat fall in your toilet? Some things are better left unknown. However, let's just say that you happen to find a rat in your toilet. What do you do? The first thing that they want you to do is be calm.
SEATTLE, WA
PLANetizen

Op-Ed: Seattle’s ADU Rules Leave Long-Term Renters Out in the Cold

Despite the city’s housing affordability crisis and official pledges to support increased housing production, one Seattle resident found that the process of converting his basement to an apartment for long-term renters is “painful, expensive, and risky,” unlike the “super simple” process for adding a short-term rental unit, a practice that many housing advocates blame for reducing the supply for long-term renters.
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Arena Sports Opens New Family Entertainment Center in Issaquah

After its founding in Seattle in 1995, Arena Sports has expanded into five locations across the greater metropolitan area. Recently, the family-run business continued its growth with the opening of the new Issaquah Family Entertainment Center. The family-fun spot, which opened its doors to the public on Jan. 19, offers...
ISSAQUAH, WA

Community Policy