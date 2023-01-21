Read full article on original website
KING-5
Prune your apple tree now for fall fruit
SEATTLE — "Do you love apples? Well if you don't prune your apple tree, you aren't gonna get many apples, so you need to get out there and prune your fruit tree!" said gardening expert Ciscoe Morris. He added January is the perfect time to prune. Ciscoe recommends grabbing...
Want to throw less stuff away? This company can help.
Ridwell is helping solve our landfill problem by picking up items you normally can't toss in the recycling bin.
KING-5
Tacoma Vietnamese BBQ joint serves up comfort food people line up for
TACOMA, Wash. — In Tacoma's Lincoln District — the city's original international neighborhood — the rat-a-tat-tat of a heavy cleaver has been drawing customers to Thọ Từờng BBQ for more than 25 years. Handling the cleaver is Phúc Ngô — the duck master. Born...
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 Cents
Seattle's beloved burger spot known for its succulent burgers, hand-cut fries, and rich, classic shakes, has been a favorite for over 67 years. To commemorate its 69th anniversary, Dick's Drive-In will be offering a special deal for its customers.
matadornetwork.com
This Washington Airbnb Is the Perfect Home Base To Explore the Cascade Mountains
Whether planning your next getaway or feeling like it’s time to escape from your everyday schedule, this Airbnb cabin is the perfect location to sit back, relax, and put yourself in do not disturb mode. If you’re looking for a tranquil escape in nature, the Canyon Creek Cabins offer the perfect mix of seclusion and proximity to local attractions with its comfortable accommodations, stunning views, and all the amenities you need for a great vacation.
KING-5
Tacoma's historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine's Day
TACOMA, Wash. — Valentine's Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma's most famous private home. That's the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.
cwcolumbus.com
Seattle couple explains why they're building a home in the median of and interstate ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing encampment for the unhoused that is obscured behind trees and repurposed 'welcome to South Lake Union' banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names,...
What to do about Seattle's 'toilet rats'
King County's health department has advice — and so do we.
Narcity
You Can Take A Stunning Train From Vancouver To Portland & It's Cheaper Than Flying (PHOTOS)
Travelling by train is an easy way to add a little whimsy to your B.C. getaways — and Amtrak's taking that experience to the next level with a new fleet of fancy trains. You may already be familiar with Amtrak Cascades' 18-stop Pacific Northwest itinerary, which includes stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and more.
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: King tide
Photographer Kevin O’Keefe captured the king tides on the Edmonds waterfront Monday morning. King tides are the extreme-high tides that occur whenever the moon is closest to Earth,. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Happy Lunar New Year 2023: The Year of the Rabbit
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 22, 2023—Asian communities around Puget Sound are welcoming the 2023 Lunar New Year with family reunions, festivals, and lots of food as they say farewell to the Year of the Tiger and usher in the Year of the Rabbit that begins January 22, 2023. Edmonds...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Ribbon cut for Pure Barre
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Linda Jones, president/CEO of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce ,celebrated the opening of Pure Barre with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20. Those in the photo include owners Danaia Stuck and Mitch Brown, Studio Manager Meghan Snider, employees Lianna, Nick, Nidia, Ariel, Amanda, Erin and Kylie and founding member Melissa. The studio is located at 19723 Highway 99, Lynnwood. (Photo courtesy Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce)
westseattleblog.com
Here’s how another park-to-be is getting used while waiting
We’ve been reporting on the Morgan Junction Park Addition site, bought by the city in 2014, planned for park development until the pandemic led Parks to put this and other projects on hold. In the short run, the former dry-cleaner/mini-mart site is supposed to get soil cleanup, but even that plan’s been dragging on. So community members set up an unofficial skatepark on the site – and that got relatively swift Parks action, shutting it down. We updated the situation in coverage of this past week’s Morgan Community Association meeting. That’s one of three “landbanked” future park sites in West Seattle. Today, an update on another:
KING-5
Seattle prepares for another king tide to impact vulnerable neighborhoods
SEATTLE — Another king tide is expected to hit Seattle’s South Park neighborhood on Monday morning. However, the KING 5 weather team doesn’t expect it to be as severe as the one last month. About 90,000 sandbags have been placed in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood by the...
KOMO News
Woman with measles was recently in Sea-Tac airport, Seattle Swedish
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The health department of King County and Seattle is investigating a new case of measles. According to a county press release, a King County woman with a confirmed measles case was at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from 12:26-3 p.m. Wednesday and at Providence Swedish in First Hill from 2-4:55 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who was at the those locations during the times listed could have been exposed to measles, the county said.
WTH?! Seattle Wants You to ‘Remain Calm’ if You Find a Rat in your Toilet
I'm not even gonna ask why King County Public Health is telling people the five steps of what to do if there's a rat in your toilet. Did the rat call up through the pipes to reach that destination? Did a rat fall in your toilet? Some things are better left unknown. However, let's just say that you happen to find a rat in your toilet. What do you do? The first thing that they want you to do is be calm.
PLANetizen
Op-Ed: Seattle’s ADU Rules Leave Long-Term Renters Out in the Cold
Despite the city’s housing affordability crisis and official pledges to support increased housing production, one Seattle resident found that the process of converting his basement to an apartment for long-term renters is “painful, expensive, and risky,” unlike the “super simple” process for adding a short-term rental unit, a practice that many housing advocates blame for reducing the supply for long-term renters.
425magazine.com
Arena Sports Opens New Family Entertainment Center in Issaquah
After its founding in Seattle in 1995, Arena Sports has expanded into five locations across the greater metropolitan area. Recently, the family-run business continued its growth with the opening of the new Issaquah Family Entertainment Center. The family-fun spot, which opened its doors to the public on Jan. 19, offers...
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County...
