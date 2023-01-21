Police: Wichita woman dies in pedestrian accident

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian collision that fatally injured Mary Dellor, 62, of Wichita.

At approximately 08:05 p.m. Thursday eveing, officers were called to the intersection of E. Harry and Faulders Lane for a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. Officers located Dellor unconscious and not breathing. Dellor was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS.

The investigation revealed Dellor was crossing from the north side of Harry to the south side of Harry at Faulders Lane when she was struck by a silver, 2020 Kia Soul driven by a man, 65, traveling eastbound on Harry.

The investigation of the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call WPD Detective Kempf at 316-350-3687, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.