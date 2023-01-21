ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Vancouver police, FBI looking for missing boy

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police and the FBI are investigating the disappearance of an 8-year-old boy who has been unaccounted for since at least June 2022. On June 17, Vancouver police officers conducted a welfare check to confirm information related to a criminal investigation, as well as check on Breadson John, also known as Brxsan John, and account for his whereabouts.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy