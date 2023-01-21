Read full article on original website
KVAL
LIV Golf not returning to Pumpkin Ridge; No Northwest events on the 2023 schedule
PORTLAND, Ore. — The LIV Golf Series, backed by the Saudi Royal Fund, will not be making a second visit to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. The series schedule was released on Monday and Portland was not on the list of events for 2023. The event in Portland drew protests...
KVAL
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
KVAL
Oregon 'Pollinator Paradise' license plate designed by high school student from Estacada
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU first told you about the 'pollinator's paradise' plate on Friday and now we meet the young man who designed the plate. The plate design was done by Marek Stanton, a high school student from Estacada. It features a honeybee and a yellow-faced bumble bee, just...
KVAL
Vancouver police, FBI looking for missing boy
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police and the FBI are investigating the disappearance of an 8-year-old boy who has been unaccounted for since at least June 2022. On June 17, Vancouver police officers conducted a welfare check to confirm information related to a criminal investigation, as well as check on Breadson John, also known as Brxsan John, and account for his whereabouts.
KVAL
Man tries to recover stolen car, chased by suspect at gunpoint
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A man who tried to get his stolen car back was chased by a suspect at gunpoint Saturday morning. Just before 10:30 a.m., deputies from Washington County responded to an armed robbery call at the Rock Creek 185 Apartments. Officials say a man who had his...
