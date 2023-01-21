Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Malibu coast, with aftershocks shaking Southern California
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck at around 2 a.m. PT Wednesday off the coast of California, about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach, the US Geological Survey said. No tsunami threat was associated with the quake, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. The quake was felt across Southern California,...
Winter Storm Warning issued January 25 at 3:13AM CST until January 25 at 12:00PM CST by NWS St Louis MO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3. * WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions. of east central and southeast Missouri. * WHEN…Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will. likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery...
Tracking rain changing to accumulating snow overnight, travel impacts expected
TONIGHT: Showers moving in from the south after sunset. Precipitation changes to snow late, with accumulation overnight. 2-4" of snow is likely across most of Mid-Missouri. Lows near 32. TOMORROW: Snow showers starting to taper off by late morning, with flurries possible throughout the day. Breezy with highs in the...
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 1:52AM CST until January 25 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and. central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central. Missouri. * WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery...
Tracking clearing clouds and the return of measurable snow
TODAY: Clouds early Monday will slowly clear through the morning. Winds from the southwest and increasing sunshine may boost temperatures just barely into the low 40s by the afternoon. TONIGHT: High level clouds enter late this evening, thickening cloud cover by Tuesday morning. Winds will generally remain from the southwest...
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 24 at 1:45AM CST until January 25 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Springfield MO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5. inches with locally heavier amounts up to 6 inches. A sharp. gradient in snowfall amounts is likely in this area. * WHERE…A portion of central Missouri. * WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to Noon CST Wednesday. *...
Tracking sunshine today, wintry conditions returning late tomorrow
TODAY: Clouds early Monday will slowly clear through the morning. Winds from the southwest and increasing sunshine may boost temperatures just barely into the low 40s by the afternoon. TONIGHT: High level clouds return late this evening, thickening cloud cover by Tuesday morning. Winds will generally remain from the southwest...
Tracking rain and accumulating snow by tomorrow night
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. Rain showers move in from the south after sunset and eventually turn to snow overnight. EXTENDED: The Stormtrack Weather team issued a Weather Alert Day ahead of our next winter storm system...
