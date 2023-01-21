ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

abc17news.com

Tracking clearing clouds and the return of measurable snow

TODAY: Clouds early Monday will slowly clear through the morning. Winds from the southwest and increasing sunshine may boost temperatures just barely into the low 40s by the afternoon. TONIGHT: High level clouds enter late this evening, thickening cloud cover by Tuesday morning. Winds will generally remain from the southwest...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking rain and accumulating snow by tomorrow night

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. Rain showers move in from the south after sunset and eventually turn to snow overnight. EXTENDED: The Stormtrack Weather team issued a Weather Alert Day ahead of our next winter storm system...
MISSOURI STATE

