Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20

The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
HighPeak Energy Seeks Strategic Alternatives, Stock Up 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) gained over 7% on Monday's after-hours session after the company announced its plans to seek strategic alternatives. HighPeak Energy announced that its Board of Directors has voted to initiate a process to evaluate certain strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the company.
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)

The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
4 Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Consumer Products-Discretionary Industry

Product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain issues are some of the headwinds that players in the Zacks Consumer Products-Discretionary industry have been encountering lately. Also, soaring prices are squeezing consumers’ disposable income and dampening demand for discretionary categories. With the desperate need to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve is raising the benchmark interest rate. But a higher interest rate environment is not good news for consumer-centric industries, especially the consumer discretionary sector.
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - VUSB

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (Symbol: VUSB) where we have detected an approximate $322.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 10.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 60,100,000 to 66,650,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VUSB, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Must-Own Dividend Stocks

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In today's video, I will discuss three must-own...

