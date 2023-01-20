Read full article on original website
Related
2 Stocks Under $20 to Buy and Hold for Decades
Although a strong labor market and moderating inflation rates are improving investor sentiments, the Fed’s hawkish stance has raised concerns about a recession. Against this backdrop, investors might buy and...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
1 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy for Dividends and Share Repurchases in 2023
Strong stocks return capital to shareholders.
Hedge against recession with bonds while piling cash into these 3 stock sectors as markets stay flat in 2023, says Northwestern Mutual's investment chief
Northwestern Mutual chief investment officer Brent Schutte explained how investors can best position themselves in a mild, brief recession.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
3 Bulletproof Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Safe in 2023
Despite cooling inflation, the continued tightness in the labor market is likely to keep the Fed on track with its aggressive monetary policy for the rest of the year. With...
Musk agrees with JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon that it will take 50 years to transition to green energy
J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk agreed Thursday that the world will be reliant on oil and gas for 50 years and that an immediate transition to alternative energy is unrealistic.
Stocks are about to crash as the 'perfect bull market cocktail' of the last 4 decades ends, veteran investment chief says
In an interview with Insider, Gateway Credit chief investment officer Tim Gramatovich said stock valuations will crater in 2023. Demographics and policy are becoming less favorable for productivity, and that could drag on markets, he explained. "We had the perfect bull market cocktail starting in the early 1980s, incredibly low...
The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20
The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 75% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market
This growth stock could rebound in a big way when economic conditions improve.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
Cramer's E-Commerce Recommendations Include 6 Stocks, But Why Didn't Amazon Make The Cut?
E-commerce companies experienced a slowdown in their businesses in 2022 following the pandemic boost they received in the previous two years. The poor fundamental performance impacted their stock prices. Some e-commerce stocks are still investment-worthy, according to CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer. “There are still e-commerce plays that I’m...
NASDAQ
HighPeak Energy Seeks Strategic Alternatives, Stock Up 7%
(RTTNews) - Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) gained over 7% on Monday's after-hours session after the company announced its plans to seek strategic alternatives. HighPeak Energy announced that its Board of Directors has voted to initiate a process to evaluate certain strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the company.
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
NASDAQ
4 Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Consumer Products-Discretionary Industry
Product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain issues are some of the headwinds that players in the Zacks Consumer Products-Discretionary industry have been encountering lately. Also, soaring prices are squeezing consumers’ disposable income and dampening demand for discretionary categories. With the desperate need to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve is raising the benchmark interest rate. But a higher interest rate environment is not good news for consumer-centric industries, especially the consumer discretionary sector.
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - VUSB
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (Symbol: VUSB) where we have detected an approximate $322.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 10.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 60,100,000 to 66,650,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VUSB, versus its 200 day moving average:
Motley Fool
3 Must-Own Dividend Stocks
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In today's video, I will discuss three must-own...
Comments / 0